Pick a Fragrance & We’ll Tell You What Kind of Spring You’re Going to Have

Springtime is here! After what felt like the longest Latino despedida at the doorway, the darkness and gloom of winter are finally saying farewell, leaving us with the brightness of the days ahead.

Spring represents everything from rebirth, to renewal, to productivity. And one thing’s for certain–spring is marked by distinctive scents. April showers. May flowers. Fresh-cut grass. Newly picked citrus fruits. Sephora has an endless range of scents that will make you feel like spring has come alive. Pick any Sephora fragrance below and we’ll tell you what kind of spring you’re going to have.

Renewing

These scents refresh and renew you, making you feel bright and alive after a long, cold winter.

Versace – Dylan Turquoise

If you picked this refreshing, clean scent, it might remind you of getting caught in a spring shower. The keynotes of citrus lemon primofiore essence, guava, and musk bring you right to a tropical rainstorm. Open your arms and enjoy the downpour.

Dolce & Gabbana – Light Blue

This fragrance is like a seaside getaway! The scent notes of citrus, bamboo, and green apple perfectly capture the essence of springtime in the South of Italy. Nothing says rejuvenation like a last-minute trip with your amigas to the isle of Capri.

Relaxing

While bees may start their busy season during spring, you can use the warmer days as an opportunity to relax. The season of rebirth should include some much-need self-care.

Maison Margiela – ‘REPLICA’ Beach Walk

This fragrance is like…you guessed it, a trip to the beach. But not just any beach, it’s a chill beach, as the summer crowds haven’t poured in yet. The notes of bergamot, heliotrope, and coconut milk bring to mind a long leisurely stroll next to the waves.

Valentino – Voce Viva

The mixture of italian bergamot, crystal moss accord, and orange blossom gives off a warm floral scent that is remindful of a springtime picnic. Imagine yourself spread out on a blanket, feeling the light spring sunbeams kissing your skin while you enjoy the good company of a friend.

Romantic

During the spring, you can practically feel all of the love that’s blossoming in the air. If you choose any of the scents below, you have a season of love ahead of you.

Dior – Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet

Spring is the season practically made for weddings. This fragrance’s fresh rose and peony scents are directly reminiscent of a blushing bride’s bouquet. Don’t worry. You don’t gotta get married if you don’t want to. Just know that this scent might make people wanna put a ring on you.

Yves Saint Laurent – Libre Eau de Toilette

The sexy and feminine scents of lavender, orange blossom absolute, and white-tea accord are perfect for a night of stargazing. Enjoy the mild weather while you lay under the night sky with your amorcito.

Marc Jacobs – Daisy

This fragrance’s notes of strawberry, violet, and jasmine give a feeling of purity and optimism. The scent of new love. This fragrance is an intoxicating first date at a breezy outdoor cafe.

Productive

If you spent all winter hibernating, then spring might be the time you devote to getting things done. If you choose any of the scents below, you’re destined for a very productive season ahead.

Atelier Cologne – Clémentine California

Notes of vetiver, clementine, and star anise, this citrus fragrance reminds you of a California citrus grove during spring harvest time. Just picture yourself under miles of blue sky, picking clementines in a wide-brimmed hat.

Flora by Gucci – Gorgeous Gardenia

The red berries, pear, and white gardenia keynotes in Flora by Gucci Gorgeous Gardenia will make you feel fresh and energized–just like how you feel after giving your house a top-to-bottom spring cleaning.

Carefree

Spring can be one of those times of the year where you just pause and experience life without wanting anything else from it. If you choose any of the fragrances below, you’re sure to have a footloose and fancy-free springtime.

Viktor&Rolf – Flowerbomb

Get out your sundress because this fragrance is perfect for a garden party. The notes of jasmine, orange blossom, and patchouli are perfect for a breezy gathering with girlfriends under the springtime sun.

NEST New York – Seville Orange Oil

The bright note of orange in Seville Orange Oil evokes the mimosas you’ll be sharing over french toast with your comadres. Not a care in the world.

Armani – My Way

The sweet notes of orange blossom and vanilla will transport you right to a nighttime spring Carnival. See yourself at the ring toss or lining up for the Ferris wheel. Just make sure you let out your inner child for the night.

If you’re the type of person that wants a bit of everything, then Sephora Favorites – Deluxe Mini Perfume Sampler Set is perfect for you.

This option would be for the type of woman who doesn’t want to choose just one type of springtime–she wants to experience them all. Choose your favorite scent out of the seven included in the sampler set. Then, take the included scent certificate to any US Sephora store to redeem for a FREE full size of your favorite featured fragrance at no extra cost.

Take time this spring to celebrate life in all the little ways–including finding the perfect scent. There’s no right way of doing springtime–just as long as you seize the day!

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com