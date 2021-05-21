Fierce

A Newborn Was Dropped Off With A Customer At A Mexican Restaurant By A 14-Year-Old

By May 21, 2021
Some might have a heartbreaking start to their new lives but there’s no doubt a newborn in New Jersey was given a chance at a good life by their mother. The newborn was dropped off by their 14-year-old mother after she entered a New Jersey restaurant and surrendered her infant to a customer.

Customer Alease Scott said she was at El Patron, a Mexican restaurant in Jersey City, on Wednesday when she was approached by the teenager.

Scott, who fortunately had CPR training and experience at a preschool, asked the teen if she could check on the newborn. Examining the teen’s infant, Scott was able to check her vitals and found that she still had her umbilical cord attached. She then asked for someone to contact 911.

“I’m so happy that it wasn’t somebody else, that that baby was in good hands,” Scott explained in a post shared to Facebook.

The restaurant’s surveillance video shows the teen mother approaching the counter on Wednesday.

“This lady comes in looking very desperate, holding a brand newborn child, you can even tell,” Frankie Aguilar the owner of the restaurant, told WNBC in an interview.“ She comes in, she looks at me in the eye, I look at her and she has these eyes of terror and despair.”

By the time emergency responders arrived at the scene, the 14-year-old had left. Fortunately, the first responders were able to help the baby and gave her oxygen. According to the Miami Herald, “Officials later tracked down the teen, who reportedly won’t face charges. Both she and her daughter were taken to the hospital and are doing well.”

By May 20, 2021
The story of how Bill Gates and his now-estranged wife Melinda Gates met is notoriously one of an office romance. According to reports, the couple met in 1987 at a dinner party in New York City after Melinda was brought onto become a product manager at Microsoft. In Netflix’s 2019 series “Inside Bill’s Brain,” Melinda described her first impression of Gates. “He was funny and very high energy,” she explained. The two eventually tied the knot in 1994, but recently the couple announced that after nearly three decades of marriage, they were getting divorced.

Now, as reports about their impending divorce continue to develop and circulate, questions about Bill Gates’ character and role as a leader are coming to the surface. Surprisingly, many of the answers to these questions are casting a new light on the original dynamic between Gates and Melinda.

A new report by the New York Times report is revealing that Bill Gates allegedly was notorious for pursuing women who worked beneath him.

Published this past Sunday, the report claimed that the Microsoft cofounder gained a reputation “questionable conduct in work-related settings.” More surprising, the report underlined that “In 2019, Microsoft’s board of directors, on which Mr. Gates sat, opened an investigation into one of those cases after being notified that he had “sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000,” Frank X. Shaw, a Microsoft spokesman, said on Sunday. The board hired a law firm to investigate. The following year, Mr. Gates stepped down from Microsoft’s board. The Wall Street Journal reported the 2000 incident and the board’s investigation.”

A spokesperson for Bill has denied “the claim of mistreatment of employees” is false.

In the surprising report, the Times highlighted an instance in 2006, when Bill emailed a female employee who’d given him a presentation and then asked her to dinner.

“If this makes you uncomfortable, pretend it never happened,” Bill instructed in the email according to the Times. “The announcement of their divorce has brought attention to a marriage whose dissolution has large social and financial implications,” The New York Times stated. “Multiple people said that during their marriage, Mr. Gates engaged in work-related behavior that they said was inappropriate for a person at the helm of a major publicly-traded company and one of the world’s most influential philanthropies.”

By May 13, 2021
She’s no Gorilla Glue Girl but you can call her lucky!

Yacedrah Williams, of Michigan, is putting glue back in the headlines again after she accidentally reached for nail adhesive instead of her eye drops. Fortunately, after a frightening experience, she was able to recover and maintain her eyesight.

Williams made the shocking mistake last Thursday after experiencing dry eyes.

Williams mistook a glue meant to fix broken fingernails for the lubricating eye drops she typically uses for her contact lenses, according to WXYZ. In an interview with the local Detroit station, Williams explained that after falling asleep with her contacts in, she woke up in the middle of the night with dry eyes. Feeling groggy, she reached for her purse where she stored her eye drops, and accidentally retrieved a bottle of nail glue. It wasn’t until the glue went into her eye that Williams realized she’d reached for the wrong bottle.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness!'” Williams told the outlet. “It dropped in my eye and I tried to wipe it away.”

However, she was too late. Williams realized her eye had glued shut. “It sealed my eyes shut,” Williams commented. “I just started throwing cold water, and I was trying to pull my eyes apart but couldn’t. It was completely shut.”

Panicked and alarmed she called for her husband to call 911.

Williams immediately went to the hospital where doctors managed to open her eye and remove the glue which had fallen on her contact lens. Williams did lose some of her eyelashes but she can still be fine.

“They said that actually, the contacts saved my vision,” Williams explained to WXYZ. “They had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid.”

Count it as a lesson learned however, Williams said that after the horrifying incident she is committed to “never” putting her eye drops and nail glue in the same place again. In fact, she remarked, “I don’t think I’ll even have nail glue anymore.”

