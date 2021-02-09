11 Documentaries About Black Women To Watch All Year Round

Through the lens of documentaries, we can better understand some of the most historic moments in our culture. Oftentimes, Black women are so overlooked when it comes to the documentation of their contributions to societies, fortunately, documentarians have taken note of their hard work and vigor offering insight into their struggles.
Social media challenges are everywhere and some of them are super fun. However, J.Lo’s attempt to create a social media challenge for the anniversary of her song “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.” The challenge has drawn more trolling responses than genuine and here’s why.
J.Lo was probably expecting a different reaction to #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.
J.Lo’s song “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” was released 20 years ago and it was a very important moment in Latino pop culture. We all know the song by heart and if you say you don’t then you aren’t being honest. Yet, J.Lo’s way of trying to celebrate the song’s release is, well, bizarre. We should keep in mind that we are dealing with an ongoing pandemic and it is winter, but J.Lo wants you to find a beach, walk around, and through your clothes and jewelry everywhere?
In fact, one of the responses questioning the challenge has more likes than the original post.
J.Lo literally just walked on the beach and threw her jewelry and clothing around. Like, what is happening here? There are so many questions right now and the text of the original tweet offers no real guidance. How is this a fun challenge?
@_nellerita makes a good point. We don’t have valuables that we can just throw around for a social media challenge. Most challenges involve dances, which gives a set parameter of what to do. This is just too open ended and, quite frankly, a wild concept.
Legit, people have a lot of questions about what is happening with the challenge and the tossing of jewelry.
A lot of people don’t have jewelry just laying around, tbh. We might have an Apple watch that is the only real thing we wear but why would we throw it? It is clear that J.Lo was hoping to see people recreate the iconic scene of the music video when she stripped down to go into the water. While the moment is iconic, it is something that we are not super eager to recreate as we stay isolated during this Covid winter.
Overwhelmingly, this has been the reaction to the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.
Most of Twitter is just sitting there trying to figure out what exactly is going on with J.Lo and her challenge. We appreciate someone getting people involved and mobilized. We also want to see our people succeed. However, some things need to be thought out a little bit more than this social media challenge.
Last year was a wild and often scary time. The world will forever remember 2020 being the year that everything stopped and we all had to isolate. It was also the year that we lost Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash and that death rattled the world.
Last year started with the shocking news of Kobe Bryant dying in a helicopter crash.
John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan, Christina Mauser, Kobe Bryant, and Gianna Bryant all died when a helicopter crashed in the hills near Calabasas. The crash was a shock but TMZ reporting the deaths of Kobe and Gianna without Vanessa being notified angered many. Most of the world learned about Kobe and Gianni’s death because of the TMZ article.
People are remembering the Black Mamba as more than a basketball player.
Fans and friends have shared stories of Kobe and what he has meant to them. Social media is filled with fellow athletes remembering times they spent with Kobe and the kindness and wisdom he gave them in those moments. The basketball player was a legend in the sporting world and became a very important member of the Los Angeles community.
The Dallas Mavericks honored Kobe today in a tweet.
In 2007, Kobe requested a trade to leave the LA Lakers. Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, revealed that during that time the Mavericks almost acquired Kobe in a trade. Though Kobe almost went to Chicago, Dallas was in the running to be the next home for the legend.
Kobe was honored throughout the sporting world with some teams retiring his numbers. The sorting world lost a legend and ambassador for athletics that day and his absence is still felt strongly today.
Some people have shared small notes that Kobe sent them.
Kobe always had the reputation of being a thoughtful and kind person. Someone that people were able to connect with professionally and personally. These moments have endeared him to the LA community and why the city mourned his sudden death for months after.
You can check out Kobe with Guillermo in this clip of Guillermo’s NBA Media Day interviews.
Continue to rest in peace, Kobe. You are greatly missed.