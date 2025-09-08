At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Ricky Martin made history. The Puerto Rican superstar received the first-ever Latin Icon Award after delivering a medley that spanned decades of music.

The 53-year-old singer opened with “Livin’ La Vida Loca” before mixing in Spanish classics like “Pégate,” “Vente Pa’ Ca,” and “María.” Even Ariana Grande was spotted singing along to “The Cup of Life,” proving how far his influence reaches. By the time he accepted the award from Jessica Simpson, it was clear the honor matched the moment.

“This is very simple. This is for you all,” Ricky said in his speech. “I’m addicted to your applause. That’s why I keep coming back. It’s you, not only here in America, but all over the world.” He then dedicated the award to his four kids: “Everything I do, I do it with you in my mind and in my heart.”

From Menudo to Grammy stages, Ricky Martin built the crossover

Ricky Martin’s career began in the 1980s when he joined Menudo at just 12 years old. The experience taught him discipline, touring rigor, and stage presence. By the early 1990s, he launched his solo career in Mexico with albums like Me Amarás. But his true breakout came with A Medio Vivir in 1995, when the hit “María” topped charts across Europe and Latin America.

Then came Vuelve in 1998, which included “La Copa de la Vida.” His performance of the anthem at the 1998 FIFA World Cup final introduced billions of viewers to Spanish-language pop on a global stage. When he took the Grammys by storm in 1999 with the same track, the “Latin explosion” officially had a face. And it was Ricky Martin’s.

Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” changed the music industry

In 1999, Ricky released his first English-language album. The self-titled Ricky Martin debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling 661,000 copies in its first week. According to Billboard, it became the best-selling album ever by a Latin artist in the United States within months.

Its lead single, “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” went number one in more than 20 countries. The track forever shifted the charts. The song is credited with opening doors for Latin artists to record in English and reach a global audience.

As J Balvin told ET, “I wouldn’t be here performing in Spanish if it wasn’t for what they did before. Much love and respect for him. And he’s also one of my friends in this business. So, I love Ricky.”

Ricky Martin’s legacy lives in today’s global Latin music

Over the decades, Ricky continued to evolve. He released hits like “She Bangs,” “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely,” and “La Mordidita,” while also embracing projects like MTV Unplugged and Evita on Broadway. In 2010, he came out as gay, becoming a visible and empowering figure for Latine LGBTQ+ fans.

By the time Bad Bunny, Maluma, and Rosalía arrived at the top of global charts, the landscape Ricky helped shape was waiting for them. In fact, because of his crossover work, artists no longer had to sing in English to succeed in the U.S. market.

At the VMAs, Ricky himself reflected on that impact: “We just want to unite countries. We just want to break boundaries, and we just want to keep music alive.”