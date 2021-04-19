Fierce

Your FIERCE Taurus Horoscope For April 20th — May 21st

By April 19, 2021 at 1:30 pm

Happy Solar Return, Taurus! It’s Taurus season y el cuerpo lo sabe because Venus, the planet of leisure and pleasure, rules Taurus and our bodies. Taurus is the expression of desires, virtues, and wealth. Expect a shift in energy as you naturally embody your inner Empress archetype. This Taurus season from April 20th through May 21st, you’ll want to lay the foundation out to attain the dreams you dreamed up this past Aries season in order to create longevity. As the bull of the Zodiac, Taurus understands when to indulge and when to have temperance in order to pave its way along its voyage. 

Taurus is all about the element of Earth. This is the season to go outdoors and embrace Mother Earth. Take time to ground your energy and exert physical activity so you can sacredly reconnect with your body. COVID-19 and the pandemic built a distance between our bodies and natural movement due to the stay-at-home mandates and not being able to spend much time outdoors. Now that Taurus season has arrived, you’ll want to enjoy all five senses: hear, taste, touch, see and smell. Taurus rules all five senses, which makes it the most sensual sign of the Zodiac. 

The Taurus motto? Eat good, live good, because life is good! 

Taurus season will be in full effect by April 20th as Mercury, Venus and Uranus join the Sun in harmony basking in Taurus’ stoic vibes. This is a wonderful time for building out long-term goals and planning in groups. Partner up with like minded individuals and socialize in order to make the best of this Taurus season.

Taurus season is accompanied by a larger-than-life Scorpio full moon on April 26th triggering some major endings and closures. Subsequently followed by a very fitting and dramatic Pluto Retrograde on April 27th. What this collectively brings, is influential behavior centered around personal transformation in our lives. Taurus season is calling you to embrace the life you want to live — rather, the life you’re WORTHY of living. In order to do so, you must release and revisit any skeletal ideas of self that aren’t serving you of your highest good. The Scorpio full moon and Pluto Retrograde this Taurus season will help you usher in this new vision of life. 

Read on for your Taurus season horoscope based on your sun and/or rising signs. 

Aries

Aries, just because your birthday season is over doesn’t mean you’re still not booked and busy. You fire signs are going to be focused and productive this Taurus season as you’ll be arranging next steps in attaining all the big plans you set out for yourself during Aries season. The Aries new moon we just wrapped up on April 11th has sparked new creativity within you. You feel you’re getting closer to your dreams. This Taurus season will arm you with the productivity needed to chase those big goals. You’re motivated more than ever and it’s inspiring.

Taurus

Happy Birthday Taurus babes! Since Uranus has been transiting your natal sign for the past three years creating massive shifts for you. Uranus will be in your sign until 2026 making room for blessings and recognition in your life. You’ve likely been in a workaholic overhaul since 2020, but all that pressure is about to change. This Taurus season you’re seeing the fruits of your labor and you deserve this feeling of accomplishment. People consider Taureans lazy, but you’re quite the opposite. You’re extremely hard working individuals who know how to make things happen for yourself! *clap back* Taurus, enjoy your season and live a little! You have big changes on the horizon in your professional front so be sure to relax and rest. You are shining bright this year. Enjoy it. 

Gemini

Geminis, if you’re feeling unusually worried about money, this is totally normal this Taurus season. In fact, you’re going to be fixated on making more money this season. However, the true silverlining amidst this paranoia is that it’s teaching you better money management skills. Investing in yourself and investing in other financial lucrative areas will be a major theme at this time. There could be some fluxes in income, but ride the wave. This unpredictable energy will diminish once you get past the Scorpio full moon on April 26th. Nature will be extremely helpful and therapeutic for the next month. 

Cancer

Mars enters your sign on April 23rd creating this build-up of energy that convinces you subconsciously to accomplish more and faster. Slow down, Cancer. You are exactly where you need to be. You’re doing your best and your best is enough. Taurus rules the throat chakra and thyroid. You might experience some tenderness in your throat at this time as you learn to express yourself more freely come Taurus season. You’ll be breaking away from your stereotypical clammed-up self and transition into a more liberated social communicator as you learn to value the significance of self-expression. However, be mindful of harsh communication and irrational responses as Mars is the planet of aggression and war. He will be encouraging you to take action where needed, but use Taurus’ earthly energy to ground your motives before movement. 

