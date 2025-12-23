Concerts, festivals, and live music are an intrinsic part of my routine. I enjoy amplified music, connecting with music enthusiasts, and covering concerts, whether in a social or editorial capacity. That’s why, when I received the call inviting me to travel to Guatemala to experience Ricardo Arjona’s residency, I was excited to say yes.

I had never been to Central America before, so I knew this would be a cultural experience for me. I’m all about adventure, learning, and experiencing life through the lens of a music journalist (and fan).

INGUAT and Visit Guatemala sponsored the trip. Before Arjona’s residency concert, I was fortunate enough to tour Tikal. I explored the historical Mesoamerican temples and enjoyed a monkey-watching tour during my stay in Flores. I traveled alongside entertainment journalists from Miami, Argentina, and Chile. As well as contest winners from Chile and Argentina, who were longtime Arjona fans.

From the beginning, this trip was about understanding Guatemalan culture. And how Ricardo Arjona embodies his roots through his music and actions.

Ricardo Arjona’s Residency Begins Outside the Theater

The residency took place at the Centro Cultural Miguel Ángel Asturias in Guatemala City. And I joined his show on December 5th. Outside the venue, fans gathered around Calle Kame, a pop-up bar by Bar Ulew created explicitly for the residency. I was welcomed with the KAME drink, Guatemala’s national cocktail, topped with an adorable Guatemala detail. The bar was full of Guatemalan pieces, with music blasting to create a welcome atmosphere of joy and celebration. Fans also had the opportunity to take photos with Ricardo Arjona’s iconic taxi, a Claro cutout, and handmade posters. Some were even wearing hats inspired by “El Sombrerón.”

A National Theater Filled With Pride

Upon entering the theater, I was greeted by more pop-ups and displays showcasing Arjona’s music video outfits, from “Fuiste Tú” (2012) to “Historia de Taxi” (1994). A standout was the collection titled “Hilos de la Memoria,” exclusive to the residency. Almost 200 artisans created it, under the creative direction of Vitto Murga. Entering the theater, fans could see one of the artisans actively working, underscoring the craftsmanship. I met Vitto Murga, the Guatemalan designer behind Ricardo Arjona’s tour outfits and merchandise, at the Jaspe by Vitto display.

When asked about her inspiration, she passionately stated, “The inspiration comes from Guatemala. Being able to talk with Ricardo Arjona. Also having the foundations of his favorite places, the places where he grew up, Atitlán, which is a wonder of Guatemala, and Tikal, where we find so much history. Then, working with the illustrator, my father, to create the pieces. And definitely involving the work of the artisans is what mainly inspired this collection.”

She also reflected on the challenges: “I think the challenge of having designed everything in two months and having it prepared and ready. Being able to tell the world that everything is made in Guatemala with the best quality, by the best hands. To say that everything was made with so much love for the world, knowing that I can make things even better than before. And being able to present them to the whole world—that has been the most incredible.”

Proceeds from the merchandise sold during the residency also contributed to Arjona’s Fundación Adentro. Murga concluded with a thoughtful reflection: “I learned that everything can have so much more impact if it’s given a reason.”

Inside the venue, there was also a dedicated pop-up showcasing visuals of Arjona’s foundation and the schools he has built across the country.

A Setlist That Balanced the Classics and the New

The residency had a strict start time of 8:30 pm, which required theater staff to escort everyone to their seats. The audience filled the space with an intergenerational mix of families, couples, and proud Guatemalans. I will say, I appreciated the strict start time. At other shows I’ve been to, waiting more than one hour for the artist to come out is annoying. So I was happy to begin enjoying my night on time.

The theme of the show was Cabaret Seco. The visuals blended screen projections, music videos, and AI-generated imagery that helped set the tone for the performance. Watching fans sing, scream, and engage with Ricardo Arjona throughout the night made it evident just how deeply connected he is to Guatemala and to his audience.

Arjona’s setlist blended timeless hits with songs from his recent album “SECO.” He performed beloved songs like “El Problema,” “El Taxi,” and “Fuiste Tu,” which the crowd sang along happily. He opened the concert with “Gritas,” a song I enjoyed, and especially the reggae-inspired “Despacio Que Hay Prisa,” a beat paired with smooth, flowing lyrics that filled the theater. Arjona also took pauses between songs to engage with fans and showcase his pride in being from Guatemala. Adria Arjona also made an appearance, and they shared a heartfelt father-and-daughter moment onstage.

Ricardo Arjona Reminded Us To Stay Present

An interesting moment of the night came when Arjona noticed fans holding signs and phones directly in front of him. He gently asked one fan to pass her phone to a friend. This way, he reminded the audience that music, especially live music, is meant to be experienced without the interference of technology. He later invited another fan onstage during “Señora de las Cuatro Décadas.” The song resonated deeply, as many of the fan posters referenced it, trying to catch his attention.

The Musicality Behind the Performance

Ricardo Arjona is not just an artist who sings but also showcases his many talents by playing guitar and the piano. The show featured a full band, a dancer, and screen visuals that flowed seamlessly with each song. Each instrumentalist and vocalist was given their moment, highlighting the depth of musicality onstage. Saxophonist Hammadi Bayard stood out, as did the undeniable girl power brought by Gala Celia, the percussionist; Carlita Serón, the cellist; and more amazing vocalists. The quality and diversity of the stage made the performance feel intentional.

At the end of the show, I met the musical director and bassist Yarel Hernandez, who shared what it was like working with Arjona: “My best experience as a bassist and the director was arranging for Ricardo Arjona. It was a pleasure, and I hope to do many things with him.” Hernandez is Cuban but lived in Spain when Arjona noticed him and asked him to join him on tour. The curation of the band for this show was definitely one that made sense and created an enchanting show to experience.

Hearing From the Fans Who Have Always Loved Arjona

Before the concert, I spoke with several fans to understand what Arjona and this residency meant to them. A couple I met, one of them named Freddy Luna, shared how proud he is that Arjona is Guatemalan. Another fan, Brenda Rodriguez, shared, “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been to all of his concerts, and I couldn’t miss this residency.” She emphasized that she has attended all of his concerts in Guatemala, and this time she was holding an “El martes cumpli 40” poster.

Claudia Sazo also stood out with a purple glitter sign reading “Mis 40 de 2023 esperando tu voz para ser… ¡La señora! Canta conmigo.” She shares, “I’ve been planning to come since I turned 40, but couldn’t sing with him since he wasn’t doing concerts.” When speaking about why his music matters to her, she added that “he recognizes our country, and he shares it with the world.” The creativity was evident in the posters, but a common, recurring theme was the song “Señora de las Cuatro Décadas.”

A Concert in Guatemala, A Check On My Bucket List

Traveling to Guatemala for Ricardo Arjona’s residency was an unexpected invitation that I’ll cherish forever. To end the year on a high note, attending a live concert and visiting Guatemala for the first time were a dream come true. It was a unique blend of culture, music, history, and community. Between the people I met, the hospitality, and the Guatemalan pride, the trip shone throughout.

Music is a universal language that unites us across generations and borders. Ricardo Arjona’s residency was a highlight of my musical journey and career thus far. He will be coming to the United States next year on tour, and if you have the chance to attend a concert, you absolutely should go. I will be manifesting my return to Guatemala soon.