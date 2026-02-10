Living in the United States comes with a growing concern for safety in major events. Gun violence is a unique problem in the US with seemingly no end in sight. Large-scale events such as the Super Bowl and the NBA All-Star Game often raise various public safety and security issues. Technology has evolved to meet the needs of organizers and venues, but it is raising privacy concerns. As facial recognition technology becomes a more common part of life, what does it mean for fans? We all deserve to be safe when we gather, but with little privacy legislation, it is a tricky situation.

Facial recognition to enter sporting events or even airports isn’t new

The MLB first started to use facial recognition last year for its Go-Ahead Entry. The technology uses a facial scan as a ticket for entry to the sporting event. It is being billed as a way to make the experience of getting into the stadium faster by streamlining the process. The process is simple. Fans walk up to a kiosk with a camera that scans their face and confirms their entry into the stadium.

You have also seen this technology if you have traveled by plane recently. TSA has been using the technology since it began testing it in 2020. By 2023, it was in 25 major airports across the country. Again, the process is simple. The passenger walks up to the TSA, and while the agent is verifying their documents, a camera snaps a picture and confirms the identity of the passenger.

This seems like a convenient way to decrease wait times and keep things moving. But what happens with your photo? The way it is stored and collected isn’t uniform across companies and industries. Some places, like TSA, have disclaimers stating that the photos are immediately deleted after verifying identity, but that isn’t the standard.

Due to the lack of federal law limiting biometric data capturing, some companies are scraping biometric data without your consent and are holding it permanently. One company is Clearview AI. Clearview AI uses public information, like social media posts and news sites, to collect billions of images of people. That information is used by law enforcement in a shared database. It is also used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) through a government contract.

Yet, there are growing concerns about privacy

Live facial recognition is the greatest threat to privacy & freedom in living memory



Shaun Thompson was wrongly flagged as a criminal by this tech. On Tuesday, Shaun & @silkiecarlo will be fighting to #StopFacialRecognition in the High Court



Stay tuned⤵️https://t.co/WDgRbC0vMG pic.twitter.com/aJc4yIgiM5 — Big Brother Watch (@BigBrotherWatch) January 25, 2026

The rapid expansion of facial recognition across daily activities has made it a matter of global significance. The concern is rooted in what happens with the images after they are captured and the instances when facial recognition gets it wrong. Facial scans are as unique as fingerprints, and in some cases, we are exposed to facial recognition with no ability to opt out.

One problem is potential hacking. The images, when captured, are vulnerable to hackers. Like your fingerprint, your face can be a key to unlock so many sensitive things. If misused, facial recognition data can enable unauthorized access to financial accounts or lead to identity theft.

Currently, there is no federal law specifically dealing with potential privacy issues from this technology. Instead, the US relies on a mix of industry-specific regulations, like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996, and state laws. For example, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) gives Californians more power over their data than other states. It allows Californians to access their data held by other entities and gives consumers an option to opt out.

However, without a federal law leaves people in the US susceptible to data hacks. As the technology grows, it is important that elected officials work to protect people in the US from having their biometric data abused. Until then, the state you live in and the companies you interact with are the best ways to keep your data safe.