Leo

You might be finding yourself gravitating to HGTV and home improvement this Taurus season. Leo, you’re not typically one to feng shui your home, but you’re feeling this new vibe of making your home your temple. Invest in creating the energy you need in your living space, but be mindful of overspending on luxurious items. This is a season of practicality for you. Yes, money flows to you freely. Yet, you still want to make sure you’re keeping an eye on spending habits. There could also be an opportunity to lend money to a family member during this transit. If you have the means you’ll want to karmically do it. On the flipside, know when to set boundaries. Boundaries will be highlighted the next few weeks. 

Virgo

You’re itching for adventure. Taurus is usually the energy of setting up shop and planting roots. Taurus encourages immobility if comfort is superior. However, you’re doing the complete opposite this Taurus season and planning for an adventure. Plan that road trip or go on that out-of-the-norm escapade. It’ll pay off as it rejuvenates your need for spontaneity. Many think Virgos are rigid. You’re not. As a mutable sign, you’re down for keeping things fresh. This is a wonderful time to create new hobbies and pursue new projects. Love can be expected this season as well. 

Libra

Libra, fellow Venus sister to Taurus. You don’t mind when Taurus season comes around because you thrive in this energy. As a sign that needs balance, but doesn’t seem to know how to move past their own indecisive energy, the upcoming Scorpio full moon and Pluto Retrograde might throw you for a loop. You’re an air sign afterall. Go with the flow, you truly know how to step into that energy when needed. Don’t resist any endings the next month. You’ll be undergoing a serious spiritual transformation the next few weeks. Also, get your health in order. Take inventory of unnecessary vices. We all have our vices, but you’re being called to tidy up your headquarters of habitual coping mechanisms. Any bad habits will be hard to release, but easy to confront at this time. Releasing is therapeutic. Self-care is self-love. 

Scorpio

This Taurus season is going to be major for you, Scorpio. Taurus is your sister-sign in astrology. Being that you’re both fixed signs, it’s a time for you to work on adaptability and embodying your mutable cousins of the Zodiac. You won’t have a harsh crashing of reality this Scorpio full moon April 26th. In fact, this will be a big full moon that brings a lot of harmony and rewards your way. You could be wrapping up a big cycle in your life. Your relationship sector will need some attention and affection. Whether you’re single or in a committed connection, you’re definitely going to be focused on the people in your life and where they fit moving forward. The Pluto Retrograde on April 27th will slow you down energetically. Take your time and don’t get frustrated as things might not go as planned. Allow yourself to move slow. Your productivity doesn’t equate to your self-worth. Carry on and Godspeed, Scorpio. 

Sagittarius

Sag, you’re going to be feeling the most sensuous out of the Zodiac signs. Unleash your inner sex icon this Taurus season. You might be wondering why you feel so frisky and sexually liberated, Sag. Taurus season is activating your need for pleasure. Follow it and indulge in it. Sexual exploration can lead to personal liberation and ultimate empowerment. Don’t let society shame you from your dark side of your femininity. Aside from the physical, debt and taxes are going to be top of mind for you. Be sure to get all your financials in order. Hire that CPA or accountant if need be. 

Capricorn

Money is looking good for you this season, Cap. After a possible rough year of finances, your funds are shaping up. You could even receive an unexpected windfall of money in some way. The cosmos are on your side financially. Travel is up for discussion this month. Need to take a trip? Do it. This trip will bring about some sort of spiritual revelation for you. Taurus season is giving you a reboot in energy. While other signs might be slowing down and halting for insight, you’re zipping around with ample energy. Use this energy to plan for the next six months. The plans you build out this Taurus season will set the tone for the way you finish out 2021.

Aquarius

There’s so much going on and you can’t seem to hold on. Aquarius, you’ve been a busy bee all of 2021. Looks like your career will be taking off and creating ample stability for you. You’ll be picking up jobs and projects thanks to Taurus’ steady energy. This season is creating opportunities for you. If you’re looking to leave your current profession and transition, now is the time. You’ll receive a wonderful opportunity for a new job. If you’re loving where you’re at professionally, expect an increase in money or recognition, Aquarius. This Taurus season is allowing you to take center stage. Your confidence is your guiding light. Pride is the predecessor of isolation. This is a time for you to bring others along with you in your good fortune. May you manifest wisely.

