It was supposed to be a celebration. A moment for community, culture, and joy. But this fall, two beloved Hispanic heritage events in Iowa—VIVA Ottumwa and the Latino Festival of Washington—are off the calendar. And the reason why has everything to do with fear.

Why Were These Hispanic Heritage Events Cancelled?

Organizers pulled the plug over concerns that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could show up.

According to reporting from We Are Iowa, organizers of the VIVA Ottumwa Latino Festival, set to mark its 10th anniversary this September, cancelled the event after community members expressed fears about immigration enforcement. Organizer Sandra Trejo-Wirfs told the outlet she hadn’t even considered the possibility until one resident said, “What if ICE happens to show up?”

“I wouldn’t want it to be marred by something negative happening,” said co-organizer Shiloh Seim. Their decision to cancel came after hearing from attendees who said they wouldn’t feel safe going this year.

In Washington, Iowa, the same concern led Sonia Leyva and her nonprofit Latinos for Washington to cancel their annual summer event. As Leyva told the Des Moines Register, “We’ve had a lot of people scared in our community.”

The Community Impact Goes Beyond Just a Festival

Washington, Iowa is a small town of about 7,200 people. Hispanics make up around 11% of the population, according to 2023 census data. For both Latinos and non-Latinos alike, the Latino Festival of Washington had become a joyful tradition.

“It’s quite devastating, to tell you the truth,” Leyva said. “This is an event that our entire community looks forward to every year.”

Organizers worried the festival would endanger the very people it wants to celebrate instead of bringing them together. While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it has carried out over 30,000 deportations since President Donald Trump returned to office, fear is what’s dictating daily decisions in Latino communities.

ICE Fear Is Reshaping Latino Public Life in Iowa

This isn’t happening in a vacuum. Iowa’s Department of Public Safety recently signed an agreement with ICE creating a task force that allows state officers to enforce federal immigration law. The fear isn’t just about what could happen—it’s about what’s already happening.

Even in cities like Chicago and Philadelphia, events like El Carnaval de Puebla and Cinco de Mayo parades have been called off over immigration fears. The Latino community across the U.S. is feeling the weight.

Local law enforcement in Washington, Iowa, has tried to reassure residents. Police Chief Jim Lester said in a statement that officers do not and will not stop people just to determine their residency status. Still, the anxiety remains.

What Happens Next After Hispanic Heritage Events Are Cancelled?

Organizers in both Ottumwa and Washington emphasized that this isn’t a goodbye. It’s a pause.

Trejo-Wirfs told We Are Iowa that VIVA Ottumwa will return in 2026: “We’re going to regroup, we’re going to recharge, and we’re going to come back stronger for next year.”

Meanwhile, smaller events like LULAC Ottumwa’s Día de los Muertos celebration in November are still scheduled to take place.

Leyva echoed the same hopeful spirit. “We must stick together, keep our heads up, move forward, and like we always say, ‘Sí se puede.'”

But for now, one thing is clear: celebrating our heritage shouldn’t come with this much fear.