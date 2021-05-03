Fierce

A Woman Who Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant Gave Birth 30,000 Ft In The Air On A Flight To Hawaii

By May 3, 2021 at 3:15 pm
Lavinia Mounga / Facebook

Lavinia Mounga definitely didn’t know she was pregnant. If she had, she likely would not have embarked on a flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu whereupon she would have given birth at 30,000ft.

Mounga was on a flight from Hawaii with her family last week when she started to have contractions.

The incredible in-flight labor was captured in a viral video TikTok video and showed Mounga giving birth mid-way through the six-hour flight.

Fortunately, three neonatal intensive care unit nurses were present on the flight. There was also a physician’s assistant and a family doctor who helped deliver the baby in the plane bathroom.

When the plane landed in Honolulu an emergency medical service crew transported the baby and the new mother to hospital. The baby boy was named Raymond Kaimana Wade Kobe Lavaki Mounga, and is being described as “miracle” by family.

Because he was born premature at just 26 or 27 weeks, Raymond remains in the hospital.

Dale Glenn, a family physician helped the nurses to keep the newborn safe.

“None of the equipment we have was suitable for a premature baby, and this baby was born at 29 weeks instead of the normal 40 weeks, right?” Dr. Glenn explained in an recent interview with KHON2. “So we made baby warmers out of bottles that were microwaved. We used an Apple Watch to measure the heart rate.”

“I don’t know if the public really realizes that actually some women just don’t know they’re pregnant, and especially early in the pregnancy where the baby isn’t very large, and a woman has a history of irregular menstrual cycles,” Dr. Glenn went onto explain. “They are some women who just don’t realize they’re carrying something. So when this patient got on the plane, she honestly did not know she was pregnant.”

About giving birth, Mounga tweeted “Overwhelmed in the best ways.”

A passenger on the flight shared footage of the moment the flight’s cabin found out about the birth mid-flight and burst into applause.

Baby born on flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu
The couple were completely surprised by their mid-air arrival (Image: Facebook)

Julia Hansen was traveling with her friend on the flight Thursday and was seated next to Mounga’s father who said his daughter had no idea she was pregnant.

Hansen’s TikTok video, which has garnered over one million views, showed a cabin crew manager announcing “As most of you have probably heard, we just had a child birth on the aircraft, let’s have a nice round of applause for the mother. Congratulations.”

The passengers could be seen and heard clapping and cheering for the new mother.

Federal Investigators Executed A Search Warrant On Rudy Giuliani’s N.Y.C. Home And This Is Just The Beginning

Things That Matter

Federal Investigators Executed A Search Warrant On Rudy Giuliani’s N.Y.C. Home And This Is Just The Beginning

By April 28, 2021 at 4:55 pm
Drew Angerer / Staff

Months of investigations on Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani officially came to a head Wednesday morning.

The former New York City mayor’s dealings with Ukraine officials in 2019 have been under scrutiny for months by authorities who have been investigating allegations Giuliani lobbied for powerful Ukrainian interests. The investigations have also looked into claims that Giuliani also solicited the Ukrainian government for damaging information on President Joe Biden when he was running against Trump in the 2020 election.

There is also the matter of allegations that Giuliani attempted to find information on Biden’s son Hunter, who was part of the board of an energy company in Ukraine.

Federal investigators executed a search warrant on Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home on Wednesday morning.

The search was part of a criminal investigation into Giuliani‘s activities with Ukraine. According to The New York Times, “Prosecutors obtained the search warrants as part of an investigation into whether Mr. Giuliani broke lobbying laws as President Trump’s personal lawyer.”

Federal agents seized cellphones and other electronic devices as part of the investigation. The search warrant took place around 6 a.m. at Mr. Giuliani’s apartment on Madison Avenue and his Park Avenue office in Manhattan.

The execution of a search warrant against the former president’s lawyer is particularly shocking.

The warrant comes as a major development in the investigation that has been ongoing for some time and examines the former- mayor’s conduct during Mr. Trump’s first impeachment trial.

“It was also a remarkable moment in Mr. Giuliani’s long arc as a public figure,” noted New York Times. “As mayor, Mr. Giuliani won national recognition for steering New York through the dark days after the Sept. 11 attacks, and earlier in his career, he led the same U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan that is investigating him now, earning a reputation as a hard-charging prosecutor who took on organized crime and corrupt politicians.”

3 Sites That Have Super-Fast Shipping For Your Last-Minute Mother’s Day Buys

Fierce

3 Sites That Have Super-Fast Shipping For Your Last-Minute Mother’s Day Buys

By April 27, 2021 at 8:51 pm
PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Listen, we get it. These days are hectic, crazy and very nearly apocalyptic. Whether you’re juggling your work from home routine or dealing with your kids, finding the perfect Mother’s Day Gift might be harder this year than most.

When it comes to this, know that we’ve got your back and understand that procrastination happens. To help we put together the top three Mother’s Day gifts that’ll help you navigate fast-shipping.

Check them out below.

Etsy

Etsy now allows an option that will allow you to search results by delivery date ensuring one-of-a-kind options that will arrive just in time for Mother’s Day. From handmade sweaters, specialty baskets soaps, candles, and embroidered pillows you’ll be able to find it all.

Amazon.com

No doubt for the extreme procrastinator Amazon guarantees on-time shipping for just about everyone. While Prime members are more likely to strike shipping gold with orders from the site, shoppers who’ve yet to subscribe to the premiere membership will likely not be disappointed in last-minute shipping fees.

Start off with Amazon Handmade and their Mother’s Day gift guide.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom now offers all sorts of quick delivery options. From their expedited shipping and pick-up in store to curbside pickup, the big box retailer options all sorts of Mother’s Day goods for the last-minute shopper!