Pisces 

Your friends have become your family and you’re starting to notice that. Friendships are taking a big hit this month. You might have to let go of old connections that aren’t reciprocating the energy you’re giving, Pisces. Don’t feel guilty about this. As an empath, you’re emotionally intelligent and aware of other’s needs. However, this Taurus season is asking you to build new habits. Habits that help you stand in your power. You might notice at this time you have influence over people. This could be in the workplace or among your groups. People see you as a leader Pisces. You are a people person nonetheless. You’re feeling empowered and reckless all at once. Take time to reassess your intentions with your motives as Taurus’ selfish tendencies can cloudy logic. Be strong in your beliefs, but be kind with your motives. It’s time to step up for yourself. You can do this! 

Hi FIERCEES! We’re excited to launch our first horoscope series with Jasmin Alejandrez-Prasad aka Esoteric Esa. Esoteric Esa was birthed after her spiritual awakening. Influenced by the thought that conversation around destigmatizing the negative misconceptions associated with esoteric teachings in the Latinx community is what drove her to believe that Spirituality in our community needs to be shared. At the beginning of each astrological season she will break down what is in store for each sign.

Happy Astrological New Year! Aries is the first zodiac of the zodiac wheel, which represents the beginning of the astrological year. Expect fresh energy and an increase in enthusiasm this Aries season from March 20th through April 19th.

As the independent cool kid amongst its astrological peers, Aries is known for tackling things head-on due to their desire to finish first and win. Hence, why it’s the first sign of the zodiac. Aries is the energy of innovation and leadership. This is a season that will ask all signs — not only Aries — to embark on new quests in their lives. You might find yourself beginning a new job, project or relationship. With Spring Equinox commencing March 20th, in perfect harmony with the beginning of Aries season, this is a wonderful time to clear out the old and welcome positive experiences into our lives. 

There will be cosmic action in the sky affecting all signs this Aries season that is noteworthy. Mark your calendars for the upcoming Libra full moon on March 28th, and an Aries new moon on April 11, 2021. Aries season will be lighthearted and pleasant, which is the boost of energy we all need after the year we’ve had in 2020. Plan and initiate your goals this Aries season before Taurus season because Pluto will retrograde on April 27th. 

Venus will enter Aries March 21st, and Mercury enters afterwards into the sign of Aries come April 3rd. Expect lots of movement in your life and around you. Love and romance can receive a boost in passion. Looking for a reconciliation in love? This could be the month. With Mercury in Aries, there can be important news of a major decision that is life altering for yourself or someone around you. Take your time with communication and speech. This energy can be hasty especially with Mars in Gemini in the sky. Think things through and proofread when sending that email. Wherever there is stagnant energy in your life, expect that to be cleared out thanks to the Aries stellium of planets doing some Spring cleaning in our lives. 

Allow action-oriented Aries to excite and motivate you as you embark on new chapters in your life. Expect a boost in confidence within you. Enjoy your newfound zest appeal and go after your dreams. The future is promising.

Read on for your Aries season horoscope based on your sun and/or rising signs. 

Aries

Happy birthday, Aries! You’ll be making plans and eliminating things that are no longer serving you all season. You’ll be a busy bee. You’ve been waiting for your season to shine and it’s finally here! However, take time to slow down. You’ll be moving and shaking so fast you might miss something. With your ruling planet of Mars in Gemini for your Astro season, this means you’ll be super chatty and outgoing. You’ll find yourself navigating new spaces and trying out new things. You might even start dating someone outside of your usual type. You’ll be inspired to try anything and everything. Enjoy the attention that comes with it. This is a great time for you to activate your intuition as you might find yourself indecisive with decisions as simple as figuring out what to eat for dinner. This isn’t your normal behavior and you might find this indecisive energy to be an annoyance. Don’t worry, it’ll dust away once Mars exits Gemini come April 23rd. Have fun and let your hair loose. Happy Solar Return!

Taurus

Taurus, you’re just waiting for your season — it’s around the corner. However, in the meantime, you’re not opposed to the fire and tenacity that Aries season offers you. You might be doing some literal cleaning of your home. You’re inspired to reorganize and declutter. In fact, you could be enthusiastic about letting go of the old because your Venusian energy is hyped to do some online shopping for a new wardrobe. This is also a great time to re-evaluate money habits and spending forecasting for the year. Indulge responsibly. The full moon March 28th falls in your Venus sister sign of Libra. This could result in the releasing of a love partner or letting significant relationships in your life that have fizzled out finally terminate. If it isn’t bringing you passion and inspiration, then you’re not here for it. You’re ready for reciprocity this Aries season. 

