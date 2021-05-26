A Florida Highschool Editing Yearbook Photos Of 80 Female Students To Make Them Look ‘Modest’

For a place meant to foster knowledge, a high school out of Florida did something pretty dumb.
Bartram Trail High School, a public school located in St. Johns, Florida, was forced to offer parents refunds and apologies after discovering that they had doctored photos of 80 students at the school. According to the St. Augustine Record, all of the pictures that were edited appeared to have been done so to ensure “modesty.”
Bartram Trail sparked backlash after female students’ yearbook photos appeared to have been digitally edited.
“There’s a black box over my chest, and the cardigan on the side like moved over and it looks awkward, and I was very confused,” according to a student who spoke to News4Jax. A reporter for Action News Jax, Ben Ryan, shared photos of the images that were edited to Twitter. One of the images includes a 14-year-old ninth-grader whose breasts were covered up in the yearbook photo.
Parents and students protested the photo edits after noticing them in yearbooks that were sold for $100.
In response to the backlash, the St. Johns County School District revealed that it would issue refunds for yearbooks that were returned. In a statement to News4Jax, St. Johns County School District said that the alterations had been done to avoid omitting students who had violated dress codes from the yearbook. “So the digital alterations were a solution to make sure all students were included in the yearbook,” St. Johns County School District responded in a statement.
According to a disclaimer on the district’s website, students’ pictures might be subjected to alteration to fit dress codes: “All images in ads and all individual student pictures must be consistent with the St. Johns County School District Student Code of Conduct or may be digitally adjusted.”
Elite running teams aren’t popular in communities of color, but Angel City Elite is ready to change that.
The Los Angeles-based team of five Latina marathoners formed in 2020 to train and race together, but their mission extends far beyond competing. Their main objective is to diversify the sport by widening the representation of what an elite runner looks like and providing support to those who might otherwise feel unwelcome.
It’s an experience the women each understand personally. In fact, the team took shape after member Sabrina De La Cruz noticed she was one of a small number of non-white athletes competing at the Olympic Marathon Trials. After reaching out to the four other women — Andrea Guerra, Valerie Sanchez, Grace Gonzales and Grace Graham-Zamudio — Angel City Elite, currently sponsored by Brooks Running, was born.
With a mission to represent, achieve and empower, FIERCE spoke with Gonzalez, 31, about the ways Angel City Elite is transforming the world of long-distance running.
How have women of color historically been excluded from long-distance running?
People usually enter this sport because they have some personal experiences with it, and women of color don’t generally know or see anyone out there doing this. Personally speaking, I come from a family of runners. I followed the path of my older siblings and ran track in high school. That’s how I learned I could do this in college. But even after I graduated college, I didn’t know I could do elite marathon running. Instead, I spent five years establishing myself in a different industry. I didn’t know this was possible, so I had no plans to be elite or go to the Olympic Trials. When I saw that, I learned that, and it inspired and empowered me to do the same. I wonder where I would be in my career now if I would have known this earlier, and it’s important for me that other women don’t have to wonder and are just able to see the possibilities and go after them.
How, as an elite running team, are you all hoping to make this sport more inclusive of women of color?
We are hoping to create more diversity in the running community. This is done through representation and support. We want to do both. We started this team, in part, because we are all familiar with what it’s like to have a career and do elite running on the side; we all have full-time jobs. It takes a lot of dedication. But we think if more people of color had support, they’d be able to commit to the work and we can have more equity. We’re also familiar with what it’s like to be the only person of color in these spaces, and that’s exactly why we all gravitated to one another. We found people who looked like us or come from a similar experience as us.
Long-distance running isn’t the first sport that comes to mind for a young Latina. How old were you when you started and who or what motivated you?
I’ve been running all of my life, literally. I did my first marathon in fourth grade, and that’s because I come from a family of runners. Running has always been a part of family for different reasons. It’s not just sport. I grew up doing spiritual runs in community to collectively pray. It’s part of my Indigenous roots and community. Additionally, my dad was a professional runner and he’d do long-distance training. He did the very first LA Marathon, and he has done every single one since then. Growing up, I supported him. Eventually, as children, we’d join him on the marathons. I was the youngest of three siblings. They all followed in my dad’s footsteps, and I followed in theirs. I did youth running in high school, even transferring schools to one where I was less demographically represented so that I was able to join their girls team and participate in cross-country camp. It was because of this support that I was able to run in college.
You mentioned that, for you, running started as a spiritual practice. That’s beautiful. What sort of healing or joy has long-distance running brought you?
For me, it’s a lot. It’s always been hard for me to click into this being a sport or a competition. I had to navigate balancing this, because when it comes to long-distance running, I immediately get into my body. I think with my body, with my breath. Being outdoors to me is spiritual. When I run along the water or when I feel the wind on my back, knowing it’s supporting me, it’s a spiritual practice. All the synchronicities. When my body is tired or I’m dealing with negative mental thoughts, it’ll impact my breathing, which makes me realize how much it’s all connected. Of course there are things that I’m aware of and look for as a competitive runner, but as someone who enjoys general health and wellness, I also find value in what running can do for me in a multitude of ways.
What are some of the benefits of an all-women, long-distance running team?
