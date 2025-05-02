Adri Torrón Is Making the Music—and the Moves—She Always Dreamed Of

Dominican Roots, Global Vision

2Torrón is proudly Dominican, and her heritage is at the heart of her artistry. “We’re here to take on the world. Dominican power—plátano power,” she says with pride. Her music is about authenticity and empowerment. “Don’t be ashamed of what you are, what you believe in. Empower yourself and go out there in the world.”

Though her sound leans heavily into pop, she’s excited to eventually explore genres like merengue and bachata—paying homage to her musical roots while continuing to evolve.

Two Sides of Adri: Empowerment and Emotion in “DVD” and “Tercer Grado”

Torrón’s two latest singles showcase the emotional range and versatility that define her as an artist. Her single “DVD” was born during a time of major transition—both personally and professionally. “I was going through a lot of changes, a lot of retos,” she shares. “I wanted to write a song about empowerment, but also something you could dance to—something you could play in a disco.”

With the help of producers and collaborators who understood her vision, and inspired by icons like Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, TINI, and Emilia, Torrón leaned into rhythm, choreography, and confidence. “I’ve loved dancing since I was little, and to do it in my own video—it’s literally a dream come true,” she says.

She teamed up with Miami-based choreographers Suly and Edwin from EYS, and was thrilled by the response: the music video was received with so much love and support.

Her follow-up release, “Tercer Grado,” shows a softer, more nostalgic side. The song reflects on a moment from third grade, when she met someone who would unknowingly change her life. “I love this song. It’s super personal,” she says. “The video is really simple. We shot it in my living room.” Working once again with the same creative team behind “DVD,” the track continues her sonic evolution. “It’s like a love letter to my school days,” she shares. “And almost nine years later, that love is still growing.”