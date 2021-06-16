7 Best Pride Essentials On Etsy For Anyone Who Knows Love Is Love Is Love

Fierce

It’s time to break out the ROYGBIV and put your full self on display this PRIDE! From Pride coats to shirt essentials, there are so many ways to put your beauty, pride, and style on full display this June while you head off to festivals, parties, and events.

We’ve rounded out the best looks that will make you look fabulous this month!

Check them out below.

1. Drag Pride Coat

MindyLamour/ Etsy

From LA-based drag gown designer MindyLamour, this limited edition rainbow coat has the makings of a queen. Made for “one size fits most” this light weight coat is a proven wardrobe stable for any Pride month event and ALL drag queen performances.

Price: $199.00 Check it out here.

2. The Peplum Reveal

DVcoutureLLC/ Etsy

DVcoutureLLC bring you this divine costume made in stretch holographic fabric. Incredibly, the peplum skirt tears off for a dramatic reveal of a leotard.

Price: $200.00. Check it out here.

3. Rainbow Epaulet Samba Feather Wings

rhienstone/ Etsy

This incredible Carnival shoulder set comes from Etsy’s Rhienstone shop and is secured in place with elastic straps. The pieces come together in the back and attach together with a sweet glitter elastic strap.

Price: $390.00. Check it out here.

4. Gay Pride Festival Hat

HigginsCreek/ Etsy

This novelty captain hat collection is made with fabulous multi-color sequins and will be your favorite addition to any festival and rave event! Reviews of the hat call it easier to wear all day long and according to the description, the hat comes with goggles and chains that are both removable.

Price: $61.20. Check it out here.

5. Latinx Pride T

PLDStudio/ Etsy

Get all of the laughs and smiles with this sweet “Homo Estás” shirt perfect for any Pride event or just your regular walk in the park!

Price: $19.79. Check it out here.

6. La Bandera – Loteria

WeFightAsOne/ Etsy

This soft, comfy tee is perfect for everyday wear and the low-key Pride event goer. The shirt comes in Black and White and the shop has 5 stars on its 1,983 sales.

Price: $21.92+. Check it out here.

7. Afro Latinx Pride Shirt

JelorDesigns/ Etsy

From Jelor Designs comes a closet staple you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP. Described as thicker and heavier than cotton, while “still soft and comfy,” this shirt is perfect for the Afro-Latinx ready to show off their Black PRIDE.

Price: $18.25+. Check it out here.





