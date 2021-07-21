7 TikTok Favorited Vegan Lipsticks
So you’ve committed to making the world a better place and your first stop is tackling what’s in your makeup bag! Of course, you’ve probably discovered relatively quickly that even the most high-end brands take part in cruel practices such as animal testing to produce their products and that finding quality makeup brands that do the opposite is tough!
Fortunately, platforms like TikTok are a treasure trove for anyone looking to make a lifestyle change and this extends to beauty brands that advocate for animal rights.
We’ve rounded up some of the most beloved beauty products on TikTok and put them in a list for you below!
Check them out!
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
Get it here for $20.00
HUDA BEAUTY
Power Bullet Cream Glow Hydrating Lipstick
KVD Beauty
Kitten Mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
NARS
Audacious Lipstick
ILIA
Color Block High Impact Lipstick
Hourglass
Confession™ Ultra Slim High-Intensity Refillable Lipstick
Freck Beauty
Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint with Plant Collagen
