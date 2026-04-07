Mexico is not banning artificial intelligence outright. But it is moving, piece by piece, to draw hard lines around where the technology can and cannot step in.

That line got much clearer last month in one corner of the country’s creative economy. Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies approved Article 29 of a new Federal Cinema and Audiovisual Law. This measure bars AI-generated dubbing for foreign films and audiovisual works translated into Spanish or any of Mexico’s national languages. Under the approved language, dubbing must be performed by natural persons, meaning human actors, performers, or artists. The reform also seeks to protect voice actors from cloning and other unauthorized uses of their voices without express consent and fair compensation.

While other countries bet on the AI race, Mexico is setting boundaries. Lawmakers are framing it as a labor, copyright, and cultural question at the same time. In the government’s own presentation of the reform, the goal was to protect dubbing workers from AI. At the same time, the government wants to preserve the country’s linguistic identity and strengthen a national industry that has long been one of the most influential in Latin America.

A human voice is now the point

Foreign films and audiovisual works dubbed into Spanish or Indigenous languages in Mexico must be dubbed by people, not by AI. The language approved by the Chamber leaves little room for ambiguity. It places human performers at the center of the work and ties that protection to existing labor and copyright frameworks.

Mexico, a country with a massive dubbing tradition, has decided that a synthetic voice cannot simply slip into one of its most recognizable artistic industries and replace human talent. The reform treats the human voice as artistic labor with rights attached, a legal precedent in itself.

This did not come out of nowhere, either. A 2025 legislative proposal had already pushed to prohibit the exclusive use of AI that replaces human performers in dubbing without a contract and equivalent compensation for the use of a person’s image or voice. The 2026 reform sharpens that push into a more direct rule.

But Mexico’s AI debate is much bigger than dubbing

This is where the story gets more interesting. The dubbing crackdown is only one visible front in a much broader effort to regulate AI in Mexico.

In February, Senator Karina Isabel Ruíz Ruíz of Morena introduced a National Law to Regulate the Use of Artificial Intelligence. The initiative would create Mexico’s first comprehensive national legal framework for the development, implementation, and use of AI in both the public and private sectors. The proposal defines AI broadly enough to include systems that generate, manipulate, or analyze text, audio, images, and video, including generative AI tools.

The bill lays out a familiar but increasingly consequential regulatory vocabulary: human autonomy, confidentiality, transparency, accountability, justice, privacy, non-discrimination, innovation, and multi-sector collaboration. It would also impose concrete obligations on AI providers and developers, including internal data-governance policies, risk analysis, information security plans, and periodic reviews of the safeguards they adopt.

It also goes further into the territory that usually reveals what governments are actually worried about. The initiative expressly prohibits deceptive or fraudulent data practices, profiling for political, ideological, or social persecution, and subliminal manipulation of human behavior. It also addresses algorithmic bias, digital violence, deepfakes, and “neurorights,” tying AI governance to physical and psychological integrity, privacy, and personal autonomy.

That tells you two things at once: First, Mexico’s AI conversation is no longer confined to futuristic abstractions about innovation. Second, the state is beginning to map AI as an infrastructure issue that touches labor, privacy, elections, speech, and bodily autonomy all at once.

Elections are part of the fight, too

The political arena is another place where the government is trying to intervene before the machinery outruns the law.

Reporting by WIRED en Español found that President Claudia Sheinbaum’s electoral reform package includes language aimed at prohibiting bots and regulating the use of AI in political campaigns. The proposal would give the National Electoral Institute, or INE, greater authority and resources to monitor social media content during campaigns and, if it detects violations, suspend offending campaigns immediately.

According to WIRED, one of the central proposals is the “regulation of the use of AI and the prohibition of bots and other artificial mechanisms on social networks” during electoral periods. Federal authorities say the goal is to stop deepfakes, deceptive content, and automated influence campaigns from shaping what voters think they are seeing online. Sheinbaum said the aim is to ensure that, during election periods, “social networks represent the real sentiment of the people and not campaigns paid for by someone.”

She also acknowledged how difficult that will be. Sheinbaum said it is “very important to debate it and for all of us together to define how it must be guaranteed that the citizen is protected, because in the end that is what interests us: the citizenry.” Her government is also working on an internal AI laboratory to analyze problems such as false or manipulated content and to build technical capacity inside the public sector.

So, is Mexico banning AI?

In short: no. However, it is breaking ground in the pursuit of a healthy balance between the massive dependence on technology and the benefit of keeping human control behind it all.

What Mexico appears to be doing instead is building a regulatory patchwork around the places where AI can do the most damage fastest. In dubbing, that means replacing artistic labor with voice cloning. Similarly, in elections, it means bots, manipulation, and fake content. In the Senate proposal, it means data governance, discrimination, fraud, and automated harms across sectors.

That is a very different thing from a blanket ban. It is also, in some ways, more telling. A blanket ban would be symbolic and probably unworkable. These narrower fights show where the government believes AI is already colliding with real institutions.

Some things, Mexico is signaling, are still supposed to belong to people.