13 Latina-Owned Businesses to Shop For Your Amor and Amigas This Valentine’s Day

By February 9, 2021 at 1:15 pm

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. *Cue “Besame Mucho” in the background!* If you still need ideas on what to get your amor, don’t worry, we got you covered! And if you don’t have a bae this Valentine’s Day, no se preocupe, get these gifts for any of your friends, loved ones, or treat yourself while supporting Latina-owned businesses!

1. Viva Los Cupcakes

@vivaloscupcakes / Instagram

Forget chocolate and vanilla cupcakes. Viva Los Cupcakes bakes cupcakes with a classic Latina twist and regional Mexican influences. They are an award-winning cupcake business started by jefa Karina Jimenez. The shop is known for their jamaica, mazapán, fresas con crema, even a tamal con mole cupcake. Right now, they are offering a special deal where you can get a four-pack of cupcakes in a jar shipped to your door right on time for Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day! Order here now.

2. Alamar Cosmetics

@alamarcosmetics / Instagram

Alamar Cosmetics is a Latina-owned makeup brand selling everything you need in your makeup kit from blush palettes, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, and their DesNUDEas lipgloss collection. Free shipping for any purchase over $45. Shop here.

3. Flowers ‘n Flour

@flowersnflour / Instagram

With Flowers ‘n Flour, you can put together an entire Valentine’s Day gift set that includes a stunning bouquet of flowers, treats like chocolate-covered strawberries, cake treats, and even your favorite alcoholic drink! They are based in the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley. You must slide into the DMs in order to place an order @flowersnflour. Hurry soon.

4. Hija De Tu Madre

@hijadetumadre / Instagram

This necklace from Hija De Tu Madre is for all the jefas out there! They also have super cute stationary, accessories and jewelry gifts, perfect for your boss squad. Browse here.

5. Loquita Bath and Body

@loquitabathandbody / Instagram

These products are always great to gift for quality self-care! Loquita Bath and Body is also home to the original Concha bath bomb, and other body products and they are completely cruelty-free here! Shop here.

6. Everything Azucar

@evertyhingazucar / Instagram

Everything Azucar has so many great different sweet treats from cake pops, to matcha brownies, and customizable chocolate covered berries with flower bouquets. Go crazy with your specialized personalization and choose your bouquets in different colors. Based in the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita, they are taking orders now! Slide into the DMs @everythingazucar.

7. Viva La Bonita

@vivalabonita / Instagram

Viva La Bonita has plenty of products from clothes, coffee mugs, and notebooks. But for those whose significant other’s love language is words of affirmation, what better gift than beautiful posters such as these to remind you how poderosa you are. Quietly hint to your S.O. that this gift is a must for you. Shop here. They even have an app which you can download here.

8. Artelexia

@artelexia / Instagram

A fun gift para el novio! Artelexia also has a wide variety of other cute nicknacks and treats — you can even create a personalized goodie bag for your boo! Shop for more here.

9. Birch and Bone

@birchandbone / Instagram

Who wouldn’t want to be surprised with some more flower bouquets on Valentine’s Day? Based in LA, you can get your specialized flowers shipped right to your door while supporting this Latina-owned shop. For more, click here.

10. Dulce Bella Sweets

@dulcebellasweets / Instagram

Based in Chicago, these cookies are perfect for your Valentine! There is currently a deal on a Valentines Balloon Bundle! Shop here.

11. Magic Mood Art

@magicmoodart / Instagram

Magic Mood Art sells cute greeting cards perfect to give to your loved one or friends! Shop a wide variety here.

12. La Catrinita Crafts

@lacatrinitacrafts / Instagram

Making Valentine’s Day crafts are totally in but if you’re not great with your hands, fear not! La Catrinita Crafts has a wide variety of cute crafts and wall decor to give to your loved ones. And this wall decor is puro Valentine vibes! Shop here.

13. Resinuendo

@resinuendo / Instagram

Jewelry is always a great Valentine’s gift and even better when from a Latina-owned small business! Resinuendo offers jewelry trays and other cute accessories to show your loved ones you’re thinking of them. Shop more here.

