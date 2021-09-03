Here Is How People Are Reacting To Texas’s Near-Total Abortion Ban

Fierce

When Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barret was sworn in on October 27th, 2020, women across America were afraid. With Justice Coney Barret joining the Supreme Court, that meant that SCOTUS had become conservative than it had been in almost a century. And because of that, the existence Roe v. Wade was on the line.

Roe v. Wade was the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that ruled that a woman’s right to choose an abortion was protected under the Constitution. But ever since it was passed, Republicans have done everything in their power to try and overturn the law. And now, the anti-choice movement is slowly becoming a reality.

On September 1st, a Texas law went into effect that bans all abortion after six weeks gestation, thus virtually banning abortion in the Lone Star state.

The Supreme Court failed to act on the law, despite women and pro-choice organizations asking them to step in and block it.

Since this event happened, many women are in a state of shock, fear, and anger. Despite being well into the 21st century, the government (largely composed of men) is still trying to exert control over what women do with their bodies. Obviously, people are upset and they’re letting their thoughts be known. Here is a round-up of the many reactions to Texas’s near-total abortion ban.

First off, Justice Sotomayor made it clear that she is not happy with the fact that SCOTUS wouldn’t act on the Texas abortion ban.

Justice Sotomayor, just now: "The Court’s order is stunning. Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights … a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand." — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) September 2, 2021

People also pointed out out that Justice Sotomayor was the sole Supreme Court Justice concerned with the future of reproductive rights for women.

It is not lost on me that the dissent defending Roe was written by the only justice who is a woman of color who grew up in poverty. — Kimberly Atkins Stohr (@KimberlyEAtkins) September 2, 2021

This exchange between a reporter and Press Secretary Psaki went viral of her putting a male reporter in his place.

REPORTER: "Why does the President support abortion when his own catholic faith teaches it is morally wrong?"



PSAKI: "I know you have never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is a difficult thing." pic.twitter.com/Xzz2Fwhh0O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2021

Some women were speaking out on their own abortions, effectively humanizing a procedure that is still taboo to talk about.

Many years ago I chose to have an abortion. I wasn’t the survivor of rape or incest, my life wasn’t at risk – I was simply a mom of three kids and had become unexpectedly pregnant. I had an abortion in Texas & went on to live my life. No dramatic story, no shame, just the facts. — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) September 3, 2021

Some people were pointing out how short the six week cutoff is to even know you’re pregnant.

If you pregnancy test the very first day you miss your period and find out you're pregnant, you have two weeks to get the appointment, despite all the waiting periods, and get it done. It's impossible. It's meant to be a total ban. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) September 1, 2021

Many people are highlighting the wrongness of the fact that this Texas anti-choice law relies on civilians to report people they suspect of getting abortions.

Not only does it place women under undue scrutiny, it financially incentivizes neighbors to report neighbors and then forces the accused woman to defend herself, a costly and emotionally draining process. — LMM 🌊🗽👩‍💻♥️🏳️‍🌈 (@dubblmum) September 2, 2021

This Twitter user emphasized that Texas legislators are using fear tactics, like the threat of private lawsuits, to get people to comply.

$10,000 'abortion bounties' are now legal in Texas.



This is reproductive terrorism. — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) September 1, 2021

And of course, the comparisons to “The Handmaid’s Tale” abounded.

Outlawing abortion.



Forcing all women to bring pregnancies to term.



Deputizing *everyone* as enforcers — so that women live in a constant state of fear, unsure who to trust.



No, comparisons to The Handmaid’s Tale aren’t “overblown.” They’re calls to action. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/SeIM2xLs0U — Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) September 2, 2021

Latina celebrities like Eva Longoria, Isabella Gomez and Rita Moreno took to Twitter to condemn Texas’s abortion ban

It’s pretty simple: We should all be able to make our own decisions about our health & future. But between TX’s extreme abortion ban & states passing a record number of abortion restrictions this year, we have to fight for everyone’s reproductive freedom. #BansOffOurBodies #SB8 pic.twitter.com/M6SY57NJCN — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) September 1, 2021

Texas banned mask mandates claiming they believe in personal autonomy without big government—and then passed an abortion ban that would force a rape victim to carry to term & give those who snitch $10K.



It was never about personal autonomy. It was always about controlling women. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) September 1, 2021

