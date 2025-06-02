Manuel Vega López was doing a job landscaping at a property in Gilbert, Arizona, when he was shot and killed. The suspect, Wyatt Ford, allegedly confronted Vega López, believing that the landscaper had damaged his trailer earlier this month. People are alleging that the shooting exposes a bias against Latine people since the case has been so quietly handled.

An Arizona man shot and killed a Latino landscaper in broad daylight

LANDSCAPER SHOT: A GoFundMe has been created by the daughter of the landscaper who was shot and killed in Gilbert Monday. His family says Manuel Vega Lopez was the sole provider, also helping care for his wife and son who had health issues. Manuel's wife, we're told, has diabetes… pic.twitter.com/RDN5n2ghnK — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 21, 2025

Manuel Vega López was shot and killed while providing landscaping services in Gilbert, Arizona. The 51-year-old father arrived at the property for a job when Wyatt Ford confronted him. ABC 15 Arizona reports that Ford’s wife called the police when her husband went to confront Vega López.

In a police report, Ford’s wife called the police and said her husband was confronting Vega López. She confirmed that he was carrying a concealed weapon. While out of sight, Ford argued with Vega López and eventually shot the landscaper. Ford’s wife confirmed the shooting to police while on the phone. Ford was arrested by police and charged with second-degree murder.

The Fords contend that Vega López vandalized their trailer a few nights before. According to ABC 15 Arizona, the Fords’ neighbor allegedly confirmed that Vega López vandalized the trailer. Ford and his wife were preparing to move out of state. The trailer was parked near the home they rent to pack.

According to text messages between the Fords and their landlord, the couple was aware that the landscaper was coming by to do work. ABC 15 Arizona reports that Vega López went to the property before doing the work to confirm the trees that needed to be trimmed. This is believed to be when the Fords alleged that their trailer was vandalized.

When police arrived, they found Vega López with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was unarmed at the time that he was killed. A grand jury indicted Ford of second-degree murder. According to court documents, Ford reportedly told people to call 911 and claimed he didn’t mean to shoot and kill the landscaper.

Vega López’s family is raising money to bring his body back to Mexico

#ManuelVegaLopez was doing his job, and unjustly gunned down by Wyatt Ford. As a Latina, I know this man's embodied what a Mexican dad is, a hard worker and the sole provider for his family, and who should still be here. Please help by going here: https://t.co/84X1rDn711 pic.twitter.com/MAbPnsxH8l — KoyaKook⁷💜 (@KoyaKook97) May 22, 2025

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with the legal costs of seeking justice for their loved one. Additionally, the family is hoping to raise enough funds to bring him back to Oaxaca, Mexico to be laid to rest.

According to the GoFundMe page, Vega Lópex was the primary provider for a family that needed him. His wife is currently receiving dialysis for kidney failure and lost her eyesight due to diabetes. His son was also diagnosed with leukemia and suffers from regular seizures after undergoing chemotherapy that resulted in a blood clot.

“My father always put his family first before himself,” wrote Manuelita Vega. “He was a congenial person,no matter where he went he would always connect with people. He was also very humble and a selfless person. This breaks all of our hearts, My dad will be dearly missed by all. We are asking for financial support not only legal purposes but in hopes to receive justice for my father and also to take my father back home to Oaxaca, Mexico, where he will be laid to rest.”