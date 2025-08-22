Will Castro Built His Empire From the Ground Up. Now He’s Building the Next Generation

Before he customized cars for P. Diddy or LeBron James, Will Castro was a kid on the Lower East Side with a grandfather who believed in him. “He always told me I’m gonna make it. Just work hard and good things will happen,” Castro said in an interview with CREMA.
Now, with his new series Unique Academy USA on Roku, Castro is turning that belief into a legacy. The show follows a group of Black and Latino youth from New York as they train under Castro and his celebrity guests to become the city’s next generation of master car customizers. But it’s about more than auto design. The show also teaches real-world business skills, mentorship, and creative discipline, lessons that extend far beyond the garage.
Castro had dreamed of creating an academy since 2008. “It was very important to me from an early age,” he explained. But the timing didn’t line up until recently. “While I was filming the show, it was impossible.
Now that I have two young boys who love cars, it made me want to start the Unique Academy and start teaching young kids the skills and the trade that made me successful.”
The new series premiered on July 17 and features guests like Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Victor Cruz, and Tony Yayo, who join Castro in mentoring students as they learn technical and creative skills through hands-on projects.
For Castro, the program isn’t just about building cars. It’s about building lives. “The students are gonna come out with business smarts, how to be responsible and accountable, and a team player,” he said.
Castro built his name through sheer hustle. Born in Puerto Rico in 1969 and raised in New York, he began his career as an apprentice at John’s Auto Body in Islip during the early 1980s.
That experience led to his first company, Willie’s Shape & Shine, which grew into Unique Autosports in Uniondale and eventually evolved into a television franchise, launching with Unique Whips on the Speed Channel in 2005.
Mentorship is a central theme in Castro’s work. “I’m teaching them that if you have the passion and desire and the willpower, nothing can stop you, no matter what race or color you are,” he told CREMA.
According to Castro, his approach is about authenticity. “Customization is not just about altering a vehicle’s appearance or performance; it’s about expressing the owner’s identity and lifestyle,” he said.
Castro’s commitment to culture isn’t performative. He was born and raised in the Lower East Side and still moves like someone who knows where he came from. “I’m always in a state true to my culture and to my city, so it just comes natural,” he said.
That sense of place is all over Unique Academy USA. From the slang to the fashion to the unfiltered pride in being from the city, the show captures a specific kind of New York energy. “There’s a stereotype that customized cars are all about ego or showing off,” Castro said.
“By telling the personal stories behind each customization project, the series can emphasize that it’s more about personal expression and identity.”
Castro has already built a career that spans industries. He’s a television producer, car customizer, entrepreneur, and author of the bestselling book Unique Hustle: My Drive to Be the Best Car Customizer in Hip Hop and Sports. His Instagram account has nearly half a million followers, and his celebrity clients include DJ Pauly D and Shaquille O’Neal.
Still, what matters most to him is character. “I wanna be remembered for someone that they can count on no matter what time or day it is,” he said. “That customer service was number one to me, and I always had a passion and a love for this car industry and this culture. It’s something that I want my kids to be proud of.”
Castro doesn’t just want to teach kids how to trick out a car. He wants to teach them how to lead with purpose. “The truth extends beyond cars and can be applied to many aspects of life,” he said.
His message is simple: own your story. “It encourages students to embrace their unique perspectives and experiences, to value diversity, and to express themselves genuinely in whatever they pursue.”
That authenticity, Castro believes, is what will carry them forward. “This mindset fosters confidence, creativity, and a deeper connection to one’s work and community.”