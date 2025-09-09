People are getting ready to buy 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets, and the process is stressing fans out. There are different times for different kinds of right-to-buy, lotteries, and straight-up ticket purchases. The first attempt to get into a lottery for World Cup tickets is tomorrow, Sept. 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EST. People are setting their calendars to make sure they don’t miss a chance to score a seat for a game and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tomorrow is the first pre-sale day for 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets

If interested in the FIFA World Cup 2026 summer tournament, make sure to make an account on https://t.co/TpkityExD9 and fill out the form expressing interest in tickets. Lottery starts tomorrow for the next 10 days, and we are notified end of Sept with the opportunity to buy… — Ted Zhang (@TedHZhang) September 9, 2025

Social media is buzzing with anticipation, premature frustration, and planning. People want to get tickets for the game, and the process to sell tickets goes on for more than a month. Starting tomorrow, Sept. 10, 2025, FIFA World Cup fans can start buying tickets if they are part of the group eligible for the Visa presale.

The first phase of ticket sales is reserved for a specific group of eligible Visa cardholders. In order to sign up for the Visa presale, soccer fans must do the following: they must possess a valid, unexpired Visa debit, credit, or prepaid card; their Visa card must be enabled with 3D Secure for online transactions; and they must register and create a FIFA ID account at FIFA.com/tickets to enter the draw. People must also be 18 years or older in order to enter the drawing.

“With just ten months to go until the FIFA World Cup 26 kicks off, we are excited to launch the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament,” Heimo Schirgi, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. “This marks a momentous milestone as we build up to this historic event, and we look forward to millions of fans joining us in North America next June.”

Fans are already getting ready to line up for tickets

🚨 HOW TO BUY WORLD CUP TICKETS 🚨



The 2026 FIFA World Cup lottery opens THIS WEEK and I've broken down everything you need to know.



Here's your step-by-step plan to secure tickets to the biggest sporting event in human history (for real).



⚽️🎟️⬇️ — ⚽️ Kyle Sheldon (@kylesheldon) September 7, 2025

Held every four years, the FIFA World Cup is one of the most prestigious events in international soccer, drawing teams and supporters from across the globe for a week of elite-level competition. In 2026, North America will serve as the host, with games scheduled across Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Sixteen cities will take part, with the U.S. set to host matches in 11 of them.

Can reselling not be a thing for the World Cup tickets, please 😩 — shilly⚽️ (@TakeAShilllPill) September 3, 2025

As anticipation builds, concerns are already surfacing about ticket resales and the potential for fraud. High-profile events like the World Cup often attract scammers selling counterfeit tickets. To address this issue, FIFA plans to introduce an official resale platform aimed at protecting fans and ensuring a secure ticket-buying experience.

2026 World Cup Ticket Timeline



🔹 Sept 10-19, 2025: Visa Presale Draw

🔹 Oct 27-31, 2025: Early Ticket Draw

🔹 Dec 5, 2025: Final Draw

🔹 Mid-Dec 2025: Random Selection Draw

🔹 2026: Last-Minute Sales



MARK YOUR CALENDARS#WorldCup #FIFAWorldCup #2026WorldCup #USMNT #MLS #FIFA pic.twitter.com/YD3Bfc5tXA — Favian Renkel (@FavianRenkel) September 6, 2025

After tomorrow, there will be four more phases to buy 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets. From Oct. 27-31, 2025, fans can sign up to get a time slot to purchase tickets from November to early December. This phase will also include an application process and random selection of those who applied. Shortly after the Early Ticket Draw, fans can apply in the Random Selection Draw, allowing fans to go after tickets at specific matches.

Closer to the tournament, the rest of the available tickets will become available to purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. This process begins in 2026 and will give fans a last-minute chance to get tickets.

If you want to get in the queue for chances to buy 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets, you need to make a FIFA account.