13 Latina-Owned Businesses to Shop For Your Amor and Amigas This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. *Cue “Besame Mucho” in the background!* If you still need ideas on what to get your amor, don’t worry, we got you covered! And if you don’t have a bae this Valentine’s Day, no se preocupe, get these gifts for any of your friends, loved ones, or treat yourself while supporting Latina-owned businesses!

1. Viva Los Cupcakes

Forget chocolate and vanilla cupcakes. Viva Los Cupcakes bakes cupcakes with a classic Latina twist and regional Mexican influences. They are an award-winning cupcake business started by jefa Karina Jimenez. The shop is known for their jamaica, mazapán, fresas con crema, even a tamal con mole cupcake. Right now, they are offering a special deal where you can get a four-pack of cupcakes in a jar shipped to your door right on time for Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day! Order here now.

2. Alamar Cosmetics

Alamar Cosmetics is a Latina-owned makeup brand selling everything you need in your makeup kit from blush palettes, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, and their DesNUDEas lipgloss collection. Free shipping for any purchase over $45. Shop here.

3. Flowers ‘n Flour

With Flowers ‘n Flour, you can put together an entire Valentine’s Day gift set that includes a stunning bouquet of flowers, treats like chocolate-covered strawberries, cake treats, and even your favorite alcoholic drink! They are based in the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley. You must slide into the DMs in order to place an order @flowersnflour. Hurry soon.

4. Hija De Tu Madre

This necklace from Hija De Tu Madre is for all the jefas out there! They also have super cute stationary, accessories and jewelry gifts, perfect for your boss squad. Browse here.

5. Loquita Bath and Body

These products are always great to gift for quality self-care! Loquita Bath and Body is also home to the original Concha bath bomb, and other body products and they are completely cruelty-free here! Shop here.

6. Everything Azucar

Everything Azucar has so many great different sweet treats from cake pops, to matcha brownies, and customizable chocolate covered berries with flower bouquets. Go crazy with your specialized personalization and choose your bouquets in different colors. Based in the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita, they are taking orders now! Slide into the DMs @everythingazucar.

7. Viva La Bonita

Viva La Bonita has plenty of products from clothes, coffee mugs, and notebooks. But for those whose significant other’s love language is words of affirmation, what better gift than beautiful posters such as these to remind you how poderosa you are. Quietly hint to your S.O. that this gift is a must for you. Shop here. They even have an app which you can download here.

8. Artelexia

A fun gift para el novio! Artelexia also has a wide variety of other cute nicknacks and treats — you can even create a personalized goodie bag for your boo! Shop for more here.

9. Birch and Bone

Who wouldn’t want to be surprised with some more flower bouquets on Valentine’s Day? Based in LA, you can get your specialized flowers shipped right to your door while supporting this Latina-owned shop. For more, click here.

10. Dulce Bella Sweets

Based in Chicago, these cookies are perfect for your Valentine! There is currently a deal on a Valentines Balloon Bundle! Shop here.

11. Magic Mood Art

Magic Mood Art sells cute greeting cards perfect to give to your loved one or friends! Shop a wide variety here.

12. La Catrinita Crafts

Making Valentine’s Day crafts are totally in but if you’re not great with your hands, fear not! La Catrinita Crafts has a wide variety of cute crafts and wall decor to give to your loved ones. And this wall decor is puro Valentine vibes! Shop here.

13. Resinuendo

Jewelry is always a great Valentine’s gift and even better when from a Latina-owned small business! Resinuendo offers jewelry trays and other cute accessories to show your loved ones you’re thinking of them. Shop more here.

