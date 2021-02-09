11 Documentaries About Black Women To Watch All Year Round

Entertainment

Social media challenges are everywhere and some of them are super fun. However, J.Lo’s attempt to create a social media challenge for the anniversary of her song “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.” The challenge has drawn more trolling responses than genuine and here’s why.

J.Lo was probably expecting a different reaction to #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.

The #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge STARTS NOW !!!! Can’t wait to see your renditions. ✨😎✨ pic.twitter.com/z1YQRS2gjx — jlo (@JLo) January 24, 2021

J.Lo’s song “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” was released 20 years ago and it was a very important moment in Latino pop culture. We all know the song by heart and if you say you don’t then you aren’t being honest. Yet, J.Lo’s way of trying to celebrate the song’s release is, well, bizarre. We should keep in mind that we are dealing with an ongoing pandemic and it is winter, but J.Lo wants you to find a beach, walk around, and through your clothes and jewelry everywhere?

In fact, one of the responses questioning the challenge has more likes than the original post.

Jlo we supposed to throw our valuables on the beach?



Is the challenge to find it after we throw it bc we can’t afford to replace it?!?



What is the instructions?!?!????? pic.twitter.com/j1wJcEzRqW — Jeanelope the Great👑 (@_nellerita_) January 24, 2021

J.Lo literally just walked on the beach and threw her jewelry and clothing around. Like, what is happening here? There are so many questions right now and the text of the original tweet offers no real guidance. How is this a fun challenge?

@_nellerita makes a good point. We don’t have valuables that we can just throw around for a social media challenge. Most challenges involve dances, which gives a set parameter of what to do. This is just too open ended and, quite frankly, a wild concept.

Legit, people have a lot of questions about what is happening with the challenge and the tossing of jewelry.

So does the stimulus cover the cost of the jewelry we lose when doing the challenge?? pic.twitter.com/ed5ZxkYmJj — Cat (@cmv7823) January 26, 2021

A lot of people don’t have jewelry just laying around, tbh. We might have an Apple watch that is the only real thing we wear but why would we throw it? It is clear that J.Lo was hoping to see people recreate the iconic scene of the music video when she stripped down to go into the water. While the moment is iconic, it is something that we are not super eager to recreate as we stay isolated during this Covid winter.

Overwhelmingly, this has been the reaction to the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.

JLo: Cant wait to see everyone's #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge renditions!!



Everyone in the middle of winter and a pandemic: pic.twitter.com/eKjuNE56In — Melissa (@mamamamonsta) January 24, 2021

Most of Twitter is just sitting there trying to figure out what exactly is going on with J.Lo and her challenge. We appreciate someone getting people involved and mobilized. We also want to see our people succeed. However, some things need to be thought out a little bit more than this social media challenge.

