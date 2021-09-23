These 11 Women Of Color Are Still Missing And Also Need Help Finding Their Way Home

Fierce

Recently, the focus in media coverage has been on missing women. It started with the Gabby Petito case — a case that is still gripping the nation and dominating the airwaves. But since Gabby Petito’s death became a major news story, the discussion has evolved. More and more people have come to realize that “missing white woman syndrome” is real. And it permeates the mainstream media.

While people mourn for the lost life of Gabby Petito, many people can’t help but mourn the thousands of missing and murdered women of color who never got the same public attention as Gabby Petito. Indigenous communities, for example, are facing an epidemic of missing women and femicide. The ubiquity of the Gabby Petito case almost feels like salt in the wounds of their grief.

“It should be the same, if an African American person goes missing, or a Hispanic person goes missing, a Native American … we should have the same type of equal efforts that are being done in these cases,” said missing and murdered indigenous women advocate Lynnette Grey Bull to NPR.

In order to bring attention to the thousands of missing women of color who have not been given the same media attention as missing white women, we have compiled a list of 11 women of color who are still missing.

1.Mary Johnson

REWARD: The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the case of Mary Johnson, a Native American woman who disappeared in November 2020. https://t.co/XyUfSe3x0I — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) September 20, 2021

Indigenous woman Mary Johnson “vanished” while she was walking home on the Tulalip Reservation in Washington state on November 25, 2020. The FBI is offering a $10,000 award for anyone who may have information on the 40-year-old’s whereabouts. If you have any information about Mary Johnson, call (206) 622-0460.

2. Tyarra Cacique Williams

Tyarra Cacique Williams went missing on January 7th, 2016 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The last her family heard of her, she was leaving their apartment to meet up with a friend named “Travis”. They never heard from her again. If anyone has information about her, they should call 336-373-2222.

3. Sherry Alvarez

Sherry Alvarez, a 17-year old Afro-Latina, went missing on August 27th in 2017. She was last seen in Brooklyn, New York. Anyone with information on where Sherry Alvarez might be should call 212-694-7781.

4. Marilyn Martinez

Marilyn Martinez, 20, was last seen Sept. 28, 2019 in Altadena, Calif., at about 5 p.m. Her family says she suffers from schizophrenia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 323-890-5500.

5. Kimberly Iron

Father pleads for help in finding daughter Kimberly Bearclaw Iron who left Montana home in September People helped find #GabbyPetito so let’s help #FindKimberly https://t.co/RgC7YxWsiS — Tiffany (@drealities) September 23, 2021

Kimberly Iron is a 21-year-old Indigenous woman from Billings, Mont., who was last seen on September 22, 2020. She is of the Crow tribe. She has three children.

6. Lauren Cho

Despite how much it hurts to reopen this, I want to use the attention now and just power through.



This is one of my best friends Lauren Cho (El Cho)



She went missing in Yucca Valley, Ca on June 28th. Please share this as much as you can pic.twitter.com/Y1Izw9XOB7 — Gary. (@loudgoblin) September 20, 2021

Lauren Cho was last seen on June 28th of this year in the Yucca Valley desert of California. Anyone with information about Cho’s possible whereabouts should call Detective Edward Hernandez at (909) 387-3589

7. Tiffany Foster Starks

#Newnan, GA: 35y/o Tiffany Foster has been missing since March 1, 2021. The mother of three and correctional officer failed to show up to school, work and flight to Texas that had been prepaid. Foster’s car was discovered in #Fulton County on March 7.#HelpUsFindTiffanyFoster pic.twitter.com/lvUywLBsXo — Blk & Missing FDN (@BAM_FI) September 22, 2021

Tiffany Foster Starks, 35, went missing after leaving her apartment in Newnan, Georgia on March 1st, 2021. Her family is still desperate to find her and hopes the Gabby Petito case will bring more attention to their missing daughter.

8. Monica Morin

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Monica Morin was reported missing by her family. She was last seen on Cascade Avenue in Shreveport. Detailed description here>>> https://t.co/Iyp8QSxeh4 pic.twitter.com/6Ef636aKQH — KSLA News 12 (@KSLA) August 4, 2021

Monica Morin went missing on Wednesday, August 4th of 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. If anyone has any information on where Ms. Morin might be, call 318-673-7300.

9. Akia Eggleston

Akia Eggleston disappeared on May 3, 2017. She was pregnant and vanished just DAYS before her baby shower. Authorities believe someone close to her is responsible for her disappearance. pic.twitter.com/hXG9CP62wS — c.m. #findthemissing (@formerpsaspy) September 16, 2021

Akia Eggleston was 22-years-old and pregnant when she went missing in Baltimore City, Md, in 2017. She was days away from celebrating her baby shower. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who knows of Ms. Eggleston’s whereabouts. Call (410) 265-8080 if you know any information.

10. Elaine Park

Elaine Park disappeared on January 28, 2017. According to her boyfriend, she had a panic attack, left his house, and never returned. pic.twitter.com/Fbxk0wsyOv — c.m. #findthemissing (@formerpsaspy) September 16, 2021

At 20-year-old, Elaine Park was last seen on January 28th, 2017 in Calabasas, Calif. Her mother still has an active Facebook page dedicated to finding her lost daughter. If anyone has any information on where Elaine Park may be, please call 800-551-3080.

11. Ashley Loring Heavyrunner

Twenty year old Ashley Loring Heavyrunner disappeared from the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana in June 2017. She is still missing. #MMIW #MMIWG #NoMoreStolenSisters pic.twitter.com/ZVu9NVaR7r — Crime and Crime Again Podcast (@CrimeAgainPod) September 17, 2021

Ashley Loring Heavyrunner, 20, disappeared from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Mont., on June 5, 2017. Each year, an annual “Ashley’s Walk” event is held to honor the young woman and bring attention to the epidemic of missing indigenous women.

