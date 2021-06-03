Moments Every Latina Has Had To Go Through in Their Beauty Hustle

There’s a reason that the saying “primera muerta que sencilla” exists in Spanish. It means “better dead than basic” and it perfectly sums up Latinidad’s inherent need to always look our best. Whether we’re stunning our co-workers at Friday’s weekly meeting or walking the cereal aisle like it’s the red carpet, we Latinas always want to look good. Because, frankly, if we aren’t looking flawless, what even is the point?!

But we’ll admit that there are instances when we don’t have the time or energy to look our fiercest. Plans change, things happen. Es lo que hay. Still, life’s unexpected moments don’t have to shake our beauty standards. On those occasions when we can’t indulge in our full makeup routine, it’s a relief to know that we can still achieve a stunning face.

When we need a beauty fix to see us through, the easiest way to instantly achieve that effortless glow is with skin tints. Lighter than a BB cream but still providing even coverage that smooths out your complexion, skin tints have the extra benefit of adding color to your skin without covering up your face’s unique beauty. The buildable base is perfect for those times when we can’t do our most but still want to look our best and the lightweight formulas are ideal for when we want fierce coverage without putting in the extra work.

No matter what kind of last minute surprises come for you, Sephora has the skin tints that will keep you looking bien fabulosa! Check out some of the many ways these products can come through for you and that gorgeous face of yours.

For when your fav prima surprises you with a spontaneous night out

FENTY BEAUTY’S Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

As much as you love your favorite prima, her spontaneity is something that has frequently caught you off guard. This time she’s surprising you again with a last minute girls’ night out. Though you aren’t exactly feeling it, you’ve never been able to say no to your cousin so, it’s time to summon up the fierceness and radiance of Rihanna and bust out FENTY BEAUTY’S Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. Lightweight and offering light to medium coverage, this skin tint is like having Photoshop’s blur tool in a bottle. It’s formula evens out your skin’s texture, leaving it smooth & selfie-worthy. And with 25 shades (featuring warm, cool, and neutral undertones), finding your skin tone match is a snap. Like so many of FENTY’S other stellar products, demand for this skin tint is incredibly high so add the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin tint to your online cart asap. Let’s hope your girls’ night turns out as flawless as your skin.

FENTY BEAUTY’S Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is available only at Sephora.

ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

You’re excited about the date you have planned with the newest object of your affection. However, your date is SUPER into health and fitness and you might have oversold your enthusiasm about working up a sweat. Plus, you want to dress to impress but you’re not looking forward to makeup running down your face. Thankfully, ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation has got your back. With SPF 40 built into the serum, this skin tint will offer even the palest skin hours of protection. The light, dewy coverage and fragrance & oil-free formula will leave you feeling fresh while also promising a pretty complexion that will wow any first date.

For when you found out last minute that your ex will be at the asada

Sephora Collection’s Best Skin Ever

Okay, you’re already running late to the asada when your bestie sends you an emergency text. Word on the streets is that your ex will be at the BBQ! It’s no doubt stressful but don’t panic; Sephora Collection’s Best Skin Ever is just what you need to minimize the drama before it even starts. Enriched with algae extracts and hyaluronic acid, Best Skin Ever reduces signs of stress and fatigue so you can show up to la asada looking effortless and unbothered. Also, the anti-pollution benefits and long-lasting hydration will serve the dual purpose of protecting your skin from the grill’s smoke while reminding your ex that you’re staying blessed, beautiful, and bright.

Sephora Collection’s Best Skin Ever is available only at Sephora.

For when a quick trip to the store with your mom turns into an all-day event

tarte’s Hydroflex Serum Foundation

What started as a quick run to the tienda with your mom has turned into a full-blow excursion. The two of you are at store #3 and you’re stuck out without a stitch of makeup. Mom’s promising “solo una tienda más,” but you know a shopping spree when you see one. Lucky for you, you’re carrying around tarte’s Hydroflex Serum Foundation in your bag. Not only does it give you a weightless natural finish, its flexible needle-nose applicator makes using it on the go super simple. Sea daffodil protects your skin’s surface while keeping it fresh and hydrated so you’ll stay looking your best no matter how long mamá takes.

For when it’s too early for a full face of makeup but just in time for bottomless brunch mimosas

Milk’s Sunshine Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Brunch sounded like a good idea last week when you made plans with the group but now it’s Sunday morning and you don’t want to get out of bed. Still, mimosas are calling so why not pull off a gorgeous yet effortless look. Milk’s Sunshine Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is just what you need to beautify your brunch. Ingredients like grapeseed, avocado, mandarin, jojoba, and olive oils offer hydration and a dewy finish. It’s clean, silicone-free formula is lightweight and the coral-reef-safe SPF will both protect you from the Sun and make you feel good about your eco-conscious makeup choice. Now that you’ve had your daily glow up, it’s time for brunch.

Milk’s Sunshine Skin Tint Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is available only at Sephora.

For when you just know your bestie beach day is going to end up all over social media

NARS’ Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer

As much as we romanticize the beach, it can be a mess. Sunburned skin, windblown hair, and sand in unmentionable places make a beach day sound a lot less glamorous. However, that won’t stop your BFF from posting your bestie beach day all over Instagram. Next time you’re oceanside, put your best face forward with NARS’ Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer. This lightweight skin tint adds much needed hydration to your skin, resulting in a smoother and more youthful glow. The vitamin C in the formula brightens your complexion while the added SPF 30 protects from the skin-aging rays of the Sun.After using this formula, your beach selfies will need to be tagged #perfectskin.

For when you’re going to a family reunion and don’t want to be mistaken for one of the tias

HUDA BEAUTY’S Glowish Multi Dew Tinted Moisturizer

On our individual makeup journeys, we’ve all been guilty of occasionally taking it too far. Overdrawn lips, too heavy eye makeup, and the dreaded caked on foundation are violations we all make from time to time. Unfortunately, all of these transgressions substantially age our appearance, having us look more like señoras than señoritas. Unless you want to get clowned on in the family group chat, add HUDA BEAUTY’S Glowish Multi Dew Tinted Moisturizer to your rotation. Lightly tinted and with just the right amount of pearl luminescence, this skin tint moisturizes and gives your skin the perfect sun kissed glow. Use it as is, add a few drops to make your favorite foundation more luminous, or apply it to your cheekbones for an all-natural highlight. With this in your beauty bag, your tia days are still far away.

HUDA BEAUTY’S Glowish Multi Dew Tinted Moisturizer is available only at Sephora.

For when you stayed up too late being a chismosa but don’t want to look cansada

Make Up For Ever’s Reboot Active

The group chat was blowing up last night and, while you got caught up on all the chisme, you stayed up way past your bedtime. Now your alarm has gone off and your face is paying the price for all that late-night tea. It’s time to reach for Make Up For Ever’s Reboot Active skin tint to rejuvenate and refresh. The foundation offers a radiant, light satin finish that smooths, hydrates, and firms for up to 24 hours. Ingredients like ginseng and camellia japonica support the growth of collagen as well as your skin’s natural glow, revitalizing your face and undoing the damage of those late night gossip sessions.

Make Up For Ever’s Reboot Active is available only at Sephora.

The things life throws at us can be wild but so our dedication to truly lovely skin. Skin tint products from Sephora make giving a great face an even easier goal.

