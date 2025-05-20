Valentina, the famed drag queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” came out as a trans woman. Fans have rallied around the superstar, and the loving messages have been flowing. In a special post to Instagram, the entertainer broke her silence and came out in a big way.

The famous entertainer first sashayed into our lives as a contestant of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Season 9. Since the show, her star continues to rise with shows and magazine covers throughout Latin America. Now, Valentina Xunaxi Leyva, is stepping into her womanhood as a transgender woman. She chose her birthday to share the news with her fans.

“For some time now I’ve been in transition, I’ve been doing it privately but today I wanted to open and share with you all,” she wrote on Instagram. “Along the way I’ve felt pressure to come forward so I’ve decided and wanted to take today to declare myself as a transgender woman. I welcome all the love, support and protection from my dear fans. Thank you so much 🏳️‍⚧️💕”

We know that Valentina’s fans are fierce defenders. She has developed a fanbase that will always take up for her on social media when she is attacked or dragged. Her fans’ unstoppable support has drawn the ire of fellow “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestants. Sae to say that the fans will definitely stand up to protect her.

Valentina’s journey shows that finding your identity is not always linear

To anyone confused about her identity: she has identified as trans non-binary since 2019, so she has fallen under the transgender umbrella for six years. However, she is only now coming out as a trans *woman* 🫶❤️ — Drag Crave (@Drag_Crave) May 14, 2025

There has been some confusion as people think that Valentina already came out as trans, but there is a distinction in this announcement. Valentina appeared in the live production of “Rent” in 2019, and at the time, she identified as nonbinary. At the time, she admitted that she didn’t feel like a man or a woman but instead felt like her own gender.,

In December 2024, Valentina came out with her Muxe name Xunaxi (pronounced Shunashi). Xunaxi is a Zapotec name that means virgin, goddess, and saint. The name was gifted to her by her Muxe mother, Elvis Guerra. Muxe (pronounced mu-shay) is a third gender that has long roots in indigenous cultures in Latin America.

Her announcement creates a clear distinction in her identity journey. For the first time, Valentina publicly identifies as a “transgender woman.”

Fans are showering the drag celebrity with unlimited amounts of love

VALENTINA CAME OUT AS A TRANS WOMAN AND NOBODY TOLD ME NOTHIIINNGG pic.twitter.com/Ba6Yl5YpoO — Amari Cone🍦🍉 (@Theatrical_mess) May 15, 2025

Valentina’s Instagram post is filled with people celebrating her bravery and courage in coming out as a trans woman. The current political climate has cast trans people as the villain in our society. Republican politicians have worked overtime to propose and pass laws targeting trans people across the country. The Trump administration reinstated a ban on trans people serving in the military.

— Fahd (@nuhonecares) May 14, 2025

It is beautiful to see people coming together to support, uplift, and love Valentina as she shares a special truth with the world. Her willingness to come out and become a guiding light for other people grappling with their trans identity is exactly what the world needs right now. The love people are giving to Valentina is a reminder that things can and do get better.

Congratulations, Valentina. We are so proud of you, mija.