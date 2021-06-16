From Cottagecore To Boho, These Latina Interior Designers Will Inspire Your Home Decor

Fierce

Whether you just moved into a new place or have been calling your surrounding walls home for a while, chances are there’s a room or nook that you’ve been longing to refresh.

If it’s a shortage of inspiration or funds that have been holding you back from restyling your space, allow the interior designers, home décor artists and DIY creatives of Instagram to help you transform your living space on a budget. Whether you’re burning to alter a cluttered mess into a trendy neutral, ulta-minimalist haven or would rather wake up to loud, vibrant tones and statement patterned textiles, you deserve the home that will bring you joy.

To help you achieve your home design dreams, we’ve put together a list of Latina interior experts who have styles that vary but pages that inspire and educate.

Stephanie Watkins

In Maryland, Dominican-American blogger Stephanie Watkins creates colorful, bohemian interiors. Offering more than just visual treats, however, her Instagram (and blog) are packed with design tips and DIY projects. If you love merging cultural accents from across the globe in a way that somehow still gives off modern farmhouse vibes, you’ll want to follow Watkins’ so-called glo-bo designs.

Ju DePaula

Brazilian interior designer Ju DePaula was a finalist on Netflix’s Interior Design Masters, and with one scroll through her account, you’ll wonder how she didn’t win. The Latina’s designs resemble her personality: light, colorful and fun. But no stylistic feature stands out more than her love of flowers. DePaula ignores every designer’s rule about combining different floral patterns and creates her own artistic calculation that somehow works. The good part? She doesn’t keep the secrets to herself. She sprinkles design tips throughout her page. And for those who want to learn more, she offers workshops.

Ezz Wilson

In Portland, Oregon, Puerto Rican interior and photo stylist Ezz Wilson melds comfort, beauty and history in her designs. Bringing a modern spin to traditional styles, Wilson combines natural elements, neutral layers and textures to create 1970s-influenced bohemian rooms. For this self-described holistic interior stylist, however, it’s never just about aesthetics. She taps into energy and incorporates Ayurveda into design principals to transform (and teach you how to convert) rooms into sanctuaries.

Monica Benavidez

If you enjoy spending your weekends thrift shopping and circling blocks for garage sales, you’ll like seeing Texas-based Monica Benavidez‘s posts on your feed. Like you, this self-described thrift store DIY maven has a penchant for upcycling old home goods and turning them into glorious pieces you’ll want to show off. Benavidez’ account and blog are filled with tutorials as well as helpful DIY and organization tips.

Abigail Marcelo

For Dominican-Panamanian interior designer Abigail Marcelo, family is everything – and it shows in her rooms. Through her firm Casa Marcelo, the Latina designs mid-century modern minimalist spaces with hints of bohemian culture. Her rooms are made for families to enjoy but never fail to spark awe with its fun touches.

Nina

If you want to convert your home into a cozy, peaceful sanctuary, Puerto Rican-Japanese home décor enthusiast Nina, of Diaries of My Home, will give you all the inspo you’re looking for. Her clean neutrals blend with glass, wicker and metal textures to modernize cottagecore. You can just smell the vanilla-scented candles and chocolate chip cookies baking through the photos of her designs, proving you don’t have to sacrifice graceful aesthetics to create a warm family home.

Vanessa DeLeon

Vanessa DeLeon is an award-winning interior designer and firm owner combining modern, stylized designs with classic décor to transform residential, commercial and hospitality interiors. The Cuban-American TV personality and influencer’s posts of luxe white, black and gray rooms will add extravagance to your newsfeed.

Mary Liz

With Mary Liz, cottagecore meets chic. This Puerto Rico-born designer and DIY expert has lent her home décor insight to HGTV, but you can get it for free with just a follow. Using neutrals, accented plants and just a touch of patterns, Mary Liz’s rooms look like the perfect place to relax with a warm tea and captivating novel.

Luxmy Panzardi

In South Florida, Puerto Rican DIY designer Luxmy Panzardi turned her home into a French boulangerie. Blending white, pink and gold with gorgeous floral arrangements and textured rugs, her idyllic rooms might make you hungry for a croissant, some tea and definitely a new home DIY project. Luckily, she’ll teach you how to do the latter.

Paloma Contreras

If you enjoy timeless designs that still feel current, you’ll love the luxe interiors of Paloma Contreras. This Houston, Texas-based award-winning interior designer and tastemaker pairs the traditional with the new by incorporating a broad range of detailed styles – with an identifiable penchant for French antiques. You can shop curated home goods inspired by Contreras style at Paloma & Coin, a concept store selling antiques as well as impeccable home goods from emerging artists.

