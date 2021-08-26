Latina Self Care Routines That Will Give Your Hair Life

Let’s face it, familia, while quarantine has been all kinds of monotonous, it’s also been good for a couple of things. For example, all that extra “Me” time has done wonders for our self care routines. Without the usual socialization to look forward to, we’ve embraced our beauty and wellness drills in order to remind us about life’s little joys. It’s a reminder that, no matter what the world is facing, there are all kinds of luxuries left to explore.

Whether you’re cautiously embracing a world outside your home or are still relying on Zoom, prioritizing self care basics is a must. It’s time to indulge in the things that we love; in the things that make us feel like our best selves. And, while we nurture our bodies and minds, it only makes sense that we also take time to nurture our hair.

Luckily, Sephora has all the best products to give our cabello a glow-up while we indulge in the things that make us feel renewed. No matter what your self care go-to is, Sephora has a hair mask to perfectly pair with your much-needed pampering.

Say “Namaste” to a gentle yoga routine while using Amika’s Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask

Ever since your tia has gotten into yoga, she’s been pushing you to join her at the studio. While there’s no doubt that yoga is great for the body and mind, maybe an at-home approach is better for a newbie like you. What’s even better is that you can apply Amika’s Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask to revitalize your tresses as you realign your chakra.

As you gently center your mind and cuerpo, let this hair mask revitalize your precious pelo. Perfect for every hair texture from straight to coily, fine to thick, Amika’s Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask is rich in vitamins A, D, and E and in fatty acid omega 7. This means that it will moisturize, soften, and smooth your hair faster than you can say “Upward Facing Dog pose.”

2. Tratando un nuevo smoothie bowl recipe while enjoying Fable & Mane’s HoliRoots Repairing Hair Mask

You’ve probably seen delish-looking smoothie bowls on your Insta feed and thought, “Huh, I want to try that.” Well, what better time than now to build a snack that is not only beautiful to look at but full of all the healthy things our bodies crave. And, since you’ll have all those frutitas out anyways, might as well slap on a hair mask that smells just as yummy.

Infused with coconut cream, mango butter, and banana, Fable & Mane’s HoliRoots Repairing Hair Mask not only smells amazing but also works to heal stressed and damaged hair. Designed to treat all cabello types, HoliRoots Repairing Hair Mask shines and redefines with each application. This hair mascara is free of artificial ingredients and completely vegan—because what you put on your hair is just as important as what you put into your body.

3. Make a lo-fi playlist while indulging in Kérastase’s Blond Absolu Strengthening Hair Mask

Musica is the perfect addition to any situation. Feeling sad? Play some music. Stressed out? Play some music. Need to relax? Play some music. So, building a lo-fi playlist to enjoy in your downtime is a must when it comes to self love. But, if music is the thing that feeds the soul, let’s not forget to replenish our hair as well.

Especially formulated for mechones damaged by lightening treatments, Kérastase’s Blond Absolu Strengthening Hair Mask gives thirsty hair just what it needs. Hyaluronic acid adds deep hydration while edelweiss-in-oil helps hair recover its softness while adding a subtle floral scent. Designed with all hair types and texturas in mind, this hair mascara will have your color-damaged mechas singing a whole new tune.

4. Mani-pedi desde casa while using Olaplex’s No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

It isn’t just your hair that needs some care. Pampering should be extended from the tips of your fingers all the way down to your toes. Even if it’s been a while since your last trip to the nail salon, you can give yourself an at-home mani-pedi that’s just as satisfying. While your nails are being buffed, shined, and shaped, the same care can be shown to your pelo.

Infused with patented OLAPLEX Bond Building technology, Olaplex’s No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask adds shine, smoothness and body while providing intense moisture. Whether your hair is heat & color damaged, plagued by frizziness, or just plain dry, this highly concentrated reparative mask treats all conditions. This hair mask offers an all-natural treatment for hair of every type.

5. Start your week off right with journaling and Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Self care isn’t just a one time thing. It should be an ongoing project so setting helpful routines to better your life will do wonders if you embrace them. Journaling is a relaxing way to organize yourself & your thoughts for the coming week. But, while it helps you to mentally reset for the adventures ahead, journaling isn’t the only weekly reset you can benefit from.

Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask is a weekly, clinically tested vegan mask that strengthens damaged hair. A Sephora community favorite that is designed for all hair types and textures, this mask also prevents further damage to your tresses while adding body and shine. Vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants also protect the scalp from damage caused by free radicals. Just like with journaling, weekly applications of this mask will get you ready to face anything the world throws your way.

If you’re looking to ditch the chongo and try something new with your self care, what better way to do so than trying these revitalizing hair masks from Sephora. If it could, your cabello would totally thank you for the extra TLC.

