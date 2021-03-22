Fierce

The Bryant Family Has Filed Trademarks For ‘Mamba, Mambacita’ Amidst Apparel Line Reports

By March 22, 2021 at 1:29 pm
Since the tragic deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant, Vanessa Bryant has made her mission to secure and preserve their legacy an obvious one. From pursuing justice for theirs and the other victims of the helicopter crash that took their lives, to ensuring the creation of memorials in their name, Bryant has made a point of making sure none of the victims of the fateful crash are forgotten.

More recently, Vanessa Bryant has set out to protect the ‘Mamba’ brand.

According to a recent report, an attorney for Bryant filed a trademark application for ‘Mamba’ and ‘Mambacita’ in early March.

While there’s little known about what Bryant intends to do with the brand names, the report suggests that the current agenda is to use the trademark for merchandise such as shirts, hoodies, jackets, and pants.

Kobe’s estate has filed for several trademarks related to his brand including ‘Mamba Sports Academy,’ ‘Mambacita,’ ‘Lady Mambas,’ and ‘Lil Mambas.’ 

The association with Bryant and the “Mamba” concept goes back to his days on the court where he was affectionately known as the Black Mamba. Bryant gave himself the nickname after a period of struggle. In a 2015 documentary called Muse, Kobe explained that he created the alter ego of Black Mamba to cope with off-the-court struggles in 2003.

“I went from a person who was at the top of his game, had everything coming, to a year later, having absolutely no idea where life is going or if you are even going to be a part of life as we all know it,” Bryant explained in the documentary. “I had to separate myself… It felt like there were so many things coming at once. It was just becoming very, very confusing. I had to organize things. So I created The Black Mamba.”

The Mamba name carried into his retirement when he left the NBA after twenty years. At the time, Bryant set out to coach and mentor younger children interested in sports at the Mamba Sports Academy, a training facility that he opened in California. Bryant’s daughter Gianna, 13, was a member of the Mambas girl’s team.

When the Bryants’ daughter Gianna began to come into her own on the basketball court, she took on the nickname “Mambacita.” 

On a recent cover feature for People Magazine, Vanessa Bryant explained that she’s found motivation in her devastating loss.

During an interview for the magazine’s ‘Women Changing the World’ issue, Bryant revaled “This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

Bryant also recently reportedly took over Granity Studios, her husband’s multimedia company, and also relaunched Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation which is focused on “creating positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports” and “provides funding and sports programming for underserved athletes to enable participation in school and/or league sports that enrich socio-emotional and physical development.”

Speaking to People about her efforts, Bryant explained, “I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”

It’s not every day that history is made in the model industry.

Sure, the field is one that has seen quite a bit of change in terms of diversity and representation in recent years, but if the current look of runways has anything to prove it’s that doors still need to be opened. This is true for the representation of people of color other ethnicities as well as those with differing gender identities and disabilities.

Twenty-six-year-old Mikayla Holmgren knows this truth and is striving to be the change she wants to see in the fashion and model industry.

Holmgren is a woman with Down syndrome and used to making history and striving for change.

In 2017, she became the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in a Miss USA pageant. At the time she entered as a contestant in Minnesota’s competition. While she didn’t earn the crown for Miss Minnesota Holmgren did take home the Spirit of Miss USA award and the contest’s Director’s Award. It was the first time for a contestant with Down syndrome to take home any wins in the category.

Holmgren recently talked to Gretchen Carlson in a recent episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show!) about her latest goals and dreams of making history.

“We tell all our people who have special needs or Down syndrome, go ahead and do it,” Holmgren, who recently submitted her audition tape to Sports Illustrated, explained. “Just follow your dreams and then do things.”

On whether or not she is nervous, Holmgren explained that she has no nerves. “I just wait and see,” she explained, “and fingers crossed.”

Holmgren went on to share that more important to her than winning is her desire to encourage inclusivity.

“Just bring awareness and be more inclusive,” she explained. “Just spread the world. And does inclusive matter? No matter what, it’s from inside out. It’s follow your dream to go do it.”

The Annual Academy Awards are one of the biggest red carpet nights of the year! Filled with frills, tuxedos, killer eyeliner, and glam gowns, fans of film, television, and fashion tune in to the night early on to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors and actresses in their Sunday best.

In honor of this year’s upcoming Academy Awards, we’re looking at the most iconic looks Latinas have worn.

Rita Moreno

11th April 1962: Actress and singer Rita Moreno and American actor George Chakiris both holding their Oscars at the award ceremony in Hollywood. (Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images)

Moreno wore the gown in 1962 the night she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “West Side Story.” 

Salma Hayek

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Salma Hayek Pinault walks onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Hayek wore the ethereal gown to the 2020 Oscars.

Jennifer Lopez

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Jennifer Lopez attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For the 2019 Academy Awards Lopez wore a glitzy Tom Ford dress reminiscent of a disco ball.

Salma Hayek

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Salma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Hayek stunned in a Grecian gown of licac and silver.

Rita Moreno 2.0

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Rita Moreno attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For the 2018 Academy Awards, Moreno had her beloved gown from 1962 altered and showed off her “she’s still got it” frame.

Lupita Nyong’o

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Actress Lupita Nyong’o poses in the press room during the Oscars at Loews Hollywood Hotel on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

For her 2014 Oscars debut, Nyong’o arrived at the Academy Awards in a powder blue custom Prada gown .

Jennifer Lopez

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Recording artist Jennifer Lopez attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

In her blush Elie Saab Haute Couture ball gown, Lopez stunned ina look made of pearls and sequins. 

Rosario Dawson

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actress Rosario Dawson arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Back in 2012, Dawson wore the orange-ribbon belted Salvatore Ferragamo and stirred up the gossip magazines when it turned out Lopez wore the dress too.

Sofia Vergara

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 27: Actress Sofia Vergara arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on February 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Vergara was a vision in black at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar soiree. Decked out in head to toe lace, she stirred up a look for the books!

