A little boy in Texas is capturing hearts across the country after getting fourth place in a goat show. Milo Garza, 5, is seen holding his prized yellow ribbon and then being overcome with emotion and pride in his goat. His unbridled love and excitement in the moment is so pure that the internet can’t stop showering him and his goat with love.

Milo Garza, 5, is going viral on social media after winning fourth while showing his prized goat, Teddy Bear. The short clip from the moment shows Garza staring at a yellow ribbon before exploding in joy. He can’t contain his excitement as he bends down and gives his goat kisses before wrapping his arms around the goat’s neck. The touching moment is so pure that you can feel the love coming out of the screen.

The young boy stepped in for his older brother, who was supposed to participate in the show in Kingsville, Texas. The last-minute substitution gave Garza his first opportunity to show his favorite goat. Kingsville is located about 40 minutes south of Corpus Christi in Kleberg County.

Garza and his mother spoke with NBC News about the family’s history of raising goats. Turns out that the whole Garza family works together to raise goats. Garza knew that Teddy Bear was the perfect goat for the show. But what was it that made Teddy Bear so special for Garza?

“Milo, what’s one great thing about Teddy Bear,” NBC Nightly News Anchor Tom Llamas asked the boy.

“His legs,” Garza replied.

“What about his legs,” Llamas followed up.

“They’re fat,” Garza said.

The young livestock professional not only went viral for how he loves his goat. The interview itself created another moment for Garza. People love his description of his goat’s legs. Witnessing this moment of pride and joy is truly bringing so many people joy.

People are falling in love with the boy’s love of his goat

The TikTok video posted by NBC News is filled with comments from people who appreciate the young boy’s genuine connection with animals. The video shows a young person who has created a very special connection with an animal.

Some commenters are gushing over Garza’s simple reply, “I love goats.” It is really giving a child-of-the-year moment. We have seen a few kids make viral rounds on social media. In 2015, we all met Andrew Macias. He was a young boy getting ready for his first day of school and being interviewed by KTLA. When asked if he was going to miss his mom, he says no and giggles. Soon, the giggles turn into tears.

In 2014, we were blessed with another viral Latino kid, but this time, it was filled with the sass we needed. Matthew Contreras was a young child when he was arguing with his mom, and she posted the now-infamous video. In the video, a young Contreras shakes his hand and says repeatedly, “Listen, Linda!” Truly, an icon.

Congratulations, Milo and Teddy Bear! Everybody is so proud of you two.