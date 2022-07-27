Michelle Arellano Guillén Is the 9-Year-Old ‘Mexican Einstein’ Already Going to University To Study Medicine

Fierce

Nine-year-old Michelle Arellano Guillén is known as the “Mexican Einstein,” after having graduated from middle and high school before her 10th birthday. Even more, she’s off to college in the fall to pursue her lifelong dream of studying medicine.

Michelle is by no means your average 9-year-old: in reality, she’s anything but. The young genius was actually turned down from five elementary schools because they did not feel equipped to nurture her intellect, leading her to take a different route altogether.

The Chiapas, Mexico, native first took a test in November 2021 to graduate from elementary school, and then went on to take another test in March 2022 to graduate both middle school and high school. Now, at just 9 years old, Michelle will begin to study university-level medicine online.

Michelle’s parents describe their daughter as “a little adult” and proudly pointed out her many accomplishments. Her mother Karina Guillén said, “She learned to speak English at one and a half, and to read and write at 4 years old. She speaks four languages: English, German, French and Italian.”

Still, the girl’s mother has also noted that her daughter was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, and that they found an educational system that worked just right for her.

As if Michelle’s impressive intellect isn’t enough, she is also a “great athlete.” She has won state swimming championships, is a Taekwondo black belt and has won a grand total of eight trophies and 890 medals.

¡Orgullo mexicano!🇲🇽 Michelle Arellano Guillén una niña genio de 9 años, originaria de Chiapas, comenzará a estudiar la carrera de Medicina pues ya acreditó un examen de admisión para estudiar en una universidad en Massachusetts, Estados Unidos.https://t.co/OLI3Zo0220 — Central Equilibrio (@CentralEq) July 24, 2022

With an I.Q. of 158, rivaling Albert Einstein who famously had an I.Q. of 160, Michelle’s future is stellar — and her goals are just as exciting. She has spoken about her interest in marine biology and acting in the past, but hopes to one day become a cardiovascular surgeon.

Her dream school? The University of Massachusetts, where her mother also studied medicine. The 9-year-old explained that she has viewed surgeries performed by her mother in the operating room, and that she wants to be like her mother one day.

Michelle Arellano Guillén es la niña que entrará a la universidad a estudiar Medicina con solo nueve años de edad. La niña, quien es del estado de Chiapas, México, comenzará a estudiar en el mes de agosto sus estudios universitarios. pic.twitter.com/yRWvY6tzRV — Julio Flores (@julioenradiotv) July 26, 2022

While Michelle admittedly still loves playing with dolls, she has also noted her big dreams of one day finding the cure for cancer and autism. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

