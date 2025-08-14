I recently had the opportunity to take my husband, Chris, to his first fútbol match. We watched the LA Galaxy and Cruz Azul compete in the Leagues Cup 2025 sponsored by Gran Centenario Tequila. It was his first time experiencing the true commitment of Mexican fútbol fans. He felt the incredible journey ahead as Cruz Azul fans fired up when their team hit the field. We definitely have a new fútbol fan in the house.

The day started with getting into the stadium and grabbing a drink

Nothing says Sunday night fútbol like a cocktail made with Gran Centenario Tequila. Chris was already feeling the energy of the crowd while he was drinking his paloma. Watching everyone file into the stadium with their jerseys, flags, and signs provided the perfect hype and anticipation as he got ready for the match.

We had a chance to be field side as the teams warmed up

Gran Centenario gave us a special moment next to the field as the teams warmed up. Fans poured their energy into celebrating the teams as they were introduced to the field. Cruz Azul was the clear favorite of the night as the stadium full of fans erupted in applause when they made their entrance.

Literally, the Cruz Azul fútbol fans were there for the match before it even started

Cruz Azul is an official team in the Liga MX system. The team is located in Mexico City but was first formed in 1927 in Jasso, Hidalgo, Mexico, alongside a cement factory. The factory, called Cooperativa La Cruz Azul, S.C.L., formed a fútbol team made up of employees since fútbol wasn’t professional at the time. For almost a century, Cruz Azul has played in Mexico, winning over fans for generations.

The first goal of the night was electrifying

Watching Cruz Azul sail through and deliver the first goal of the night was an incredible moment in the match. The crowd, which was largely there to support Cruz Azul, went wild with cheers. Being next to the cheering fans sweeps you up in the emotions. Before you know it, we were cheering, screaming, and celebrating like everyone else in the stadium.

Clearly, there is a new fútbol fan after the night

By the end of the night, Chris was all in. The match was so exciting that he couldn’t wait to see another one. But he was very clear that he wanted to make sure he saw more matches with teams from Liga MX. Thank you, Gran Centenario Tequila for an incredible experience. You made Chris a fútbol fan.