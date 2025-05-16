Erik and Lyle Menendez have a new chance for freedom. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic resentenced the Menendez Brothers in the murder of their parents in 1989. The brothers were originally sentenced to life in prison without parole. After 35 years, their fate has changed despite intense pressure not to adjust their sentence.

The Menendez Brothers resentencing could mean an early release

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life. The brothers have been in prison for 35 years but a California youthful offender law means that the brothers could be released before the 50 year minimum. The brothers were both under 26 years old when they shot and killed their parents in their Beverly Hills home. Their age at the time of the murder and trial makes them immediately eligible for parole.

“Since the ruling makes them immediately eligible for parole consideration as youth offenders, it is the Board’s intent to convert the June 13, 2025, clemency hearings to initial parole suitability hearings,” Scott Wyckoff, executive officer of Board of Parole Hearings, stated in a letter, according to Los Angeles Times.

The parole board could deem the brothers eligible for parole but that doesn’t mean that they will be released immediately. The parole process includes a 90-day review process and California Governor Gavin Newsom could block their release. It is unclear if there will be any pushback against their release.

The resentencing received mixed reactions from legal experts

Former Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón used his final moments before being voted out to champion the brothers’ resentencing. His successor, Nathan Hochman, was an immediate opponent restructuring the brothers’ original sentence.

“Our position is not no or not never,” Hochman said about the resentencing, according to NBC News. “It’s not yet. The Menendez brothers have failed to come clean with the full extent of their criminal conduct, their cover up, their lies and their deceit over the past 30 years.”

Gov. Newsom ordered a clemency hearing for the brothers before the resentencing. Now that the brothers are eligible for parole, Gov. Newsom dropped the clemency hearing in favor of a parole hearing. According to NBC News, District Attorney Hochman pursued the clemency investigation before the resentencing announcement. The investigation, according to District Attorney Hochman, found that the brothers posed a “moderate risk” of violence if released.

The Menendez Brothers spoke about the news and their crime

The brothers admitted that there were no excuses for their actions. The two have maintained that the killings of José and Kitty Menendez were done in self defense. The brothers claim to have faced years of sexual abuse from their parents.

“My actions were criminal, selfish, cruel and cowardly,” Erik Menendez said during the hearing. “I have no excuse, no justification for what I did. … I take full responsibility for my crimes.”

The murders of José and Kitty Menendez shocked the nation when it was first reported in 1989. Erik and Lyle faced two trials, one in 1993 and the other in 1996, before they were sentenced for life without parole.