The Principle Of A Florida School Was Captured Spanking An Undocumented Six-Year-Old Student With A Paddle

Fierce

Corporal punishment includes all sorts of cruel physical acts. They range from spanking, slapping, force-feeding, and pinching to pulling, twisting, and striking with an object. The act of corporal punishment has long been criticized for its part in causing greater damage than intended.

Though the effects might bring around immediate compliance, researchers have underlined that such changes in behavior are often only short-term and can increase aggressive behavior. Perhaps this is why the act has varying legal statuses across the country.

Elementary school principal Melissa Carter is learning her own lesson from corporal punishment, but not as the receiver.

The elementary school principal from Florida is being investigated by local authorities after her use of corporal punishment on a 6-year-old student was captured on camera.

Principal Melissa Carter and school clerk Cecilia Self used a paddle on the student last month as punishment for damaging a computer screen. According to local CBS affiliate WINK News, corporal punishment was performed on the child in front of their mother. The mother used her cell phone to record the paddling in a clip that has gone viral.

Melissa Carter is a principal for Hendry County School District, and a registered Republican, who beats minority children as young as 6 years old. Lock her up. pic.twitter.com/1Bu4BdLQ8p — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 2, 2021

The mother of the child, who speaks Spanish and not fluent English, said that she was confused by the allegations made against her daughter during the phone call. During the conversation the school employee had mentioned “paddling” but the mother didn’t understand what that meant because of her language barrier.

She had been under the impression that she had been brought to the school to pay a $50 fine. Instead, she was taken to Principal Carter’s office where her daughter and the principal were waiting.

Carter soon brought out a wooden paddle and smacked the six-year-old on the backside. The video recorded by the mothers shows the little girl crying in pain during the attack.

The mother claimed she resisted intervening because she feared having her immigration status brought into question.

Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student In Front Of Her Mother: Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media shows Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending a child over and… https://t.co/MoXfcJuRiH pic.twitter.com/gflQvzLaoR — Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔭 🎼 ⚖️ 💙 (@MarcuswevansSr) May 3, 2021

“Nobody would have believed me. I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realize what’s happening in this school,” told the local news about the incident. “The hatred with which she hit my daughter, I mean it was a hatred that, really I’ve never hit my daughter like she hit her. I had never hit her.”

Bret Provinsky, the mother’s attorney, said the State Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case to see whether they will pursue criminal charges against Carter and Cecilia Self.

Self was meant to translate for the mother, but the mother said she did not do so. “That’s aggravated battery. They’re using a weapon that can cause severe physical harm,” said Provinsky. “The child is terrified, she feels vulnerable. There’s nothing she can do in the hands of these adults, who treated her so brutally, savagely, sadistically.”

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com