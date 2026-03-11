The end of the world is not a new concept for people. There have been predictions that the world would end for centuries. Sometimes we joke with our friends about what we would do in a zombie apocalypse. Other times we think about what we would do in a global armed conflict. Unfortunately, we might be barreling towards a global conflict right now. We know that Latinos understand the importance of stockpiling. If you are a little nervous these days, we got you. Here is a list of things that Latinos would definitely buy in bulk. Get your Latino stockpile ready.

Rice is definitely on the Latino stockpile list

Credit: Unsplash

Rice is one of the most important foods in the Latino diet. It is more than just a starch that will give you the energy you need. The simple little food is everywhere in Latino cooking. It can be the star of the show like arroz con gandules. Or, it is the perfect companion to a meal like in arroz congrí. In fact, rice is so versatile that you could use it to make dessert. Definitely something you are going to want to have plenty of if we need it.

Clearly we will be stocking up on beans

Credit: Unsplash

Nothing says Latino food like rice and beans. The two share a symbiotic relationship with the two ever being too far away from each other. Beans are a rich source of protein without needed animal products. Dried beans have a very long shelf life and cooking them from dry just requires soaking them in water overnight. There are so many kinds of beans that you can amass a big, diverse collection to make your apocalypse meals fun.

Leche condensada is a must

You will never be able to make a dessert without some leche condensada. It requires you to find eggs so just make sure you set up a safety perimeter around a chicken coup, which should be easy enough. If the world is ending around you, you might want to have some flan to make it better. There’s no real health benefit to flan but it would do wonders for your mental health if you could have a little sweet treat.

Seasonings because we don’t know bland

It doesn’t matter what is happening in the outside world, we need some sazon in our food. Another thing that only serves to make us feel better because we just need to make sure we stay feeling better. Also, plain rice and beans? Never. Couldn’t be our community. Saving up some extra spices will do wonders for you in the long run.

We all need a cup of coffee in the morning

Credit: Unsplash

This is one thing that we cannot live without. No apocalypse Latino stockpile is complete without pounds of coffee at the ready. Caffeine makes everything easier. Some people can’t start their day without a strong cup of coffee. This is another space for variety since you have your drip coffee, your espresso, and your café de olla if you want to get fancy. Coffee is never a bad idea. Who wants to deal with an apocalypse without coffee?

Vick’s VapoRub will likely become currency

The power of Vick’s VapoRub, or Vivaporú, can cure any ailment depending on whose abuela you talk to, honestly. Regardless, there is no underestimating the importance of this unassuming staple. A Latino stockpile without Vivaporú is really not a complete stockpile. You will sleep better and feel better if you keep this miracle cure in a jar close by during an apocalypse.