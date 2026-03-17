The manager for Venezuela’s national baseball team is doing the work for the love of his country. Omar Lopez is leading the Venezuelan baseball team through the World Baseball Classic (WBC), and the team is having a lot of success. Managing a winning team isn’t an easy job, especially on the global stage. However, for Lopez, the job isn’t about the money. Managing the Venezuelan national team is a source of pride for Lopez.

Venezuela national baseball team manager Omar Lopez is doing it for love

The manager got people talking about the state of the Venezuelan government this week after he shared that he is not getting paid. According to Japanese media outlet Full Count, Lopez opened up about his compensation for managing the Venezuela national baseball team. The declaration caused a stir, but Lopez, during the press conference, talked about how proud he was to make his fellow Venezuelans proud.

According to Full Count, after Venezuela beat Japan, Lopez said that at “this very moment, my country is raising a toast. People are out in the streets, feeling incredibly happy.”

Being able to make his fellow Venezuelans happy is special for Lopez. There isn’t a lot for Venezuelans to feel proud of or safe with these days. The current Venezuelan government is propped up by the United States backing Delcy Rodriguez, former President Nicolás Maduro’s vice president. But the baseball team is something that they can be proud of.

“Because it is the only thing I can do,” Lopez admits. “It is the only thing I can do for my country.”

Lopez is leading his team with patriotism for the people

As a manager in a global tournament, Lopez has been clear and measured with his words. He begins press conferences by saying that he is not going to talk about his country’s politics. What is happening in Venezuela doesn’t belong in the story about the players that are showing up and making their home country proud of their skills and athleticism.

The team’s defeat of Japan came as a surprise. Japan’s team has been one to beat, and Venezuela pulled it out to advance to the semi-finals of the WBC. Lopez is focused on what is coming in the tournament, so he can keep people in Venezuela and Venezuelans around the world cheering for the weeks to come.

Through it all, it is all about winning for the Venezuelan people.

“That is the only souvenir I can take home with me,” Lopez said at a press conference. “In 20 years, I can say, as I once said, ‘I made my country happy for at least a day or two.’ That’s all I need.”

Lopez is a man who loves his country not for the politics, but for the people and culture that shaped him. Him using his place on the world sporting stage to give Venezuela love just for being Venezuela. As he forgoes a salary for managing the team, Lopez is keeping his eye on the ball and taking his players to new heights.