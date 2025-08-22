Will Castro Built His Empire From the Ground Up. Now He’s Building the Next Generation

Why Will Castro launched Unique Academy USA now

Castro had dreamed of creating an academy since 2008. “It was very important to me from an early age,” he explained. But the timing didn’t line up until recently. “While I was filming the show, it was impossible.

Now that I have two young boys who love cars, it made me want to start the Unique Academy and start teaching young kids the skills and the trade that made me successful.”

The new series premiered on July 17 and features guests like Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Victor Cruz, and Tony Yayo, who join Castro in mentoring students as they learn technical and creative skills through hands-on projects.

For Castro, the program isn’t just about building cars. It’s about building lives. “The students are gonna come out with business smarts, how to be responsible and accountable, and a team player,” he said.