Gemini

Gemini you’re everywhere all at once it seems. Those around you will take notice of your agile ability to maneuver situations with ease and wondering how you do it! Aries season has you motivated to meet your needs. You’ll be gaining some recognition for your skillset and attracting some new opportunities. Be mindful of not finishing tasks. It’s great to be a jack of all trades, but you’re being called to exemplify your expertise. Prep for success because it’s headed your way. If you’re planning on taking a trip that has been long overdue, do it this Aries season. A safe trip will give you the reset you’re needing. You could be traveling to meet someone or vice versa this month. “Finally!,” you might be saying. 

Cancer

Career and life purpose will be a key focus for you, Cancer. You might be so busy you have no time for self-care or anything outside of work for that matter. This Aries season you’ll notice your status in the workplace rise up. Your self-esteem will be booming as a result of the professional praise you receive. There could also be an impending home relocation or matter to settle regarding your home that will wrap up by way of the full moon in Libra on March 28th. You might not have much time for social interaction because of work. However, that energy will free up in time for Taurus season, which will allow you to loosen up and partake in social activity. Work hard, play hard, Cancer, but make sure you’re nurturing yourself during this Aries season. 

Leo

You’re thinking up new projects this Aries season. Leo, you’re going to be extra creative this season. You will have a lot to share with those around you. There could even be an opportunity to team up with a sibling for a business proposition. With Mars in Gemini, you might find yourself investing in books and quenching your thirst for knowledge. There’s some recognition around written communication, media or online publishing for you, Leo. Meditation will help you ground your overactive mind, and help you through all these raging ideas conjuring up in your head. Revisit an old passion project for some new found inspiration. Go back to what brings you joy this Aries season. 

Virgo

You’re finding ways to be of service to those around you and your community. Don’t wait for others to organize these initiatives, Virgo. You have the intellect and agility to head up a team for that special cause or charity work you’re feeling connected to. Being helpful to those around you this Aries season will be healing for your solar plexus chakra. You’re charged up and ready to make a difference and not letting anything get in your way from meeting your goals. Money will be a big theme for you this month as well. Making sure you’re investing your money appropriately will pay off in the long run. 

Libra

This is a great season to collab with others, Libra. Business partnerships will be favorable and pleasant. Being the most flirtatious sign of the zodiac, keep in mind your charisma and bodacious personality will have the suitors coming your way. You’ll be called to revisit your current set of values during this time. Ethics in love will take center stage thanks to Venus’ activity and Aries and Taurus these next few weeks. You’ll start off the beginning of Aries season full of energy and vitality. As we head towards the end of March, don’t be surprised if you notice your levels of lethargy increasing. With the Libra full moon March 28th and the upcoming Venus in Taurus transit April 14th, you’re ready to kick back and relax. Tune into your body at this time. 

Scorpio

Scorpio, you’ll be extra invested in buying yourself whatever your heart desires. There could be a lot of money being flushed into a hobby or desire you’ve been wanting for quite a while. This transit will have your money going fast if you don’t mindfully watch your money habits. There could be arguments or disputes for you this Aries season. You win more bees with honey, Scorpio. You’ll be asked to identify where your priorities lie in a partnership or relationship. Don’t worry, everything will smooth over and work out in your highest good. 

Sagittarius

You could find yourself beginning a new cycle in education or learning. You’re determined to advance yourself into better circumstances this Aries season. School or taking up a course will definitely benefit you at this time, Sag. You’re feeling good with this fire energy and know how to harness it. Join a new community or seek out others with the same philosophical outlook. You’re needing to surround yourself with those who have the same intuitive spark. You’ll likely build new meaningful friendships over the next two weeks.

Capricorn

There will be a masculine figure who will be prominent during this Aries cycle. Capricorn, whether that’s a father or father figure, you’re going to be called to wrap up a cycle with this individual. You might be called to reconnect family and join in on social activities that center around bringing the home unit together. Easter on April 4th will bring forth a symbolic message for you that you’ve been seeking out. Maybe it’s time for an overdue homecoming?

Aquarius

The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn are still occurring in your sign of Aquarius. Aqua, this Aries season will set the tone for how your 2021 will be navigated. There could be some unnecessary distractions or drama via people trying to circulate their way into your awareness. Come Libra full moon on March 28th, you could finally lock-in a big goal of yours. This is a season filled with the potential to pursue your dreams. You decide where your attention and energy go. Staying focused on the bigger picture is advised. Don’t fall for the distractions. 

