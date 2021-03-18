Your FIERCE Aries Season Horoscope For March 20th — April 19th

Fierce

Hi FIERCEES! We’re excited to launch our first horoscope series with Jasmine Alejandrez-Prasad aka Esoteric Esa. Esoteric Esa was birthed after her spiritual awakening. Influenced by the thought that conversation around destigmatizing the negative misconceptions associated with esoteric teachings in the Latinx community is what drove her to believe that Spirituality in our community needs to be shared. At the beginning of each astrological season she will break down what is in store for each sign.

Happy Astrological New Year! Aries is the first zodiac of the zodiac wheel, which represents the beginning of the astrological year. Expect fresh energy and an increase in enthusiasm this Aries season from March 20th through April 19th.

As the independent cool kid amongst its astrological peers, Aries is known for tackling things head-on due to their desire to finish first and win. Hence, why it’s the first sign of the zodiac. Aries is the energy of innovation and leadership. This is a season that will ask all signs — not only Aries — to embark on new quests in their lives. You might find yourself beginning a new job, project or relationship. With Spring Equinox commencing March 20th, in perfect harmony with the beginning of Aries season, this is a wonderful time to clear out the old and welcome positive experiences into our lives.

There will be cosmic action in the sky affecting all signs this Aries season that is noteworthy. Mark your calendars for the upcoming Libra full moon on March 28th, and an Aries new moon on April 11, 2021. Aries season will be lighthearted and pleasant, which is the boost of energy we all need after the year we’ve had in 2020. Plan and initiate your goals this Aries season before Taurus season because Pluto will retrograde on April 27th.

Venus will enter Aries March 21st, and Mercury enters afterwards into the sign of Aries come April 3rd. Expect lots of movement in your life and around you. Love and romance can receive a boost in passion. Looking for a reconciliation in love? This could be the month. With Mercury in Aries, there can be important news of a major decision that is life altering for yourself or someone around you. Take your time with communication and speech. This energy can be hasty especially with Mars in Gemini in the sky. Think things through and proofread when sending that email. Wherever there is stagnant energy in your life, expect that to be cleared out thanks to the Aries stellium of planets doing some Spring cleaning in our lives.

Allow action-oriented Aries to excite and motivate you as you embark on new chapters in your life. Expect a boost in confidence within you. Enjoy your newfound zest appeal and go after your dreams. The future is promising.

Read on for your Aries season horoscope based on your sun and/or rising signs.

Aries

Happy birthday, Aries! You’ll be making plans and eliminating things that are no longer serving you all season. You’ll be a busy bee. You’ve been waiting for your season to shine and it’s finally here! However, take time to slow down. You’ll be moving and shaking so fast you might miss something. With your ruling planet of Mars in Gemini for your Astro season, this means you’ll be super chatty and outgoing. You’ll find yourself navigating new spaces and trying out new things. You might even start dating someone outside of your usual type. You’ll be inspired to try anything and everything. Enjoy the attention that comes with it. This is a great time for you to activate your intuition as you might find yourself indecisive with decisions as simple as figuring out what to eat for dinner. This isn’t your normal behavior and you might find this indecisive energy to be an annoyance. Don’t worry, it’ll dust away once Mars exits Gemini come April 23rd. Have fun and let your hair loose. Happy Solar Return!

Taurus

Taurus, you’re just waiting for your season — it’s around the corner. However, in the meantime, you’re not opposed to the fire and tenacity that Aries season offers you. You might be doing some literal cleaning of your home. You’re inspired to reorganize and declutter. In fact, you could be enthusiastic about letting go of the old because your Venusian energy is hyped to do some online shopping for a new wardrobe. This is also a great time to re-evaluate money habits and spending forecasting for the year. Indulge responsibly. The full moon March 28th falls in your Venus sister sign of Libra. This could result in the releasing of a love partner or letting significant relationships in your life that have fizzled out finally terminate. If it isn’t bringing you passion and inspiration, then you’re not here for it. You’re ready for reciprocity this Aries season.

Gemini

Gemini you’re everywhere all at once it seems. Those around you will take notice of your agile ability to maneuver situations with ease and wondering how you do it! Aries season has you motivated to meet your needs. You’ll be gaining some recognition for your skillset and attracting some new opportunities. Be mindful of not finishing tasks. It’s great to be a jack of all trades, but you’re being called to exemplify your expertise. Prep for success because it’s headed your way. If you’re planning on taking a trip that has been long overdue, do it this Aries season. A safe trip will give you the reset you’re needing. You could be traveling to meet someone or vice versa this month. “Finally!,” you might be saying.

