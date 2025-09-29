Social media is celebrating a food delivery rider in Chicago who managed to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The video shows the delivery rider on a bike pulling up to immigration officers and taunting them. According to reports on social media, the delivery rider told the immigration agents, “F*ck Trump,” prompting the response.

A food delivery rider in Chicago evaded capture by ICE agents

WOW! ICE Nazis in Chicago tried to kidnap this food delivery worker but the guy was too fast for those ICE agents! 👏🏽🔥

pic.twitter.com/uarwKaSkdV — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) September 29, 2025

A viral video shows a food delivery rider in Chicago taunting ICE agents, promoting a brief, and failed, pursuit. The video shows the rider pulling up in front of a group of ICE agents and allegedly saying “F*ck Trump.” He then starts to ride away and drops something. An ICE agent tells him that he dropped his phone, and he comes back to get it.

One agent rushed toward him while the rider bent down to pick up his phone. However, the agent trips off the curb. You can hear other agents in the video shouting, “Get him!” What ensues is a mad dash by as many as 12 agents at one point trying to catch him. The rider manages to get back on his bike while running and successfully evades the group of immigration agents.

Many agents wore masks. Additionally, none identified themselves or gave any reasoning for trying to catch the rider in a bizarre, and failed, display.

The whole video is leaving people in tears are the comedy

Benny Hill version. pic.twitter.com/Mn5EQ5P2I1 — This Is Clem Fandango, Can You Hear Me? (@panchovilla) September 29, 2025

As per usual, the internet remains undefeated in contextualizing the moment. Watching the gents trip over themselves as they run after the delivery rider. The video was giving people Benny Hill vibes, a famed English comedian who had a comedy sketch show for years. So, of course, someone came through and added the comedic chase music we have heard so many times before.

Pedestrians on the Chicago streets watch in amusement as the delivery rider stays a couple of steps ahead of them. The motley crew of ICE agents waited for the delivery rider to get distracted, then tried to overpower him. The video begins with the group casually gathered, dressed in different uniforms and tactical equipment. At first glance, it is giving mix-matched and confused.

Nice job on the bike! pic.twitter.com/TuLwdTTX3i — Ed T. (@EdTNYC820) September 29, 2025

Netizens are celebrating the food delivery rider for being able to make it away. Most interestingly, he didn’t turn on the e-bike he was using.Yet, he still managed to escape by peddling his bike. He swerved and weaved enough to leave the Chicago-based ICE agents tripping over each other.

Why is this making such an impact?

What was the 'RAS' Reasonable Articulable Suspicion, that a crime happened or was happening?



That is the criteria these assholes need to detain someone.



Brown skin doesn't qualify. Glad he got away.



ICE Nazis is a valid reference. — Joel Keith (@MayNotBeJoking) September 29, 2025

There are a lot of netizens asking why the ICE agents attempted to arrest the food delivery rider. The video doesn’t show a crime being committed but it is important to note that the man is Brown. The Supreme Court recently gave ICE agents carte blanche to arrest Brown people for immigration detention. The court-sponsored racial profiling alarmed immigration activists for its potentially unconstitutional actions.

“We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job,” Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in dissent of the ruling. “Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent.”

The case was brought by the Trump administration. A lower court originally blocked ICE agents from racially profiling Latinos for detention in Los Angeles. The decision troubled many. People foresaw the ruling allowing ICE agents in other cities to start racially profiling. It isn’t clear if what happened in Chicago with these ICE agents was racial profiling, but court precedent protects free speech, even if it offends people.

While it does depend on circumstances, federal courts have sided with the American public protecting their right to yell profanities are law enforcement. The speech is protected by the First Amendment, which could call into question the legitimacy of the agents’ overzealous reaction.