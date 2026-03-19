Bobby Pulido Took His Campaign to Quinceañeras and People Are Loving It
Politics is more than a popularity contest. It is a public relations campaign to make one person look better than the other. The job of the campaign is to win, but in order to do that, the candidate needs to show why they are better. Bobby Pulido, who is running for Texas’s 15th Congressional District, is giving a masterclass on how to balance presenting who a candidate is and how the constituents would benefit.
Bobby Pulido is running for Texas’s 15th Congressional District
Bobby Pulido is best known as a Latin Grammy-winning Tejano singer. The musician has been creating music for more than 30 years, releasing his first album “Desvelado” in 1995. Over the decades, he has become a musical icon with several awards and nominations. In 2025, he announced a farewell tour and retired from music. Then, he got involved in politics.
He entered the race for Texas’s 15th Congressional District the same year. The district he is seeking to represent is a thin district that runs from just northeast of San Antonio and down to the southern border. Currently, the district is represented by Rep. Monica De La Cruz, a Republican. Historically, the district has been purple, voting in the past for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke in 2018 and Hillary Clinton for president in 2016.
This does give the impression that the district can be flipped for the Democrats. And Pulido is running a campaign and public relations strategy that people should study when it comes to connecting with constituents.
The candidate is taking public relations to a new level of cultural relevance
Rep. De La Cruz sparked backlash when she made a campaign video saying that the race isn’t about who you want performing at a quinceañera. The comment made some people feel like Rep. De La Cruz was looking down at the cultural event. Quinceañeras are a special moment in the lives of teenage girls and Latino families.
Bobby Pulido saw a chance to capitalize on his opponent’s gaffe. He leaned into a moment to celebrate the culture of his constituents. Instead of running from the attempted insult, Pulido is celebrating it. He made “Make Quinceañeras Great Again” hats to remind people of Rep. De La Cruz’s comments.
Furthermore, Pulido received thousands of invitations to attend and perform for quinceañera parties. Being a man of the people, Pulido not only responded but has performed at quinceañera parties across the district.
He is also meeting his constituents in a different way. Instead of holding town halls in auditoriums, he hosts “ranch halls.” This means that he is meeting his constituents in backyards with barbecues and low-stakes environments. This not only acknowledges the community and culture, but it also makes him relatable.
He is running a campaign geared toward his constituents
He is also running a race on his beliefs, even when they differ from the national Democratic Party. In a bid to appeal to Latino voters who shifted right in 2024, Pulido is running a race that is “people over party.” This allows him the chance to run on the issues that are impacting his community, instead of aligning with a national platform.
For example, Pulido has stated that he personally opposes abortions. However, he is against Texas’s near-total ban and believes that women should be allowed to make their own choice. Additionally, he is moderate on immigration. On his platform, he addresses immigration, a very sensitive subject. According to him, he wants “common sense” solutions to immigration that include both securing the border and fixing the legal pathways to citizenship.
Overall, Pulido is an example of what it looks like to run in your district for your constituents. Latino voters aren’t the same, and culture wars do bleed into Latino family conversations. Latinos tend to be more religious and conservative than the image of the national Democratic Party. Due to that nuanced approach, Pulido isn’t catering to the fictional Latino monolith. He is seeing the Latino voters as people and meeting them at their level, with their concerns.