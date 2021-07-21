7 TikTok Favorited Vegan Lipsticks

Fierce

So you’ve committed to making the world a better place and your first stop is tackling what’s in your makeup bag! Of course, you’ve probably discovered relatively quickly that even the most high-end brands take part in cruel practices such as animal testing to produce their products and that finding quality makeup brands that do the opposite is tough!

Fortunately, platforms like TikTok are a treasure trove for anyone looking to make a lifestyle change and this extends to beauty brands that advocate for animal rights.

We’ve rounded up some of the most beloved beauty products on TikTok and put them in a list for you below!

Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick

Get it here for $20.00

Power Bullet Cream Glow Hydrating Lipstick

Get it here for $25.00

Kitten Mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

Get it here for $11.00

Audacious Lipstick

Get it here for $34.00

Color Block High Impact Lipstick

Get it here for $28.00

Confession™ Ultra Slim High-Intensity Refillable Lipstick

Get it here for $36.00

Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint with Plant Collagen

Get it here for $22.00

