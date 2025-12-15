Over the last year, families and individuals across the United States have faced terror and uncertainty. All thanks to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the government has deported over 527,000 people in 2025 alone. Most of them had no criminal record or had not committed any crimes.

In Los Angeles, a city heavily targeted by ICE operations, a new community-led effort is fighting back against fear with technology. The Salvadoran American Leadership and Education Fund (SALEF), in collaboration with immigrant rights leaders, has launched the ALMA app. This powerful, one-tap emergency support tool may be the saving grace for vulnerable families.

ALMA, which stands for Apoyo Legal, Migrante y Alerta, has become an essential lifeline. The app is helping families plan ahead, stay connected, and get help fast during ICE raids.

Preparedness instead of fear during uncertain times

Many Latinos face the fear of deportation consistently. In fact, the Pew Research Center reports that 42% of adult Latinos say they worry that they’ll be deported or someone close to them. The ALMA app is here to help ease those worries and prepare Latinos for the worst-case scenario.

The app offers three key features: step-by-step family safety planning, access to store important information, and help identifying trusted emergency contacts in advance. One of the critical preparation steps ALMA provides is family planning tools. These allow users to designate who will care for their children if ICE detains a parent and to list emergency contacts and legal support.

“Our organization has supported families affected by immigration actions and has responded through legal advice, community education, and the promotion of policies that protect the rights of immigrants,” Jocelyn Duarte, executive director at SALEF, told El País.

Adding that since its launch on November 25, approximately 1,000 people have registered to use it. “This reflects the interest and need for a reliable tool to ensure the safety and well-being of immigrant families,” she said.

How the ALMA app turns panic into one-tap protection

Perhaps the most notable feature the ALMA app offers is its One-Tap Enforcement Alert Button. When an ICE enforcement action occurs, ensuring a rapid response is key to protecting families and individuals at risk. The team designed this feature to support individuals in moments of panic when they believe ICE could detain them, or when they see an arrest take place. This feature also works for situations where unidentified officers approach a person.

With just one tap, the user’s trusted contacts are alerted. Their GPS location is shared in real-time, helping family, friends, or even their lawyer know where to find them. Furthermore, it helps determine the steps they need to take to protect them.

Why the ALMA app focuses on family safety and legal readiness

In addition to the emergency services and family support features of the app, ALMA also provides information on users’ individual rights. The app also provides information on the necessary documents to keep handy. These include birth certificates, passports, Social Security cards, and licenses.

ALMA was initially created to support families in Los Angeles, but can now be used in other cities. Duarte told El País, they are “working to expand community collaborations and support networks to ensure that the resources and referrals included in the app also meet the needs of users in other locations.”

You can download the ALMA app through the App Store for Apple users and the Play Store for Android.