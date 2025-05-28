How Willy Chavarria Turned Chicano Culture Into Fashion’s Most Powerful Language

Willy Chavarria builds fashion for the soul—and for his people

"I think there's a secret sauce to what we do," Chavarria told us.

“It’s really capturing the physical and the spiritual.”

His garments—oversized and regal, delicate yet rooted in toughness—occupy that sacred intersection. “When the physical, how we look, how we dress, how we take care of ourselves, crosses over with the spiritual, how we love each other, how we believe in God or not—that moment in between is what we capture.”

It’s this emotional architecture that sets Chavarria apart. The clothes may be elegant, but they are never hollow. “We’re tired of the oppression around race, sexuality, and gender,” he said. “What we do is show the beauty beyond that.”