Pedro Pascal is heating up dating rumors after photos of him with Rafael Olarra showed some public displays of affection. The rumors have been swirling for a while, and fans are paying close attention right now. Pascal has maintained a very private life and has always used his platform to be a staunch ally for the LGBTQ+ community. There is an outpouring of curiosity, love, and some people are celebrating.

Fans and the press have always admired the Chilean-born actor. He is the internet’s daddy for a reason, and this just seems to make him sexier.

The entire internet is invested in the latest Pedro Pascal news

EXCLUSIVE: 👀 Pedro Pascal was seen getting handsy with pal Rafael Olarra in Los Angeles.



The two sparked romantic rumors earlier this month when fans spotted them in New York. Over Valentine’s Day weekend, fans saw the pair grabbing food and attending a screening of “Wuthering Heights.” The photos spread quickly on social media, fueling speculation that the two were more than acquaintances.

While some people focus on the rumored relationship, others use the moment to give straight men tips. One social media user on Threads shared her thoughts on why women will still look at Pascal the same way because it was never about him.

“It’s like they think women are going to stop loving him but don’t understand we will still adore him,” xo_marceline wrote on Threads. “It’s about everything he stands for, his aura in general and how vocal he is about important matters… and yeah he’s HOT.”

The responses did not disappoint. Women filled the comment section with their own takes. Some social media users pointed to Jonathan Bailey and Ricky Martin as reminders of how women love gay celebrities based on looks, not sexuality.

Pascal hasn’t confirmed anything, as usual

Pedro Pascal has never been officially tied to anyone else in a romantic way. There has been a lot of speculation about the women he has been connected to for years. He has sparked rumors of dating people like Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, Robin Tunney, and Vanessa Kirby. They were all rumors and never officially confirmed.

People are all speculating that the current photos show Pascal in a loving relationship. Pascal is naturally very touchy with the people closest to him. There are several photos of the actor being affectionate with costars over the years. The latest photos with Olarra aren’t definitive of anything.

If Pascal is in a relationship, it is not anyone else’s business but his own to share. The internet is famously thirsty for the “Materialists” actor. Significant other or not, it is clear that nothing will stop the fandom from both wanting a piece of Pedro Pascal and wanting him to be happy with the person of his dreams.