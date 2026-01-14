Artists gathered on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at The Shriner Auditorium and Expo Hall for a call to action. “Artists for Aid” brought together actors, singers, and models to bring attention and raise relief for Sudan and Gaza. Both places are war zones, and the citizens are in need of assistance as food insecurity and forced migration put them at risk. This is the third time that a collection of artists has come together to raise money for Gaza and Palestine.

Artists for Aid raised millions for the people of Sudan and Gaza

For the children who have endured more than any child should, who continue to teach us the true meaning of strength and resilience, and who deserve a better today and a future filled with possibility. ✨💙



Thank you to everyone who was behind Artists for Aid, transforming… pic.twitter.com/61VTd50Mfa — The PCRF (Palestine Children's Relief Fund) (@ThePCRF) January 12, 2026

Bella Hadid and Pedro Pascal co-hosted the night that brought together some of the biggest names in music for a benefit concert. During the course of the night, musicians like Shawn Mendes, Omar Apollo, and Mustafa performed to a captivated audience.

“You’re greeted with so many kinds of cookies and teas,” Hadid, who is Palestinian American, told the audience about Palestinian culture. “But also love, hugs, and compassion. Palestine is one of the most beautiful places in the world. My dad never taught me to hate anybody — it was always about love and understanding that everyone’s history is exactly what it was.”

Omar Apollo performs “Evergreen” at ARTISTS FOR AID: Sudan and Palestine benefit concert. pic.twitter.com/guuMRhWuzB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2026

Apollo serenaded the audience with “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)” and forgot the lyrics. According to the Los Angeles Times, Apollo read the lyrics for his hit song off his phone. Mufasta, the artist who has organized the Artists for Aid concerts for Palestine and Gaza, also sang in the four-hour concert that spanned musical genres.

“I just want to share some important information,” Pascal told the audience. “With over 12 million Sudanese people displaced and 25 million facing food insecurity, Sudan has been named the largest humanitarian crisis in the world by several UN agencies, including the World Food Program.”

The night raised millions for two organizations

The Artists For Aid benefit concert this weekend raised $5.5 million for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the Sudanese American physicians association. pic.twitter.com/ypvhc3RTWi — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 12, 2026

In an Instagram post, Mustafa, the artist responsible for the concert, celebrated the success. According to Mustafa, the Los Angeles Artists for Aid benefit concert raised more than $5 million for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Foundation and the Sudanese American Physicians Association. The money will provide a necessary and welcome infusion of money into the efforts to combat the two humanitarian crises.

“Yesterday, we raised 5.5 million dollars for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the Sudanese American Physicians Association, a historic victory for people being buried at the hands of hells that are subsidized by us,” Mustafa wrote on Instagram the day after the concert. “I am forever indebted to every artist, every organizer, every believer,” he continued. “I am nothing but a bridge and if all I’ve done in this life is walk artists to each other, and walk artists to people whose voices are missing, then I’ve lived a life worth dying for. “

This is the third benefit concert hosted to help the people of Gaza and Sudan. The first concert happened on Jan. 4, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey. The second concert took place on July 4, 2024 in London. The most recent Artists for Aid concert is the highest grossing concert of the series.