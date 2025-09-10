Bad Bunny isn’t immune to random knee injuries. The global superstar, who is doing a residency in Puerto Rico, seemed to injure his knee at a recent concert. Videos of the moment have gone viral on social media and shows the “DtMF” singer limping off stage before letting out an all-too-familiar “aye!” Fans are hoping that Bad Bunny didn’t suffer a really bad knee injury, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been jokes.

Bad Bunny was dancing on stage when he hurt his knee

Bad Bunny appears to injure his knees at recent concert. pic.twitter.com/lYKBQJWt2K — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 9, 2025

Fans are sending well wishes to Bad Bunny after an awkward landing during his ongoing residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The singer was mid-concert when he was hopping back and forth on the stage. On the last hop, his knees bowed out and he immediately looked in pain. He turned around and started limping off the stage. After a few steps, he is heard simply saying, “¡Aye!”

Social media users felt his pain through the video. They shared experiences of the same, mundane injuries. We’ve all been doing something really simple at home and suddenly feel a pain in our knee, ankle, back, or you name it.

He is wrapping up his residency soon and will get a couple of months to rest before going on his world tour. After a three-month residency, Bad Bunny is getting ready for his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour, starting in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The world tour completely bypasses the U.S. and Canada while focusing more on Latin America.

The video is uncomfortable to watch, but that doesn’t mean that all netizens shared the same concern. Social media is where people go to crack jokes on current events, and the hopping knee injury for Bad Bunny did not go by unnoticed.

People were ready with their jokes

Bad Bunny, 31, tweaks his knee doing the bare minimum, while Shakira, 48, slays with full-on choreo—female artists always doing the MOST! pic.twitter.com/Prf5yO8l1u — PopXclusive (@PopXclusive) September 9, 2025

A lot of people rushed to compare Bad Bunny with artists older than him, especially women. Shakira came up as a comparison, and it started a micro conversation on how women artists always have a higher hurdle to clear to be successful. Women in entertainment are always expected to stay young, active, fit, and put together. Meanwhile, the same scrutiny is not placed on the men in the same industry once they reach a certain age.

so many celebrities these days are out of touch. it’s so refreshing to see someone like bad bunny using his platform to bring awareness to how difficult it is being over 30 https://t.co/LJE6cwSNWI — scottysire (@ImNotScottySire) September 10, 2025

There were a lot of jokes about what happens to the body when you are over 30. Something just happens to the body when you reach that milestone of a birthday. Social media users joked that Bad Bunny is showing that he is just like us now that he is 31 years old. There isn’t a lot of information available about the injury, but the “No me quiero ir de aquí” residency ends on Sept. 14, 2025.

Some businesses are using the viral video as a moment to promote their products. Fitness brands are jumping on the video to remind younger millennials what the elders already know. After 30, it is really important to stay active so you can avoid these kinds of injuries. The body is always aging, so you have to work to keep it running efficiently.