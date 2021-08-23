Your 10-Item Back-To-School Shopping List Of the Trendiest Latinx-Owned Shops
Courtesy Quiero Prints, Artelexia
The summer is winding to a close, and you know what that means! It’s almost time to go back to school. We know what you’re thinking: Don’t remind me. Right? We feel you on that one. After a year and a half of isolation and uncertainty, going back to school feels overwhelming. And that can be an especially intense feeling if you’re headed back to a college campus.
So, sure, going back to school is tough. But if there’s one thing that makes this season a little easier, it’s back-to-school shopping. Buying new things for the new school year is like pressing the re-start button on life. While you may have left last semester feeling battered and exhausted, you can enter the new school year with freshly-sharpened pencils and a trendy new outfit.
To get you prepared for back-to-school season, mitú has put together a shopping list of 10 must-own items from Latinx-owned online stores. Take a look below at our favorite picks!
1. Poderosa Pen Set
This Poderosa Pen Set from Hija Tu Madre will make you smile every time you take notes. This set of four ballpoint pens comes in trendy pastel colors with different, empowering words on each pen. You can buy it here for $29.99.
2. Pretty Pencils
Gas yourself up with these fun LA GRADUADA phrase pencils from Artelexia, a San Diego-based store that specializes in “Mexican gifts, art, home décor, and gourmet foods.” Buy them here starting at $2.00.
3. Frida Notebook
While you’re at Artlexia, grab this gorgeous Frida Notebook. The cover features “hand-painted wraparound artwork” with “gold foil detailing on the covers.” Buy here for $15.00.
4. Afrotaina Tote Bag
If you want something eye-catching to carry your books in, nab this stunning Afrotaina tote from Dominicana indie artist, Zahira Kelly. The front is emblazoned with Quisqueya–a Taíno word meaning “Mother of all Lands.” Buy here for $ 25.00.
5. “Allergic to Pendejadas” Mug
If you rely on coffee to keep you awake through your early-morning classes, you might as well sip in style. Buy this “Allergic to Pendejadas” mug from Latina-power brand, Viva La Bonita. Buy here for $19.99.
6. “But First, Cafecito” iPhone Case
It’s likely your phone took a beating from all the times that you dropped it last year. Start the year off fresh with a new phone case made by Cubana-owned online store Martha Of Miami. Buy here for $11.99.
7. Chillona Thermos
Speaking from experience, I know there will be days when you’re in your feels and by feels I mean you’ll need to embrace your inner chillona. This chillona thermos will let everyone know what you’re proud of those chillona vibes. You can buy the Chillona Termos from mitúShop here.
8. “Make It Happen Mija” Stationary and Sticky Notes
Let’s face it: you can’t conquer the year without plenty of sticky notes. And while you’re writing down notes, you might as well get a little pep talk while you’re at it. Buy these “Make It Happen Mija” sticky notes set from Latina-owned online store Quiero Prints. Buy here for $3.99.
9. El Cholo’s Kid Sticker Trio-Pack
Don’t be one of those students who carry around a naked laptop. With all that empty space, make a statement. Try this fun sticker trio from sustainable Mexicana-owned fashion brand, El Cholo’s Kid. By here for $7.50.
10. Frēda Salvador’s Lace-Up “Dad” Sneakers
It wouldn’t be a new school year without brand new shoes. Look no further than shoe brand Frēda Salvador. Co-founded by Salvadoran designer Cristina Palomo Nelson in 2008, this brand offers elevated, slightly unconventional, trendy kicks. Buy here for $325.
