Making money and elevating status is always on people’s minds. Every new year brings a new opportunity to push your goals forward. But, don’t get all bogged down with learning hacks. Really lean in and make some money moves in 2026. This is the year that you can really focus your energy and excel in some money ways. Let’s look at how you can make 2026 the year of money moves without relying on random hacks to get there.

Focus on money moves over hacks

Chasing hacks and get-rich-quick schemes never works out in the long run. If people were able to hack their way to billionaire status, everyone would be doing it. So, instead, you need to think strategically on where you want to put your money. There are so many ways to make your money work for you.

Some of the ideas are really straightforward. Make sure that your banking habits are working for you and not against you. You should always be mindful about what is happening in your banking accounts.

One rule of thumb: don’t rely on your checking account for more than paying bills. Don’t hold money in this account that you aren’t going to be spending. Holding onto extra money from your paycheck in your checking account means you are missing out on that money making money.

Make sure your savings account is working for you

Your bank is probably offering .01% APY on your savings account 😬 Here are 5 high yield savings accounts that’ll earn you 3.5% or more:



Synchrony bank 4.1%

Ally 3.8%

American Express 3.9%

Marcus by Goldman Sachs 3.9%

Capital One 360 3.8%



All FDIC insured

All no minimum — Budget • Side Hustle • Investing (@SelmaMakesCents) December 15, 2024

Having a savings account is a really great start to actually saving money. However, you might be using the wrong savings account. You don’t want to have a savings account that isn’t making you money. There are savings accounts that offer interest on the money sitting in your savings account.

It is important that you do your research and find the one that works best for your needs. Savings accounts, like everything else, aren’t made equally. There are key differences when it comes to various interest-earning savings accounts.

Some savings accounts require monthly minimum deposits in order to get and maintain the highest percentage rate. Others require a higher initial amount or have no requirements for easier entry.

Don’t skip the basics: budgeting

Expense Tracker & Budget Planner for Monthly Finances pic.twitter.com/QP1VB2RJkM — Empire Mindset | Wealth Architect (@guideforman) October 29, 2025

It sounds so social media cringe to say this but budgeting is a good way to figure out how much money you can put away. Even small amounts add up over time. Take a tally of all of your expenses every month to get an eagle-eye view of what is going out the door. From there, you can break down your monthly take home with what is due.

This is also a great time to look into any subscriptions you might have hanging out there. You might be surprised by what free trial you started and forgot to cancel. One or two unknown subscriptions could open up enough money to start saving in earnest.

All of these money moves are easy to start and work with each other to maximize the start of your savings journey. School never taught us how to budget or save money. Instead, it is something that we have to learn later in life, and we are often too embarrassed to ask someone for guidance. Here’s a tip: everyone is winging it, so ask for help!