Pisces 

Pisces, you’re ready to change things up. You’re inspired to change what’s been weighing you down. You’re getting organized and researching how to go about tangible ways towards the changes needed in your life. You might uncover an efficient new idea that can change the way you work. This idea will be beneficial and productive. Share the knowledge with others and watch yourself receive recognition for this inventive thought. Aries season has inspired you to tap further into your Spirituality as well. Although we just wrapped up your season, you’re still riding high on your emotional breakthroughs. Tap into your inner High Priestess/High Priest. Your intuition and logic are strong during this time.  

2020 feels like being thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell structure and crashing through the announcement table, fam. It’s been painful and disorienting. Even if we don’t know where this wild year will lead us, at the very least we still have the release of WWE 2K Battlegrounds to look forward to. Can I have a Yassss [in Spanish]? Thank you. That was beautiful. 

(Scroll to the bottom to check out the WWE 2K Battlegrounds trailer!)

While 2020 figures itself out, at the very least we can unleash some madrasos on our friends and primos while playing this high flying, face smashing, adrenaline exploding brawl-style arcade game full of WWE Superstars and Legends. A HUEVO! But if you find it difficult to decide which finishing move you’re going to decimate your friends or primos with, NO WORRIES, baby…you can always look to the cosmos – because this article is going to tell you which WWE Finishing move you are based on your horoscope AND how you can send your opponents crying to their mamas. 

ARIES

Aries. You’re Randy Orton’s RKO. But, Aries. Come on. You already knew that, fam. You’re calculated. Aggressive. Assertive. You’ll run into your friend at the supermarket and they’ll be telling you how their mom is doing good and how she’s around the corner getting some hair dye and BAM! RKO! You’ll drop that person right in the middle of the cereal aisle because you spotted them an elote that one time and they never paid you back. Aries, you’re wild. And that spontaneity will serve you well when you play WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

TAURUS

Taurus, you love beautiful things and you’re a very committed person – meaning, you just don’t let things GO! Taurus, it’s obvious. You’re Charlotte Flair’s Figure 8. Your finisher is beautiful. Stunning. And when you got that baby locked in, Taurus, you’ll never let go! You’re like my mom who never forgave me that one time I ordered pizza when she was about to reheat calabazas she made a week ago. So lock in that Figure 8, Taurus. Make your enemies throw their controllers in anger.

GEMINI

Dear, Gemini, of course you’re going to drop two finishers on somebody. You’ve got that crazy cosmic duality in you, fam. This means you’re definitely Sasha’s Back Stabber AND Bank Statement. When people play WWE 2K Battlegrounds with you, they’ll think they’re only playing a game. Ba-HAHAHAH! This ain’t a game to you! You came to win, Gemini. But, please Gemini, do us all a favor. Don’t play with llorones. Cause you’re gonna make someone cry with those moves.

CANCER

Cancer, your finishing move is Keith Lee’s Big Bang Catastrophe. You have great emotional depth. You’re sensitive. So it makes sense that your move should rock your opponent to their core, while bringing the two of you close. Cancer, when you drop that Big Bang Catastrophe, you are going to bond with your opponent so much. As their back slams onto the mat and you land, full-weight, on top of them…you’ll be closer than arroz y frijoles. Or like asada on tortilla. Or any other delicious food pairings you prefer. Cancer, thank you for caring so much about how you destroy your amigos and siblings. 

LEO

Leo, this is your world, baby. You’re the king of the ring, which means, obvio, your finisher is The Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver. This is a legendary move. People don’t come back from this. One time I was watching the Undertaker deliver the Tombstone Piledriver on TV and from behind I heard my mom say to me, “Ese hombre no tiene madre.” I turned to my mom and said…”No. El Undertaker no tiene madre. Viene del infierno.” My mom gasped. She’d never met someone que no tiene madre before. So, when you’re playing that WWE 2K Battlegrounds, te suplico…take it easy on the other players. The Undertaker is not like the rest of us. 

VIRGO

Virgo, you’re a perfectionist. You’re detail oriented. Your finisher is Drew McIntyre’s Future Shock DDT. This is a precision move. When you were a kid in line to hit the piñata, everyone swung blindfolded with all their might and made a fool of themselves. But not you, Virgo. You were solving formulas and equations in your head. By the time they handed you the palo to swing at the piñata, you knew the precise moment to swing, exploding that piñata and catching everyone off-guard, including your tío who was previously holding the piñata rope and subsequently hanging from the roof of the garage. Drop that DDT, baby. Drop it like it’s hot.

