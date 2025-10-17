The United States government has shut down for more than two weeks, and no real end appears in sight. The main sticking point of the shutdown is Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies that keep health insurance premiums affordable. Democrats are pushing back in the Senate to protect the subsidies. Republicans claim that Democrats are pushing for undocumented immigrants to have access to the ACA and federal health care assistance. Let’s break down the arguments.

Fact: Undocumented immigrants, by law, can’t access federal assistance

The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act (PRWOA) of 1996 made it federally illegal for undocumented immigrants to access federal benefits. Bipartisan legislators outlined the criteria for ‘qualified aliens’ in the law known as the welfare reform bill. PRWOA lays out that “qualified aliens” who have access to federal programs include “lawful permanent residents, asylees, refugees, and some other groups.” “Nonqualified aliens,” according to the law, includes “holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and nonimmigrants from receiving federal public benefits.”

Furthermore, the law states that even “qualified aliens” face some restrictions when accessing federal assistance programs. Specifically, there are restrictions in place around “Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Medicaid, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).”

Republicans have argued that Democrats are demanding that undocumented people have access to federal health care. The White House put out a statement claiming that Democrats are trying to add $200 billion in health care for undocumented immigrants.

Democrats are drawing a line in the sand over Medicaid and ACA cuts

The reality of the government shutdown is that Democrats are holding the line on health care for American citizens. Senate Democrats, who are blocking the continuing resolution, are demanding an extension of ACA subsidies. They also want Republicans to agree to undo the deep cuts they made to Medicaid earlier this year.

Recently, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) offered Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y. 8th) a one-year extension of ACA subsidies. Rep. Jeffries rejected the proposal and defended the decision by pointing to Republicans’ 70 attempts to repeal ACA subsidies since 2010.

“We need a real path forward to address the crisis that Republicans have visited upon the American people in terms of health care, the cost of living and affordability,” Rep. Hakeem said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Democrats are pushing back against the Republican narrative

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y. 14th) was with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at a town hall with CNN. “She argues that healthcare is a basic human right and should be available to everyone. She opposes the deal offered by Sen. Thune because she continues to fight for broader access to affordable health care. AOC made the argument that Republicans are using the one-year extension to maintain power but still make cuts.

“Let me tell you why that’s laughable, because it’s cynical,” AOC told the audience during the town hall. “Republicans want to sign on to just a one little extra year of these ACA subsidies. You want to know why? What’s happening next year? Midterm elections. They want to extend these subsidies just a year extra so that people don’t realize the dupe that they are pulling on everyone, so they can re-elect themselves and let those things expire the moment that they win re-election.”

The impasse over ACA subsidies and reversing Medicaid cuts has left Democrats and Republicans in a deadlock.