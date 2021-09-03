Here Is How People Are Reacting To Texas’s Near-Total Abortion Ban
Photo via Getty
When Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barret was sworn in on October 27th, 2020, women across America were afraid. With Justice Coney Barret joining the Supreme Court, that meant that SCOTUS had become conservative than it had been in almost a century. And because of that, the existence Roe v. Wade was on the line.
Roe v. Wade was the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that ruled that a woman’s right to choose an abortion was protected under the Constitution. But ever since it was passed, Republicans have done everything in their power to try and overturn the law. And now, the anti-choice movement is slowly becoming a reality.
On September 1st, a Texas law went into effect that bans all abortion after six weeks gestation, thus virtually banning abortion in the Lone Star state.
The Supreme Court failed to act on the law, despite women and pro-choice organizations asking them to step in and block it.
Since this event happened, many women are in a state of shock, fear, and anger. Despite being well into the 21st century, the government (largely composed of men) is still trying to exert control over what women do with their bodies. Obviously, people are upset and they’re letting their thoughts be known. Here is a round-up of the many reactions to Texas’s near-total abortion ban.
First off, Justice Sotomayor made it clear that she is not happy with the fact that SCOTUS wouldn’t act on the Texas abortion ban.
People also pointed out out that Justice Sotomayor was the sole Supreme Court Justice concerned with the future of reproductive rights for women.
This exchange between a reporter and Press Secretary Psaki went viral of her putting a male reporter in his place.
Some women were speaking out on their own abortions, effectively humanizing a procedure that is still taboo to talk about.
Some people were pointing out how short the six week cutoff is to even know you’re pregnant.
Many people are highlighting the wrongness of the fact that this Texas anti-choice law relies on civilians to report people they suspect of getting abortions.
Not only does it place women under undue scrutiny, it financially incentivizes neighbors to report neighbors and then forces the accused woman to defend herself, a costly and emotionally draining process.— LMM 🌊🗽👩💻♥️🏳️🌈 (@dubblmum) September 2, 2021
This Twitter user emphasized that Texas legislators are using fear tactics, like the threat of private lawsuits, to get people to comply.
And of course, the comparisons to “The Handmaid’s Tale” abounded.
Latina celebrities like Eva Longoria, Isabella Gomez and Rita Moreno took to Twitter to condemn Texas’s abortion ban
Many people couldn’t help but bring attention to the fact that mask mandates are outlawed in Texas due to concerns of “bodily autonomy”, but the same courtesy is not extended to women seeking to terminate a pregnancy.
Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com