J.Lo’s Social Media Challenge Has Backfired Spectacularly And People Are Having Too Much Fun

Entertainment

J.Lo’s Social Media Challenge Has Backfired Spectacularly And People Are Having Too Much Fun

BY  | January 26, 2021 AT 1:19 pm
@jlo / Twitter

Social media challenges are everywhere and some of them are super fun. However, J.Lo’s attempt to create a social media challenge for the anniversary of her song “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.” The challenge has drawn more trolling responses than genuine and here’s why.

J.Lo was probably expecting a different reaction to #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.

J.Lo’s song “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” was released 20 years ago and it was a very important moment in Latino pop culture. We all know the song by heart and if you say you don’t then you aren’t being honest. Yet, J.Lo’s way of trying to celebrate the song’s release is, well, bizarre. We should keep in mind that we are dealing with an ongoing pandemic and it is winter, but J.Lo wants you to find a beach, walk around, and through your clothes and jewelry everywhere?

In fact, one of the responses questioning the challenge has more likes than the original post.

J.Lo literally just walked on the beach and threw her jewelry and clothing around. Like, what is happening here? There are so many questions right now and the text of the original tweet offers no real guidance. How is this a fun challenge?

@_nellerita makes a good point. We don’t have valuables that we can just throw around for a social media challenge. Most challenges involve dances, which gives a set parameter of what to do. This is just too open ended and, quite frankly, a wild concept.

Legit, people have a lot of questions about what is happening with the challenge and the tossing of jewelry.

A lot of people don’t have jewelry just laying around, tbh. We might have an Apple watch that is the only real thing we wear but why would we throw it? It is clear that J.Lo was hoping to see people recreate the iconic scene of the music video when she stripped down to go into the water. While the moment is iconic, it is something that we are not super eager to recreate as we stay isolated during this Covid winter.

Overwhelmingly, this has been the reaction to the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.

Most of Twitter is just sitting there trying to figure out what exactly is going on with J.Lo and her challenge. We appreciate someone getting people involved and mobilized. We also want to see our people succeed. However, some things need to be thought out a little bit more than this social media challenge.

Tags:
challengeJ.LoJennifer LopezSocial Media

Touching Tributes To Kobe Bryant Fill Social Media One Year After His Tragic Death

Entertainment

Touching Tributes To Kobe Bryant Fill Social Media One Year After His Tragic Death

BY  | January 26, 2021 AT 11:29 am
Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Last year was a wild and often scary time. The world will forever remember 2020 being the year that everything stopped and we all had to isolate. It was also the year that we lost Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash and that death rattled the world.

Last year started with the shocking news of Kobe Bryant dying in a helicopter crash.

John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan, Christina Mauser, Kobe Bryant, and Gianna Bryant all died when a helicopter crashed in the hills near Calabasas. The crash was a shock but TMZ reporting the deaths of Kobe and Gianna without Vanessa being notified angered many. Most of the world learned about Kobe and Gianni’s death because of the TMZ article.

People are remembering the Black Mamba as more than a basketball player.

Fans and friends have shared stories of Kobe and what he has meant to them. Social media is filled with fellow athletes remembering times they spent with Kobe and the kindness and wisdom he gave them in those moments. The basketball player was a legend in the sporting world and became a very important member of the Los Angeles community.

The Dallas Mavericks honored Kobe today in a tweet.

In 2007, Kobe requested a trade to leave the LA Lakers. Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, revealed that during that time the Mavericks almost acquired Kobe in a trade. Though Kobe almost went to Chicago, Dallas was in the running to be the next home for the legend.

Kobe was honored throughout the sporting world with some teams retiring his numbers. The sorting world lost a legend and ambassador for athletics that day and his absence is still felt strongly today.

Some people have shared small notes that Kobe sent them.

Kobe always had the reputation of being a thoughtful and kind person. Someone that people were able to connect with professionally and personally. These moments have endeared him to the LA community and why the city mourned his sudden death for months after.

You can check out Kobe with Guillermo in this clip of Guillermo’s NBA Media Day interviews.

Continue to rest in peace, Kobe. You are greatly missed.

Tags:
BasketballKobe BryantLA LakersSports