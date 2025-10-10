Keeping up with the news these days feels like an impossible full-time job. There is a lot happening. We want to keep you informed with a roundup of some news stories that might have flown under the radar. From ICE in an LA hospital to more Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show drama, here’s what you might have missed.

Doctors accuse a Boyle Heights hospital of working with ICE agents

Doctors say administrator directives allow immigration agents to interfere in medical decisions and the medical care of detainees. https://t.co/X9riY9301V — Boyle Heights Beat (@boyleheightsbt) October 9, 2025

Doctors at Adventist Health White Memorial in Boyle Heights are sounding the alarm. According to LAist, doctors broke their silence. They allege that hospital administrators are allowing ICE agents to “interfere in medical decisions and block doctors.” They allege that ICE agents are actively preventing them from giving detainees the medical care they need.

The scope is far-reaching, according to the doctors. They claim that hospital administrators have told doctors that ICE agents must be present at all steps of medical treatment. These directives mean that ICE agents are in the room during consultations. They are even by the patient’s side as they receive their treatment. Additionally, doctors have been instructed not to call the families of those detained, not even to find out what medications the patient takes.

This is a jarring break from protocol. According to LAist, the doctors allege potential violations of patient privacy.

Los Angeles County Commissioners are considering declaring a state of emergency

L.A. County considers declaring state of emergency to fight back against ICE raids https://t.co/ZjBYNlWXmV — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 9, 2025

In other immigration news, the Los Angeles County Commissioners voted 4-1 to bring a state of emergency declaration to a vote at their Oct. 14 meeting. The consideration for a state of emergency is tied directly to the ICE raids that left the immigrant community living in fear. Many immigrants, according to advocates, are afraid to leave their homes to go to work, go grocery shopping, or go to school.

The state of emergency would add more protections to immigrants affected by the intense ICE raids in Southern California. The declaration would enact an eviction moratorium, among other protections for tenants grappling with life after the raids. The sole vote against the declaration is Kathryn Barger, the board’s only Republican. She argued that the moratorium would hurt landlords, according to The New York Times.

Turning Point USA is protesting Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA announced it will host its own ‘All American Super Bowl Halftime Show’ to protest Bad Bunny’s headlining performance.



The organization provided genres for fans to choose for the show including ‘Anything in English,’ ‘Americana,’ and ‘Worship.’ pic.twitter.com/7UJbwJ4LXo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2025

Riding on the coattails of Bad Bunny, Turning Point USA announced an “All-American” halftime show to air at the same time as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show. The organization asked followers what genre they wanted to see represented in their anti-Bad Bunny halftime show. Included in the choices were “Anything in English,” “Americana,” and “Worship.” That “Anything in English” really just reinforces the idea that the MAGA backlash is ethnically motivated. This after the federal government confirmed that ICE would be present during the Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime show.

The organization hasn’t released any information on the venue, the performers, or where people can tune in to watch. The whole alternative halftime show is a response to growing anger from MAGA supporters and elected politicians about Bad Bunny being tapped by the NFL. MAGA has been floating ideas of who they want to see in the Super Bowl Halftime show. Some of the suggestions include Creed and Lee Greenwood. For reference, Greenwood released an album titled “American Patriot” that includes renditions of “Star Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” and “God Bless America.”

