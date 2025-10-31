There is a lot going on in the world, from news to entertainment. This week, the “Scream 7” trailer sparked renewed backlash from the fan base because of Melissa Barrera’s departure. The government continues to be shut down, but there might be an end coming. All of this while children prepare for Halloween in Chicago in the middle of immigration raids. Here’s a look at what you might have missed last week so you can talk about it this weekend.

The “Scream 7” trailer triggered renewed backlash

Spyglass Media Group fired Melissa Barrera from “Scream 7” in November 2023. The actress made a post critical of Israel after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack sparked an escalation in the ongoing conflict. The backlash was swift from fans of the franchise. Jenna Ortega, one of the leads, left the project shortly after Barrera was fired.

This movie is the zionist convention.



They fired Melissa Barrera for supporting Palestine, smeared her online and she didn't receive work for 10 months. The producer accused Jonathan Glazer (a jewish director) of antisemitism for supporting Gaza at the Oscars. Boycott Scream 7. https://t.co/1vQsuoELVd — Ahmed Hathout 🇵🇸 (@ahmedhathoutt) October 30, 2025

The trailer release reignited the frustration among “Scream” fans. Social media users shared their disappointment quickly. There are growing calls to boycott the new movie from pro-Palestinian and arts organizations. “Scream 7” will be in theaters on Feb. 2, 2026, with a new cast.

Read more about the call for boycotts of “Scream 7” here.

Air travel between the U.S. and Mexico faces disruptions

The US said it has revoked approval for 13 routes by Mexican carriers into the United States and canceled all combined passenger and cargo flights by Mexican airlines to the United States from Mexico City's Felipe Angeles International Airport https://t.co/HNno0PdJCe — Reuters (@Reuters) October 29, 2025

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced a unilateral decision to revoke approval of 13 routes for Mexican airlines. Sec. Duffy claimed that the action was taken in response to “continued abuse” from Mexico against U.S. airlines. Elected officials who represent areas that are losing flights are pushing back and demanding the order be reversed.

The decision has far-reaching implications in the U.S. In Texas, airports are losing longstanding and newly established routes.

“It is unacceptable that the City of McAllen is being used as a pawn by the administration by threatening flights that serve as a vital economic engine for the Rio Grande Valley,” Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas 15th).

Read more about the airline routes being cancelled here.

Chicagoans are working together to protect kids on Halloween

Indoor trick-or-treat events. Candy dropoffs. Neighbors patrolling with whistles.



This is how Chicagoans are helping kids have a safe and ICE-free Halloween this year: https://t.co/iwv44C1qjH. pic.twitter.com/ryc9BItZ25 — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) October 29, 2025

In the face of increasing immigration raids, Chicagoans are working together to protect kids and families. Activists are passing out whistles and Know Your Rights pamphlets, hosting indoor trick-or-treating events, and bringing candy to families. Fear has gripped much of the immigrant community in the U.S., with Chicago being the latest focus of federal immigration raids.

BREAKING: In a powerful moment, JB Pritzker just asked ICE to not terrorize children on Halloween. It’s dystopian that this request must be made. pic.twitter.com/ALmErIJdRp — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) October 30, 2025

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to suspend its ongoing raids during the holiday.

“Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear,” Gov. Pritzker asked of DHS Sec. Kristi Noem. “No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick or treating in their own neighborhood.”

Sec. Noem responded to the governor’s plea with a sound rejection.

“We’re absolutely not willing to put on pause any work that we will do to keep communities safe,” Sec. Noem said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “The fact that Governor Pritzker is asking for that is shameful, and I think unfortunate that he doesn’t recognize how important the work is that we do to make sure that we are bringing criminals to justice and bringing them off our streets.”

Read more about the preparations for Chicago’s Halloween here.

The government shutdown continues

Sen. Ruben Gallego: "Just last week we introduced a bill to pay all federal workers through the shutdown, and it was not even given a vote. Republicans came down and stopped unanimous consent." pic.twitter.com/ZcmW2qzNsm — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 26, 2025

The government shutdown has been ongoing for a month. Republicans and Democrats have been at an impasse on extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that keep health insurance premiums affordable for American citizens. Republicans have brought the budget for a vote more than a dozen times without concessions or negotiations with Democrats.

Some senators are feeling cautiously optimistic as major deadlines loom. New reports seem to show a more productive coming together of elected officials to end the shutdown. Democrats have held firm in their demand that American health insurance premium subsidies be protected.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) told CBS News that negotiations between rank-and-file senators are improving. Meanwhile, millions of people are facing the possibility of losing access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The loss of food benefits has become a major talking point in the ongoing shutdown.

The Trump administration does have a contingency fund to pay out benefits for November. However, the administration announced that it would not be using the funds for SNAP, despite already being appropriated by Congress. Two federal judges have made rulings ordering the Trump administration to release the funds to SNAP recipients.

So, whether you spend the weekend with a pop culture girlie or a politics junkie, you have a couple things you can bring to the conversation.