Cancer

Career and life purpose will be a key focus for you, Cancer. You might be so busy you have no time for self-care or anything outside of work for that matter. This Aries season you’ll notice your status in the workplace rise up. Your self-esteem will be booming as a result of the professional praise you receive. There could also be an impending home relocation or matter to settle regarding your home that will wrap up by way of the full moon in Libra on March 28th. You might not have much time for social interaction because of work. However, that energy will free up in time for Taurus season, which will allow you to loosen up and partake in social activity. Work hard, play hard, Cancer, but make sure you’re nurturing yourself during this Aries season.

Leo

You’re thinking up new projects this Aries season. Leo, you’re going to be extra creative this season. You will have a lot to share with those around you. There could even be an opportunity to team up with a sibling for a business proposition. With Mars in Gemini, you might find yourself investing in books and quenching your thirst for knowledge. There’s some recognition around written communication, media or online publishing for you, Leo. Meditation will help you ground your overactive mind, and help you through all these raging ideas conjuring up in your head. Revisit an old passion project for some new found inspiration. Go back to what brings you joy this Aries season.

Virgo

You’re finding ways to be of service to those around you and your community. Don’t wait for others to organize these initiatives, Virgo. You have the intellect and agility to head up a team for that special cause or charity work you’re feeling connected to. Being helpful to those around you this Aries season will be healing for your solar plexus chakra. You’re charged up and ready to make a difference and not letting anything get in your way from meeting your goals. Money will be a big theme for you this month as well. Making sure you’re investing your money appropriately will pay off in the long run.

Libra

This is a great season to collab with others, Libra. Business partnerships will be favorable and pleasant. Being the most flirtatious sign of the zodiac, keep in mind your charisma and bodacious personality will have the suitors coming your way. You’ll be called to revisit your current set of values during this time. Ethics in love will take center stage thanks to Venus’ activity and Aries and Taurus these next few weeks. You’ll start off the beginning of Aries season full of energy and vitality. As we head towards the end of March, don’t be surprised if you notice your levels of lethargy increasing. With the Libra full moon March 28th and the upcoming Venus in Taurus transit April 14th, you’re ready to kick back and relax. Tune into your body at this time.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you’ll be extra invested in buying yourself whatever your heart desires. There could be a lot of money being flushed into a hobby or desire you’ve been wanting for quite a while. This transit will have your money going fast if you don’t mindfully watch your money habits. There could be arguments or disputes for you this Aries season. You win more bees with honey, Scorpio. You’ll be asked to identify where your priorities lie in a partnership or relationship. Don’t worry, everything will smooth over and work out in your highest good.

Sagittarius

You could find yourself beginning a new cycle in education or learning. You’re determined to advance yourself into better circumstances this Aries season. School or taking up a course will definitely benefit you at this time, Sag. You’re feeling good with this fire energy and know how to harness it. Join a new community or seek out others with the same philosophical outlook. You’re needing to surround yourself with those who have the same intuitive spark. You’ll likely build new meaningful friendships over the next two weeks.

Capricorn

There will be a masculine figure who will be prominent during this Aries cycle. Capricorn, whether that’s a father or father figure, you’re going to be called to wrap up a cycle with this individual. You might be called to reconnect family and join in on social activities that center around bringing the home unit together. Easter on April 4th will bring forth a symbolic message for you that you’ve been seeking out. Maybe it’s time for an overdue homecoming?

Aquarius

The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn are still occurring in your sign of Aquarius. Aqua, this Aries season will set the tone for how your 2021 will be navigated. There could be some unnecessary distractions or drama via people trying to circulate their way into your awareness. Come Libra full moon on March 28th, you could finally lock-in a big goal of yours. This is a season filled with the potential to pursue your dreams. You decide where your attention and energy go. Staying focused on the bigger picture is advised. Don’t fall for the distractions.

Pisces

Pisces, you’re ready to change things up. You’re inspired to change what’s been weighing you down. You’re getting organized and researching how to go about tangible ways towards the changes needed in your life. You might uncover an efficient new idea that can change the way you work. This idea will be beneficial and productive. Share the knowledge with others and watch yourself receive recognition for this inventive thought. Aries season has inspired you to tap further into your Spirituality as well. Although we just wrapped up your season, you’re still riding high on your emotional breakthroughs. Tap into your inner High Priestess/High Priest. Your intuition and logic are strong during this time.

