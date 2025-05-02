Adri Torrón Is Making the Music—and the Moves—She Always Dreamed Of

From the moment she could speak, Adri Torrón knew exactly who she wanted to be. Born in the Dominican Republic and now based in Miami, the 22-year-old pop artist vividly remembers telling her dad at just 3 years old: “I want to be a singer. I want to be an artist.” Looking back, she laughs. “At 3 years old to know what you want to do—that doesn’t happen,” she tells CREMA.
1Fast forward two decades, and Torrón is following her childhood dreams. This year, her career hit a new milestone when Premio Lo Nuestro named her one of its “Artists to Watch.” It was a full-circle moment she had literally manifested.
“Last year, I went to Premio Lo Nuestro as an audience member. I bought my ticket and was in the back with my parents. It was literally a dream to see it live,” she recalls. Not long after, she posted on Instagram: “Next year, Adri Torrón is going to be in Premio Lo Nuestro.” And that’s exactly what happened.
“My manager called and told me I was selected … It was one of the best experiences of my life, of my career. I’m so thankful for the opportunity and all the doors and opportunities it has brought to me,” she shares.
Another defining moment came when she won El Spotlight 2025, earning her the chance to perform at the Isle of Light music festival in the Dominican Republic—her first performance back home in five years. “When they said my name, I fell to the ground and started crying,” she says. Sharing the stage with artists like María Becerra and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso made the experience even more meaningful.
Looking ahead, Torrón dreams big: Coachella, Lollapalooza in Argentina or Chile, Madison Square Garden. “This is me, that’s what I want, and that’s what I’m going to accomplish. I see it happening. Since I was a little girl, I’ve been a big dreamer. I’m not afraid to dream big. And that’s something que me caracteriza a mí desde chiquita,” she explains.
2Torrón is proudly Dominican, and her heritage is at the heart of her artistry. “We’re here to take on the world. Dominican power—plátano power,” she says with pride. Her music is about authenticity and empowerment. “Don’t be ashamed of what you are, what you believe in. Empower yourself and go out there in the world.”
Though her sound leans heavily into pop, she’s excited to eventually explore genres like merengue and bachata—paying homage to her musical roots while continuing to evolve.
Torrón’s two latest singles showcase the emotional range and versatility that define her as an artist. Her single “DVD” was born during a time of major transition—both personally and professionally. “I was going through a lot of changes, a lot of retos,” she shares. “I wanted to write a song about empowerment, but also something you could dance to—something you could play in a disco.”
With the help of producers and collaborators who understood her vision, and inspired by icons like Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, TINI, and Emilia, Torrón leaned into rhythm, choreography, and confidence. “I’ve loved dancing since I was little, and to do it in my own video—it’s literally a dream come true,” she says.
She teamed up with Miami-based choreographers Suly and Edwin from EYS, and was thrilled by the response: the music video was received with so much love and support.
Her follow-up release, “Tercer Grado,” shows a softer, more nostalgic side. The song reflects on a moment from third grade, when she met someone who would unknowingly change her life. “I love this song. It’s super personal,” she says. “The video is really simple. We shot it in my living room.” Working once again with the same creative team behind “DVD,” the track continues her sonic evolution. “It’s like a love letter to my school days,” she shares. “And almost nine years later, that love is still growing.”
3Torrón is encouraged by the progress she’s witnessed in the music industry. “A few years ago, it was harder,” she says. “But thanks to amazing artists who’ve paved the way, things are changing. I love this industry.” She adds that this career forces you to really get to know yourself, and while it can be challenging, there’s beauty in that discovery.
Her advice for young women chasing dreams in music? “Never stop dreaming, and never stop being true to yourself,” she says. “You’re going to be in a room full of people telling you what to do. Stay true to who you are, to what you believe in and what you want to do with your music, your career, your life—where you want to go.”
Torrón kicked off 2025 on a high note, and she has no plans of slowing down. She’s hinting at new music, surprise collaborations, and whispers of live shows—possibly in Miami and the Dominican Republic. “Maybe a tour,” she teases.
One thing’s clear: Adri Torrón isn’t just dreaming anymore—she’s living it.