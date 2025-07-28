Artists are some of the most important voices during times of crisis and unrest. The Trump administration has targeted our closest allies with unnecessary tariffs, which are increasing prices for American consumers. The trade war and cruel immigration raids have led to growing tension between the United States and Mexico. In response, artists in Tijuana created a new mural at the border in Friendship Park, leaning into indigenous prophecy.

A new mural in Tijuana is highlighting a prophecy of unity

Así de chingón quedó el mural "Abrazo Mutuo" realizado por el artista tijuanense Alfredo Gutiérrez aka @LibreHem, junto con la comunidad kumiai, por el 54 aniversario del Friendship Park. Representa la profecía del águila y el cóndor: la unión de América. pic.twitter.com/WopcO0PLIu — Manuel Ayala (@ManuelNoctis) July 20, 2025

The mural, called “Abrazo Mutuo” (“Mutual Embrace”), is a stunning work of art on the border wall between Tijuana and San Diego. Depicted on the mural is an eagle and a condor leaning into an ancient prophecy. The eagle represents the people of the north, and the condor represents the people of the south.

The prophecy says that around the 1490s, the Eagle people would arrive and become dominant in the Americas. The Eagle people would lead to the almost extinction of the Condor people and the devastation of nature. In the 1990s, there will be a 500-year window when the Eagle people and the Condor people can come together.

According to the prophecy, the Eagle people represent mind, industry, and masculine energy. The qualities are often associated with Western civilization and colonialism. The Condor people represent heart, intuition, and feminine energy. The qualities are often associated with indigenous civilizations and a deep connection to nature.

The artists want to send a message of love

Como un mensaje de paz, fue inaugurado el mural Abrazo Mutuo, en Playas de Tijuana. Cuenta la leyenda que cuando el águila y el cóndor vuelen juntos, “habrá paz en nuestra tierra”, dice Alfredo Libre Gutiérrez, artista impulsor del proyecto.#VideosLaJornada pic.twitter.com/Vp01R4MgQB July 21, 2025

The artists, who included students, volunteers, and deportees, are sending a message of love to combat hostility. The mural is a moment of unity for people on both sides of the border to embrace each other and stand united.

“In this time of division, I think we, as Latin Americans and as people around the world, should unite,” artist Alfredo “Libre” Gutierrez told the Los Angeles Times. “Our message is a message of unity and love and just of embrace.. If your neighbor is acting all rude and aggressive, let’s contrast that. Let’s answer that attitude with love and with just a piece of art. We’re just like grabbing it, making it ours and putting some love to it.”

The mural was funded by the Los Angeles-based nonprofit Mozaik Philanthropy and Friends of Friendship Park. The two organizations are often collaborating with artists to bring impactful art to the border, especially during times of heightened tension between the U.S. and Mexico.

The border wall in Tijuana is a regular canvas for protest art

Artists installed seesaws at the border wall so that kids in the U.S. and Mexico could play together. It was designed by architect Ronald Rael. ⁣

⁣

Beautiful reminder that we are connected: what happens on one side impacts the other.

🇲🇽 ❤️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vSpfxhtvkX — Mauricio Martínez (@martinezmau) July 30, 2019

In 2019, during President Trump’s first term, artists installed see-saws along the border wall in Tijuana. The installation gave children on both sides of the border the opportunity to play together and connect across the border wall. Videos of children playing along the wall went viral, showing the innocence of neighbors enjoying a moment together.

As the anti-immigrant rhetoric continues from the White House, artists are pushing for humanity to be the guiding light. The latest mural, leaning on an indigenous prophecy, is an example of what can be when people work together.