She Moved Up The Ranks From Janitor To Nurse Practitioner, Now She’s Viral

By April 16, 2021 at 12:47 pm

Talk about a dream fulfilled.

For ten years, Jaines Andrades harbored her desire to move up from her custodial position at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts to nurse. Now, ten years later, as an RN she’s excelled well past her drams.

Andrades worked her way through nursing school while working at Baystate Medical in Springfield, Massachusetts, as a janitor.

Ten years ago, Andrades accepted a position as a custodial staff member at Baystate Medical Center with big dreams of being a nurse. Born to Puerto Rican parents Andrades moved from her family home in Springfield, MA in 2005 when she was 14 years old. From there she and enrolled as a student at Putnam Technical-Vocational Academy with hopes of moving up the ranks as a nurse.

“As I got older and approached graduation I just didn’t see how a little girl like me could ever become a lawyer. I didn’t see it as something that was possible for me, so I got discouraged from the idea,” Andrades explained according to Masslive.com.

That all changed after she struck up a conversation with a nurse during a doctor’s visit for her mother. According to Andrades, the nurse tipped her off on the benefits of nursing. “He told me about the program to become a nurse, and, the more he talked, I just thought, ‘Yeah, I can do this.’ It’s a respectable profession, and I could provide for myself financially, so the idea grew from there.”

Soon after she enrolled at Holyoke Community College, ticked off all of her pre-requisites and a handful of introductory nursing classes. Then, in 2010, she transferred to Elms College.

The same year she transferred, Andrades applied for a job in Baystate’s Environmental Services Department and became a custodian at the hospital.

“It’s tough to be the person that cleans. If I had to go back and do it again, I would. It’s so worth it,” Andrades explained in an interview with WBZ-TV.

In a Facebook post, Andrades wrote about her journey from hospital custodian to nurse practitioner and posted a picture of all three of her IDs.

“Even if it was cleaning, as long as I was near patient care I’d be able to observe things. I thought it was a good idea,” the RN explained in her interview before sharing that her favorite part of being a nurse has been her ability to provide patients with comfort. “I just really love the intimacy with people.”

“Nurses and providers, we get the credit more often but people in environmental and phlebotomy and dietary all of them have such a huge role. I couldn’t do my job without them,” she went onto explain. “I’m so appreciative and like in awe that my story can inspire people,” Andrades told WBZ-TV. “I’m so glad. If I can inspire anyone, that in itself made the journey worth it.”

There’s A Reason This Brutally Honest Adoption Ad For A ‘Demonic Man-Hating Chihuahua’ Named Prancer Went Viral

Things That Matter

There’s A Reason This Brutally Honest Adoption Ad For A ‘Demonic Man-Hating Chihuahua’ Named Prancer Went Viral

BY  | April 13, 2021 AT 9:21 pm
Adopter be ware.

That’s the message that a desperate New Jersey foster mom shared in a recent plea to animal lovers potentially interested in adopting a Chihuahua named Prancer. In a viral post shared on Facebook, animal foster mom Tyfanee Fortuna attempted to make an appeal to adopters on behalf of the dog whom she describes as a “haunted Victorian child in the body of a small dog that hates men and children.”

The post didn’t take long to go viral.

In a shockingly honest post, Fortuna spoke on the personality traits of the dog named Prancer on social media.

“There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man-hating, animal-hating, children-hating dogs that look like gremlins,” Fortuna underlined in the post shared to Facebook. “But I have to believe there’s someone out there for Prancer, because I am tired and so is my family. Every day we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape he has created in our home.”

It didn’t take long for Fortuna’s comedic Facebook post about Prance to amass nearly 64K shares.

“Prancer only likes women. Nothing else,” another portion of the post explained. “He hates men more than women do, which says a lot. If you have a husband don’t bother applying, unless you hate him.”

Smitten viewers of the post who were interested in Prancer were thankfully quick to request a chance to adopt him.

https://twitter.com/HLMongoose/status/1380505940265463818/photo/4

“We are still accepting applicants who are within a 3- to 4-hour radius of New Jersey, as we are still sifting through applications and trying to pick out his best fit,” Fortuna explained to Today in an interview. “A lot of people have applied who have husbands and pets, and we’d prefer he go to a home with just women and no other pets.”

Fortuna works as foster mom for the Oak Ridge, New Jersey-based Second Chance Pet Adoption League and is hopeful that someone will help Prancer find a suitable and loving home. 

WhileFortuna was sure to underline some of Prancer’s more intense traits, she also listed those that plenty would find loveable.

“He is loyal beyond belief, although to tell you a secret his complex is really just a facade for his fear. If someone tried to kill you I can guarantee he would run away screeching. But as far as companionship, you will never be alone again,” she wrote of the sweetie. “He likes to go for car rides, he is housebroken, he knows a few basic commands, he is quiet and non-destructive when left alone at home, and even though we call him bologna face he is kind of cute to look at.”

Pedro Pascal ‘Breaks The Internet’ With Red Carpet Look And This Is Why We Love Him

Entertainment

Pedro Pascal ‘Breaks The Internet’ With Red Carpet Look And This Is Why We Love Him

BY  | April 13, 2021 AT 1:07 pm
With everything going on in the world it can be easy to get distracted, or even fall out of the 24/7 news cycle. But every once in awhile there’s something so good and so wonderful that you can’t help but to get sucked back in. And this time it was Pedro Pascal – star of The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 – that had all the Internet talking after his recent appearance at the BAFTAs.

Pedro Pascal presented at this year’s BAFTAs and looked great doing it!

On Sunday, the British Academy of Film hosted the 2021 BAFTA Awards. Among the presenters were Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984 star, Pedro Pascal.

The Mandalorian and Narcos star presented the award for Best Foreign Film which went to the Danish movie, Another Round. But Pascal’s fans had one thing on their mind – and it wasn’t the award he was presenting.

Like several presenters before him, Pascal put his own spin on the black tie event by leaving his tie at home. As reported by GQ, the Wonder Woman 1984 star was dressed in a Prada tuxedo coat, which he paired with a white shirt, fitted suit trousers, and slick black shoes. Combined with his messy hair, his glasses, and that smile, it proved a rather intoxicating mix.

The former Game of Thrones actor has a loyal fan base, and they immediately took to social media to share their thoughts about Pascal’s BAFTA appearance.

Many pointed out he was a living, talking, walking thirst trap.

There were plenty who took to Twitter to express their absolute thirst of this man.

Another fan embraced his quirky beauty!

One Twitter user was going gaga for their ‘king,’ “Our king, @PedroPascal1, has a bald patch in his beard & stands pigeon toed & he’s so beautiful & loved. You don’t have to be perfect to be beautiful. In fact, perfection is impossible to fulfill. Your imperfections are what make you beautiful. Be proud of them. You are loved.”

For many, it came down to that award-winning smile.

I mean you can’t deny the guy has a great smile.

But Pascal wasn’t the only one at the BAFTAs. Hugh Grant also gave a classically Hugh Grant speech about Ang Lee, and BAFTA Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray paid tribute to those who died in the past year in a moving speech that belied the newcomer’s age. And the likes of Nomadland and Promising Young Woman scooped up major prizes.

