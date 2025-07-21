People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is mad at Bad Bunny, again. The organization is focusing on Bad Bunny’s “No me quiero ir de aquí” residency at Coliseo de Puerto Rico. The residency is historic as the first residency on the island. It is drawing thousands of visitors to the island to witness an unforgettable show. The show centers Puerto Rico’s culture with a stage set up as a “casa de campo” complete with hens. It was a bridge too far for the organization.

PETA is criticizing Bad Bunny again

Un “Baile inolvidable” para Bad Bunny… pero una pesadilla para los animales 🐔💔



Bad Bunny usó gallinas vivas en el escenario durante su residencia en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico. ¿Hasta cuándo los animales serán siendo tratados como simples accesorios para el show de Bad Bunny?… pic.twitter.com/ArgTHxoF0d — PETA Latino (@PETA_Latino) July 16, 2025

The organization posted on social media after a video of hens on stage with Bad Bunny went viral. The video, shot by a fan, shows hens in a pen on stage walking about as the singer performs.

“A “Baile inolvidable” for Bad Bunny… but a nightmare for the animals 🐔💔Bad Bunny used live chickens on stage during his residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico,” PETA wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in Spanish. “How much longer will animals continue to be treated as mere props in Bad Bunny’s shows? Artists have the power to inspire compassion through art, but Benito is only normalizing the mistreatment of animals 🐓🚫Bad Bunny, please stop using live animals in your concerts.”

Lo criticas, ¿Pero dónde estabas cuando los turistas gringo querían matar al coqui en Puerto Rico? — El Rondao (@ElRondao) July 19, 2025

Social media users didn’t miss an opportunity to call out PETA’s hypocrisy with Bad Bunny. In May of this year, a Reddit thread went viral of a tourist soliciting advice on silencing coquí frogs. The frogs are endemic to Puerto Rico and are a source of Pride for Puerto Ricans. The viral post asking how to kill the frogs went viral with people responding with anger and outrage. A search on the PETA website and social media shows no response from the organization condemning the killing of the coquí frog, which Bad Bunny condemned.

The organization has targeted Bad Bunny before

Definitivamente no “estamos bien” con este acto irresponsable. Bad Bunny ¿te parece buena idea exponer a un caballo a los ruidos, luces, niebla y los gritos de miles de personas? El caballo se ve estresado y claramente NO QUIERE ESTAR AHÍ.



Por favor, no incluyas animales en tus… pic.twitter.com/XQRMpt60kr — PETA Latino (@PETA_Latino) February 23, 2024

In February 2024, PETA called out Bad Bunny for riding a horse during a concert for his “Most Wanted Tour.” In a post, the organization slammed Bad Bunny for exposing the horse to the sounds of the concert and audience.

“No ‘estamos bien’ with this irresponsible act,” reads PETA’s post on X, formerly Twitter. “@sanbenito, why did you think it was a good idea to expose a horse to the noise, lights, fog and screams of thousands of people? The horse looks stressed and clearly DOESN’T WANT TO BE THERE. Please, do not include animals in your shows. They want to live in peace, and not be used for your spectacle.”

Bad Bunny is bringing his Puerto Rican heritage to the stage in an unapologetic show for the fans. Out in the country, Puerto Ricans often hear roosters and hens in their neighbor’s yards. The immersive experience that Bad Bunny has created in this residency is planned and thought out.

Y fueron al concierto para ver como las tratan antes y después? — chokolatiko (@oachokolatiko) July 18, 2025

As one social media user points out, no one is sure if PETA has been to the concert. It would be a strong way to check out the animals’ well being. For all anyone knows, these hens are being treated like royalty before and after each show.