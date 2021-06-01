Fierce

7 Latina-Owned Nail Polish Brands To Support

By June 1, 2021
There’s a reason why nail salon technicians across the United States were deemed essential workers during the peak of the pandemic. Essential to the care and keeping our nails, in so many ways nail salon technicians provide mental health upkeeps that we often overlook. Whether you’re taking advantage of loosening quarantine regulations or sticking it out at home, you can still support small businesses and nail artists who have their own nail polish brands. And if you’re gonna do so, why not aim to support WOC?

We rounded up our audience’s most beloved Latina nail brands for you to check out and try!

Check them out below!

1. Lalapolishes

2. Lunamagicbeauty

3. Heynicenails

4. Diosanails

5. Bettinacosmetics

6. Satnin.polish

7. Pintabeauty

To check out more click here and swipe on through!

June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021
For years, Mexican officials have complained about international brands appropriating patterns and designs distinctive to Mexico’s Indigenous communities. Just a few months ago, the Oaxaca Artisans Institute went after Australian clothing brand Zimmermann for allegedly copying designs of the Mazatec community.

But now, the government is getting involved as it asks several international retailers to explain why as private businesses they should be allowed to privatize and profit off of collective, cultural property.

Mexico’s Ministry of Culture wants answers from some of the world’s largest fashion retailers.

Several international brands, including Zara, Anthropologie, and Patowl, are being accused of cultural appropriation by Mexico’s Ministry of Culture. According to a statement, the culture minister, Alejandra Frausto, sent letters to the three companies, asking each for a “public explanation on what basis it could privatize collective property.”

According to the government, Zara (owned by Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer)used a pattern distinctive to the Indigenous Mixteca community of San Juan Colorado in the southern state of Oaxaca. Anthropologie, owned by URBN, used a design developed by the Indigenous Mixe community of Santa Maria Tlahuitoltepec, while Patowl copied a pattern from the Indigenous Zapoteco community in San Antonino Castillo Velasco, both in the state of Oaxaca.

The ministry added that the design “reflects ancestral symbols related to the environment, history and worldview of the community” and was similar to traditional huipil dresses which, it said, were part of the women’s identity and take at least a month to make.

However, according to Inditex, which replied in a statement sent to Reuters: “The design in question was in no way intentionally borrowed from or influenced by the artistry of the Mixtec people of Mexico.”

The issue of major brands profiting off of Indigenous designs has been a growing issue.

It was just in February that the Oaxaca Artisans Institute went after Australian clothing brand Zimmermann for allegedly copying designs of the Mazatec community. Zimmerman responded by pulling the offending item from store shelves. And in November 2020, French designer Isabel Marant offered her “most sincere apologies” after she was accused of copying a pattern created by the Purepecha community.

This isn’t even the first time that Zara has been accused of appropriating Indigenous Mexican designs. In 2018, social media users pointed out the similarity between a Zara jacket being sold for over $100, and the embroidery used by the women of Aguacatenango, Chiapas.

But this move by the government is different from previous attempts to protect Indigenous communities.

The letter, sent by the culture minister, goes on to say that “It is a principle of ethical consideration that, locally and globally, forces us to draw attention and discuss an urgent issue such as protecting the rights of Indigenous peoples who have historically been invisible.”

The government also included the entire text of the U.N. Charter to the International Labor Organization (ILO), which to some degree protects the authorship and artisanal work of Indigenous peoples. However, experts agree that this is a tricky legal field to enforce, due to the complexity involved in collective authorship and when it comes to claiming or establishing compensation for the damage.

Cultural Appropriation fashion fashion brands Indigenous People Mexico

Your Tech Game Is About To Be Upped With This Super Crazy Microchip Nail

Your Tech Game Is About To Be Upped With This Super Crazy Microchip Nail

May 17, 2021
May 17, 2021
That’s right, your manicures just got a lot more high-tech!

While many of us are juuust coming out of the quarantine woodwork to head back to nail salons, beauty lounge straight out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates has been working away at keeping the nail game up to par when things get back to normal. The beauty nail salon is offering a “microchip manicure,” which gives a person a chance to share personal information literally at the flick of a nail.

The Dubai-based salon called Lanour Beauty Lounge is giving high-tech manicure treatments to clients.

Lanour Beauty created the “Smart Nail” with a microchip that utilizes near-field communication (NFC) technology. The new form of technology allows a wearer to tip their finger towards a smart device like a phone. The chip can allow a person to share the information that you might typically keep on a business card i.e. Instagram information, phone details even your Venmo account.

In a promotional video for the Smart Nail, the salon expressed a desire to work the technology to ensure contactless payment.

Pretty perfect for our new post-pandemic habits! So far the current microchip for the nails are able to only hold a limited amount of information.

According to the branbd, the high-tech manicure costs nearly $68 USD for application.

Beauty manicures Nails tech technology