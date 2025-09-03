As the world watches, delegations from 44 countries participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla are making their way to Gaza. The flotilla is a collection of citizens from the various nations using their collective voice for a cause they believe they can’t ignore. The delegation represents citizens from every continent, except Antarctica. Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States have delegations.

Huge respect to all the activists, artists, lawyers who have joined the Global Sumud Flotilla sailing for Gaza. From Cork to Tunis to Barcelona, they’re risking their safety to break the blockade and deliver hope where governments have failed.



Activists, lawyers, doctors, politicians, artists, and so many others are embarking on a humanitarian aid mission to Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla represents 44 countries and includes more than 50 ships attempting to break the humanitarian blockade to Gaza. The organizers call the flotilla the “largest maritime mission” for the people of Gaza. Leading the mission is Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist.

A group of ships set sail Aug. 31 to meet with a group of ships on the coast of Tunisia. However, rough seas and strong Mediterranean winds have postponed the full flotilla from setting sail. There are an estimated 200 people who will participate in the flotilla.

The Israeli government has spoken out against the flotilla. According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted naval drills days before the flotilla left Barcelona. Additionally, Israeli government officials have spoken out against the flotilla and promised a swift and strong response.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to The Jerusalem Post, plans to treat the activists as terrorists. In an interview with the media outlet, he said that all activists who get arrested will be held in prisons designated for terrorists.

“We will not allow individuals who support terrorism to live in comfort. They will face the full consequences of their actions,” Ben-Gvir told The Jerusalem Post. He added: “We must create a clear deterrent. Anyone who chooses to collaborate with Hamas and support terrorism will meet a firm and unyielding response from Israel.”

Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico are all represented along the other 41 countries with delegations heading to Gaza. There are at least 25 people representing the three countries and include journalists, activists, artists, and academics, among other professions.

Globally recognized activist Thiago Ávila from Brazil is part of the Brazilian delegation. He also holds an important role within the Freedom Flotilla Coalition responsible for the Global Sumud Flotilla. Ávila serves on the coalition’s steering committee. According to the Global Sumud Flotilla website, Ávila was on the Madleen mission in June this year when it was intercepted by Israeli authorities.

His bio claims that he was held in solitary confinement after the vessel was seized by the IDF. He is one of 13 people from around the world who are part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition steering committee.