It’s a different team dynamic. When I got to the girl’s team in high school and later in college, it was an entirely new experience. I was able to go through this journey, the training and the competing, together with others. We shared the ups and downs of it all, and we felt understood. It’s not that I don’t feel comfortable talking to men while training, but it’s different when you’re with someone who gets you and who might share your story. That’s the power of Angel City Elite. Yes, we’re all different people with our unique stories, but there are threads that connect us. To support and be supported under the banner of women empowerment, and building together, it’s just different.
Hitting that $100K ceiling might seem impossible if you’re a woman, particularly one in a certain field. Fortunately, Reddit is a fountain of financial advice, and men and women are sharing the ways in which they make $100K+ a year.
From improving a teacher’s salary to growing incoming as an artist, it’s all here!
Check the bits of advice out below!
“Programmer… took me 1.5 years after graduating college . But I am very lucky that my company is very high paying most programmers don’t make 100k+ for a while.”- Dangerous-Abalone381
“Really? Are you Front-end, back-end, or full stack? I was always under the impression that programmers/software engineers make a ton of money. Or is a programmer and software engineer different?!”- hoytscher
“Do you think people interested in transitioning to tech need to do a BS or would a boot camp suffice if they already have a BA and experience in other fields? Do you think programming gives good work life balance and salary?
I’m a teacher looking to move for better salary ($70k+) and decent work life balance and it seems like tech is recommended repeatedly.”- SnackHardNapHard
“I’ve been a programmer for 5 years and am only making ~$45k. Granted I did start out very slowly just doing a small amount of programming as part of my main job but I’m expecting to become a full fledged software developer this year.”- wolf_kisses
“I’m a social worker and never expected to make this salary. I worked in hospitals for a few years to get experience and now I take travel contracts. Similar to travel nursing but for social work.”- MurielFinster
“I started making 100k in medical social work after I passed my LCSW exam. Never thought it would be possible in this field.”-OEBmom
“oh wow, this is very cool. did not know you could do travel contracts. have been debating getting my master’s in social work, but am terrified of the debt. how long did you work in hospitals? what age did you start?”- losergoo
“I watch and manage high voltage power transmission lines for renewable energy sources in West Texas.
I got this job by being in the Navy for a number of years as a power plant operator, then becoming a nuclear plant operator, then going to college and dropping out, then getting really lucky. All in all, I hit 100k salary after working in the industry for just about 10 years.”- Sand_Dargon
“I’m an in house lawyer at an investment bank. I was 25 when I was first hired as a first year associate at a big law firm and started making $160,000 a year. 2 years later I hit $200,000. Those who work in the corporate sector, whether it’s consulting, finance, or law easily make over $100k. The problem is that in the big cities- NYC, LA, SF, etc. the housing is so expensive that even that doesn’t go very far if you have student loans.”- IwastesomuchtimeonAB
“I graduated in 2008 so I came out making $160k. Then my whole class got laid off and I went to making $70k. It’s been 13 years and I STILL don’t make as much money as I made the day I left law school. 2008 was rough man.”-Cat_With_The_Fur
“Data analyst
I’ve been out of undergrad for 13 years, but I worked retail for a bit and did grad school. I started in this sort of career pathway in 2014 and just hit 6 figures this year, so about 7 years in this industry.
My first DA-related job paid 42k/yr. Over the next few years I went from 42->44->50->52->75 (promotion to “senior” analyst) ->77->80->83->100 (same title, new company)”- PressureAwkward
“I also work in data and had an untraditional path to it. I graduated undergrad in 2013 and grad school at the end of 2018, and hit 6 figures around 1.5 years after grad school. I live in a very high cost of living city so that affected things as well.”- rlf923
“I’m also in Data Analytics, and it took 4 years after undergrad to make 6 figures. I studied Economics. My starting salary was $44k, and I received pay increases of about 25% annually until my salary was $104k. I was in a development program with a company, and all the raises were automatic except the last one. I’ve since moved, but my salary in the new position (also analytics) is $100k in a much lower cost of living area.”- kelsitear
“I work in the fashion industry as a designer and stylist. I’m lucky enough to be in the more high-profile side of things. It only took me two years to get to that point, I happened to just work on peojects within that kind of wage range and went from there.”-RosesAndPoinsettias
“I was an assistant fashion designer before the pandemic and lost my job. This gives me hope that the fashion industry will open up more opportunities in the future for me to get into it again.”- psychadelicamanic
“Likewise. I work at a Project Manager for a large insurance company. Took me 10 years after undergrad to hit the 100k mark (with bonus). Did Army for 4 years and when I transitioned out, had to start at a more entry level position (With a pay cut). Went from 55k to 98k in 5 years, and 4 different positions. Biggest benefit of the army, no student debt and good starting salary.”- mgmsupernova
“Set Decorator. (Interior designer for movies) Started as a PA, moved to set dresser, and finally to the head of the decoration department. PA is minimum wage, but as you work up the wages of course go up. I think it took me about 4 years to get to the 100000 a year mark. And of course, income fluctuates by show contract. None of us in the industry made as much money in 2020, for example, with the shutdowns.”- textilesandtrim
“People at salons can make a ton of money. I work at a nail salon part-time and I can make upwards of 300 plus tips a day. I made over 300 yesterday and about 60 in tips, which is very low IMO. I just had low quality clients (not a high service amount and low tips).
I always imagined hair salons being in even more than that. Cut and color ranges from 60 to what, 400 bucks? If you are willing to grind and build up your rapport, you can make a great living.”- TakethThyKnee