LIBRA

Libra you’re all about harmony and human connection. AWWW…Libra, eres muy cute. Except for when you’re making human connection by using Becky Lynch’s Disarm-Her finishing move to dislocate your opponent’s shoulder. Libra, while most people make connections by holding hands, or a simply high 5’ing… you don’t. Because your idea of connection is grabbing someone by the wrist, like Becky Lynch, and trying to yank their arm out. Libra, use this move in WWE 2K Battlegrounds to disable that cousin who taunted you saying, “You fight like a girl.” After you break their arm in the video game, let them know…”You’re damn right I do.”

SCORPIO

Scorpio, te vale madre what others think of you. You’re a Stone Cold Stunner, baby. You do things como te dé la gana. So when you step into the ring, you make your own rules. When your friend says your playing is “weak” – STUNNER. When someone tries to pick up a chair in the game – STUNNER. When your prima says, “I’m gonna pause, I need to use the restroom” – STUNNER. When your mom comes in asking if anyone wants limonada. STUN…wait, NO. Don’t give your a’ma a stunner. That’s rude. Your mom does a lot. Say, “please and thank you…” then give everyone else a STUNNER and drink your limonada as if it tastes like victory. 

SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarius, you’re known for taking the road less traveled. When most go for a hard scoop slam, not you Sagittarius. Not you. You do Strowman’s Running Powerslam. Because a body slam is such a “from point A to point B” type of move. But you like to lift your opponents onto your shoulder like they’re a wholesale-sized bag of dog food and you run Sagittarius. You run from point A, to B, to C, to D, and you slam your friend’s character in the game somewhere around point Y, or Z. And when your friend says, “I’m tired of losing…can we order a pizza?” You say to them, “No. I take the road less traveled. I want Peruvian food. And I’d also like to travel away from not playing. We shall continue to play, and I shall continue to destroy you. I take the road less traveled.”  

CAPRICORN

Capricorn. You don’t mess around. Neither does Asuka’s Asuka Lock, which totally makes sense as your WWE finishing move. Others may see you as serious and traditional, but when you’ve got that Asuka Lock on them all they’re gonna see is that they’re about to lose the match, because you’ve got a grip on them that’s tighter than your abuelo’s abnormally strong handshake. Why do all abuelos have that grip, though? My hand hurts just thinking about it…And just like your abuelo makes you panic everytime he holds out his hand to saludar, so will your enemies when you play as Asuka.  

AQUARIUS

Aquarius, you’re a little bit of a peacock, and that’s meant in a good way. Your finishing move is Rey Mysterio’s 619. And it makes sense. You have panache. You’ve got style. You’ve got dance moves that make your mom wanna tell you, “deberías ir a la iglesia más seguido (you should go to church more often).” The 619 is a special move. It’s got style. It’s got excitement. And it’s got you swinging two boots like a roundhouse kick at your opponent’s face. Listen to the stars, Aquarius…the stars want you to kick your opponent in the face.    

PISCES

Pisces, you are artistic. You’re a dreamer. You go with the flow. So when you flatten your opponents like handmade tortillas, you bet your mother’s enchiladas you’re using Alexa Bliss’s Twisted Bliss. Not only is this finisher a true work of art, but when your amiga sees you soaring off the top turnbuckle in the game, she’ll suddenly get the urge to apologize for all the wrong she’s ever done to you: like when she said your brother reminds her of that sexy reggaeton artist. Because as soon as that Twisted Bliss connects and her character in the game is totally norteada, her only hope of survival is that you have mercy on her. But WWE 2K Battlegrounds isn’t about mercy. If she wanted mercy, she should’ve played dominoes with her mom.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is out NOW! Whatever your zodiac sign, this game is loaded with finishers from tons of WWE Superstars that totally align with your cosmic energy. So get ready to spend hours of fun drop kicking your friends in the back of the head, crashing your brother through a table, and giving your cousins spears, rock bottoms, and glam slams – because this game takes wrestling to new heights with over-the-top action you won’t get anywhere else. 

As promised, here’s the WWE 2K Battlegrounds trailer!

*Please don’t try these moves at home. No. Not even with a helmet.* 

